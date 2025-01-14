Maple Leafs Linked to Familiar Names From the Past Ahead of Trade Deadline

As we’re over the halfway point of the 2024-25 NHL season, teams are now focussing in on ways to improve their roster with the NHL Trade Deadline approaching. Holding onto the top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear poised to once again make a splash in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

It’s been known that they would like to add some depth up front, but it’s who they’re in on that’s very interesting. With the Maple Leafs looking at seven names that could bolster their lineup, some of the names are once again linked to the team like they were in the past as Scott Laughton, Mikael Granlund and Ryan O’Reilly are all familiar to them.

Scott Laughton

A few years back, Laughton was one of the names that really stood out to me as he would’ve been an ideal third line player for the Maple Leafs. Considering how the team wants to play a heavy, north-south game, while also chipping in offensively, Laughton would fit in nicely. He’s signed for one more season at $3 million after this one, so he does have term.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over his career, Laughton has been a consistent 20-30-point producer, with a career high of 43 points in 2022-23. This season alone Laughton continues to be a leader for the Philadelphia Flyers while still being a gritty, two-way player. He averages 14:25 of ice time per game and 1:39 on the penalty kill. He’s always attacking the net as he has a high danger chances for percentage of 55% when on the ice at five-on-five. He battles hard in the tough areas and also has a dangerous shot to boot.

Overall, Laughton is an ideal third line centre candidate heading into the deadline for the Maple Leafs. He plays a style of hockey that would be a great addition in head coach Craig Berube’s system. However, if the asking price involves a first-round pick, it’s definitely a decision that may put general manager Brad Treliving off. For one, he’s 30 years old and paying that big of a price for a player at his age always comes with some concerns. Also, the Maple Leafs could look to use a potential first-round pick elsewhere for a player with more upside in the top-six and more goal scoring power than Laughton.

Mikael Granlund

A four-time, 60-point player over his career, Granlund continues to be very effective and productive on a San Jose Sharks team that is in the midst of a rebuild. His possession metrics have been hit or miss the over the years, including this season, but he has 36 points in 43 games with the Sharks. He continues to contribute to the team’s offense as he’s once again on-pace for a 60-point season with 67.

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the final year of a four-year contract worth $5 million, the Maple Leafs are looking to bolster their centre depth and Granlund could be a key offensive addition. While the Maple Leafs will look to opt for and add some goal scoring, the play-making and offensive drive that he brings could still be a difference maker. The way he draws players in and opens things up could complement the speed and skill the Maple Leafs already have up front as they can take advantage of that space and opportunity.

The Maple Leafs were inquiring about Granlund back in 2021 as well. He looked to have been a fit then and could still be one now. While he isn’t a big, physical player– something the team would value more now– he can still bring a good amount of offense with his speed on the rush and playmaking abilities.

Ryan O’Reilly

The Maple Leafs’ big ticket add back in 2022-23, O’Reilly was a major piece to the Maple Leafs first playoff win since 2004 with nine points in 11 playoff games. Signing with the Nashville Predators after the season concluded, O’Reilly had 69 points in his first season and has 25 in 39 games this season.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s really odd to see the Maple Leafs be in the mix for a player they once acquired. It does make sense as there’s already some familiarity with his ability to play down low and compete. He’s a two-way centre and excels in the faceoff dot as he ranks 31st in face-off percentage (min. 200 taken) with 55%. He plays a simple game and excels when winning battles with his drive and work ethic. He excels in generating scoring chances when he’s on the ice at 5v5 (52%), but has a goals for percentage of 36.11%. It also helps that he won the Stanley Cup with Berube in 2018-19.

It would be great to see O’Reilly back in the blue and white. Though, it doesn’t make sense to re-acquire a player that left in the offseason to sign elsewhere. He’s in the second year of his four-year deal and while he doesn’t have a no-move clause, Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that Nashville is treating him as if he has one, unless a deal blows them away and O’Reilly approves it.

Would the Maple Leafs be willing to give up more assets a second time to acquire him? That seems to be a bit of a reach and even then, there’s no guarantee that he would want to come back.

The Maple Leafs have a long list of players to acquire that could provide some impact to their roster. Whatever their plans are heading into the deadline, it’s going to be one where they need to hit on if they want to have a deep run. Some moves like the Jake McCabe trade have paid off. Now, they’re looking for other names to bring in to do the same.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick, NHL and Cap Wages.