Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Malgin, Nylander & Kerfoot

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the events of last night’s game. I’ll also weigh in on what I believe these events might mean for the team as it tries to right the ship.

Sadly, the team’s poor play is hiding the fact that there are some solid performances happening. Chief among them is the play of the goalies. That was THE huge question mark entering the season. From my perspective, the goalies – even Erik Kallgren – are playing as well or better than expected. Ilya Samsonov has been excellent.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Similarly, William Nylander is emerging as a team leader. John Tavares is also having a solid season. Indeed, both would have even better statistics were the team’s offence more in sync and the power play working more fluidly.

I’m looking forward to the team’s home stand after a bit of rest.

Item One: No California Dreaming for Erik Kallgren

Really, it’s hard to blame Erik Kallgren for either of the losses he’s had on this road trip. The team has been playing that poorly in front of him.

For Kallgren, it was his second game in California. It won’t likely be California Dreaming as much as California Nightmares. He gave up four goals in both games – both 4-3 overtime losses. But the truth is that he didn’t play poorly. At least, in my mind, he didn’t play as poorly as the two scores might indicate.

When Ilya Samsonov played Saturday in Los Angeles, that meant Kallgren got the second half of the back-to-back. Against the Kings, Kallgren faced 31 shots and made 27 saves. Against the Ducks, Kallgren faced 39 shots and made 35 saves. Obviously, it’s tough for any team to win most games when its goalie gives up four goals, but the Maple Leafs made it tough for Kallgren.

Giveaways turned into odd-man rushes. Even Mitch Marner got into the giveaway act. Did coach Sheldon Keefe give him a shift off?

Erik Kallgren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kallgren is winless on the season. Last season, he put together an 8-4-1 record, with a goals-against-average of 3.31 and a save percentage of .888. This season, his record now is 0-1-2, with a goals-against-average of 3.62, and a save percentage of .875 in three games. From my perspective, he deserves better.

Item Two: Denis Malgin Gets Rare Start and Scores

You can’t say that Denis Malgin isn’t giving it his best shot. He’d been a healthy scratch early in the season, and this game was just his second game over the past six. But, when he had a chance to get back into a game, he made the most of it.

Malign’s goal was his second of the season. On the goal, Malgin plunked himself alone in front of Ducks’ goalie John Gibson and was the beneficiary of a good feed from William Nylander. Malgin beat Gibson with a backhand shot.

Interestingly, aside from Nylander, the other assist went to Nick Robertson. The two had been fighting for one roster spot, which Malgin got because Robertson was exempt from passing through waivers. Last night, they played together on the same line. Also interesting was that Nylander, Malgin, and Robertson were a line. They played well together.

Might this deployment mean that Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe is trying to generate more depth scoring from the team? Nylander showed great chemistry with the two young players during the preseason. I, for one, would love to see him driving his own line.

Item Three: Nylander Is Now a Point-a-Game Player

Speaking of Nylander, last night he registered two assists against the Ducks. One of those assists came with the man advantage. With those two assists, Nylander now joins John Tavares as the team’s leading scorer through 10 games. Both have the exact same stat line – four goals and six assists.

Nylander’s contributions have been consistent throughout the regular season. However, it remains a surprise that he and Tavares are leading the team in scoring. Who would have thought that Auston Matthews would only have eight points in 10 games and Mitch Marner would only have nine points?

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It isn’t as if coach Keefe isn’t giving the twosome a solid chance at getting their games together. Looking at the time on the ice, after Morgan Rielly’s team-leading 23:52 TOI, Marner is second with 22:50 TOI. Matthews also is well over 20 minutes at 21:37. The other two players averaging more than 20 minutes of TOI are defensemen TJ Brodie at 21:05 and Justin Holl at 20:20.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Alex Kerfoot seems to be in the midst of the action on the ice, for good or for ill. Last night he made a great pass to Calle Jarnkrok to set up the short-handed goal that put the team up 3-1. However, Kerfoot could have put the team ahead by three goals if he had converted a penalty shot when he drew a penalty on a breakaway later in the game. He missed.

The Maple Leafs are off until Wednesday when they start a home series against the Philadelphia Flyers. The surprisingly hot Boston Bruins are also coming to town. That should be a game. Even with the team’s poor performance thus far, you’d have to think they’d be ready for the Bruins.