Maple Leafs Line Combinations & Player Movements for Devils’ Game

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, the team takes on a surprising New Jersey Devils’ team that is second to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference with a 13-3-0 record. The Maple Leafs will be trying to stop the Devils from winning their 11th straight game tonight.
[As an aside, The last time the Devils won 10 games in a row was from March 28-April 18, 2006. In that season, they finished the season by winning 11 games. Both Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were rookies that season and both scored 100 points.]
Both teams are coming off a strong game. On Tuesday, the Maple Leafs had one of their best games of the season by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road by a score of 5-2. The same night, the Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens on the road 5-1. Rising star Jack Hughes (who has seven goals and 11 assists on the season) scored two goals and added an assist in that game.
Item One: Line Combinations and Defensive Pairings for the Devils Game
Top Four Lines
First Line: Michael Bunting – Auston Matthews – William Nylander
Second Line: Alex Kerfoot – John Tavares – Mitch Marner
Third Line: Pierre Engvall – Pontus Holmberg – Calle Jarnkrok
Fourth Line: Zach Aston-Reese – David Kampf – Denis Malgin
Defensive Pairings
Morgan Rielly – Jordie Benn
Mark Giordano – Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin – Timothy Liljegren
Starting Goalie
Matt Murray
Notes About the Lines and Pairings
The same lineup that worked well for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game will be employed for the Devils tonight. On the first line, although Auston Matthews didn’t score a goal, he handed out two assists. Between them, Michael Bunting and William Nylander scored three goals in that game.
Latest News & Highlights
On the second line, John Tavares scored his 400th goal and Mitch Marner kept his 10-game, point-scoring streak alive.
On the third line, which is an all-Swedish line, Pontus Holmberg plays his second straight game as the line’s center. He’s looking solid and reliable both offensively and defensively.
The team’s fourth line, which has consistently been one of the team’s best since Denis Malgin was added to it, will continue to be thrown out against the tough lines and in dangerous defensive-zone situations. Zach Aston-Reese keeps “almost” scoring, and he’s beginning to play more offensively as well as engaging in a physical game. For his size, Denis Malgin is quite a physical player. David Kampf as always is reliable in his shutdown role.
On the team’s defence, for the third straight game Jordie Benn partners with Morgan Rielly. Mark Giordano is now getting more time on the ice in his second pairing role with Justin Holl; and, the two young Swedish defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren keep showing Maple Leafs’ fans what the team’s future defence will look like.
In the crease, Matt Murray will be looking for his second straight strong game. If he can string a few really solid games together, he can hush the lingering whispers that he was a poor choice when he became a member of the Maple Leafs’ goalie crew during the offseason.
Item Two: Defenseman Mac Hollowell Moved Back to Marlies
With the lineup solid from the Penguins’ game, young defenseman Mac Hollowell was reassigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies yesterday. He served as an extra defenseman for the Penguins’ game, but he didn’t make his NHL debut.
Given the injuries to Jake Muzzin and TJ Brodie, it might be that the 24-year-old will reappear with the Maple Leafs sometime soon. At present, the team has six healthy defensemen on its roster. That’s it.
Item Three: Kyle Clifford Was Activated from IR
Two things happened with Kyle Clifford yesterday. First, he was activated from the injured reserve after his shoulder injury healed. Second, he was sent down to the AHL Marlies. It’s been a tough season for the veteran warrior. He was hurt in the team’s second game of the season and has only played in two games.
Look for Clifford to get some game action at the AHL level and be ready to go if called upon later in the season. He will join Wayne Simmonds in the AHL. Simmonds was also sent to the Marlies when goalie Murray was activated off the injured reserve for Tuesday’s game.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
Tonight’s game should be interesting. I hope Murray can have another solid game between the pipes. He has a bit of Jack Campbell’s humility, which I find refreshing.
After the game, Murray noted “I think you could tell the guys were really playing hard in front of me. Tons of blocked shots. I’ve got to give a specific shout out to Jordie (Benn), who made an unbelievable play in the second period there to save a goal on the back post. That’s a great road win for us. The guys put their hearts out.”
It’s nice to see Murray appreciate his teammates by name. That’s the stuff of team-building.
The Old Prof (Jim Parsons, Sr.) taught for more than 40 years in the Faculty of Education at the University of Alberta. He’s a Canadian boy, who has two degrees from the University of Kentucky and a doctorate from the University of Texas. He is now retired on Vancouver Island, where he lives with his family. His hobbies include playing with his hockey cards and simply being a sports fan – hockey, the Toronto Raptors, and CFL football (thinks Ricky Ray personifies how a professional athlete should act).
If you wonder why he doesn’t use his real name, it’s because his son – who’s also Jim Parsons – wrote for The Hockey Writers first and asked Jim Sr. to use another name so readers wouldn’t confuse their work.
Because Jim Sr. had worked in China, he adopted the Mandarin word for teacher (老師). The first character lǎo (老) means “old,” and the second character shī (師) means “teacher.” The literal translation of lǎoshī is “old teacher.” That became his pen name. Today, other than writing for The Hockey Writers, he teaches graduate students research design at several Canadian universities.
He looks forward to sharing his insights about the Toronto Maple Leafs and about how sports engages life more fully. His Twitter address is https://twitter.com/TheOldProf