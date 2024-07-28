Maple Leafs’ Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing of Alex Nylander

How can the Toronto Maple Leafs improve without directly adding a player to their NHL roster? They just found a way to do this by signing William Nylander’s brother, Alex, to a contract with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. This move is a masterstroke of strategy and foresight.

Signing Alex Nylander to an NHL contract would have required him to make the team, potentially creating pressure and complications within the organization. Instead, by securing him on an AHL contract, the Maple Leafs have made a shrewd, low-risk decision. Alex had the choice to sign elsewhere, but he opted to join the Marlies, likely influenced by the opportunity to be closer to his brother William. This decision is a testament to their strong bond and mutual support.

Having Alex in the AHL offers multiple benefits with minimal downside. It allows the organization to evaluate his performance without the immediate pressures of the NHL, and it provides William with a familial support system that could positively impact his performance. This move could enhance team dynamics and morale, showcasing the Maple Leafs’ strategic planning and commitment to fostering a supportive environment for their players.

The Marlies Needed the Offensive Threat that Alex Nylander Brings

The Marlies have bolstered their roster by signing forward Nylander to a one-year AHL contract, as announced on Sunday. Nylander, 26, joins the team after recording 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 season. This move is strategic for the Marlies and the Maple Leafs, providing multiple benefits and intriguing possibilities.

🖊 News | We've signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 28, 2024

Kyle Cushman of The Score highlights the significance of Nylander’s signing for the Marlies, noting that the team needed an offensive threat following Kieffer Bellows’ departure. Alex is expected to fill this role effectively, complementing the Marlies’ skilled playmakers. Cushman adds that, although Nylander will occupy a veteran slot, this is not a concern for the Marlies. With his inclusion, Toronto’s projected roster now has four veterans: Nylander, Logan Shaw, Philippe Myers, and Dakota Mermis.

A Huge Upside that William and Alex Nylander Are Tight

One of the most compelling aspects of this signing is the potential to unite Alex with his brother William. William has proven to be an elite player and a perfect fit for Toronto, regularly riding the subways and mingling with the city’s crowds. His Teflon-like ability to let criticism slide off him, whether he cares deeply and hides it well or doesn’t care. Whatever, his attitude has endeared him to the passionate yet often critical Toronto fanbase.

However, we know that William cares about his brother Alex. They regularly share information on social media about their workouts together. They are tight. They travel and hang out constantly.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We also know that the older Nylander brother has an undeniable skill set. Not only does he frequently burst past 20 mph, but he also possesses the hardest shot among the Maple Leafs, regularly surpassing 90 mph. This dual threat of speed and shooting power makes him a critical player for the team, especially on the power play. Over the years, he has transformed from being unfairly labeled lazy to a player whose commitment and desire are unquestionable.

The Maple Leafs have further solidified a key player by integrating his brother Alex into the organization. Alex’s signing with the Marlies is a strategic move that allows the Maple Leafs to evaluate his potential without immediately using one of their 50 NHL contract slots. If Alex impresses during training camp, the organization can convert his AHL deal to an NHL contract, ensuring they have a valuable depth addition on offence while making an elite player like William even happier and more connected to the team.

The Maple Leafs Signing Brother Alex Seems Wise on Several Counts

The prospect of Alex and William Nylander playing on the same team adds an intriguing dynamic. Some wonder if this is just a favour to one of the star players or if the Maple Leafs see Alex as a potentially strong fit. The potential upsides are significant: the synergy and energy that could come from having the two brothers play together might bring out the best in William. Their close relationship, built on years of working out and caring for each other, could translate into a positive dynamic on the ice.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs have made a savvy move by signing Alex Nylander to an AHL contract. This decision offers flexibility, reduces risk, and maximizes potential benefits. By taking this step, they have created a win-win situation: they strengthen the Marlies while keeping the door open for Alex to prove himself and possibly join his brother William in the NHL. This thoughtful approach exemplifies strategic planning, potentially enhancing the Nylanders’ careers and the Maple Leafs’ future success.