Mitch Marner on the Cusp of Maple Leafs Record with Point Streak

Seventeen and counting. That’s the number of consecutive games that Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has recorded at least a point in. The season is only a quarter way through, and he is only one game away from tying the record for the longest point streak in franchise history, and two from holding the new record. Darryl Sittler in 1978-79 and Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90 hold the record with 18 straight games with a point. Sittler also tallied 33 points in that 18-game span, and Olczyk scored 28 points; Marner has 28 points through the 17 games.

Related: Maple Leafs Commentary: What Makes Mitch Marner Underrated?

Marner describes his play as “buzzing” and it shows. He has been red hot and his confidence just keeps growing. He has taken full advantage of the lineup changes that head coach Sheldon Keefe made when he was put back alongside John Tavares and a mix of tertiary players, like Alex Kerfoot and most recently Calle Jarnkrok.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“He’s making big-time plays at key moments,” said Keefe about Marner’s performance during his last 17 games. Marner, who is known for his ability to make those around him better, has proven over this point streak that he still is a “team-first” player. Tavares had this to say about him: “It’s hard to put into perspective because it’s extremely hard to do.”

Latest News & Highlights

In Tavares’ first season with the Maple Leafs, he had instant chemistry playing on a line with Marner scoring a career-high 47 goals. Marner also works well alongside Auston Matthews, who saw himself get 97 points and Matthews get the Leafs’ all-time goal record with 60 goals.

Marner, Sittler & Olczyk

Marner is only one game behind a few big-name players and two of the greatest Maple Leafs to ever wear the blue and white in Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk. Sittler is ranked number four on the all-time top 100 greatest Maple Leafs, and Olczyk, who only played with the organization for four seasons, still produced decent numbers, including this record-tying point streak. If Marner can collect at least one point in their game against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 30, then he will etch his name alongside some of the greatest in franchise history.

Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leafs, circa 1970s (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Marner has scored five goals and 23 assists in 17 games, but his play alone has made him the best player on the ice night in and night out. He has played well on both sides of the puck, and because of that, his confidence is extremely high. If he can continue at this pace, he will not only blow past both Sittler and Olczyk, but he could also make this accomplishment virtually untouchable for years to come.

Where Does Marner’s Streak Sit All Time?

Albeit unlikely, for Marner to reach the longest point streak in NHL history, belonging to Wayne Gretzky, he will need a point in the next 34 games. Gretzky scored in 51 consecutive games and recorded an astounding 153 points during the 1983-84 season, which is a point in 62 percent of the games played.

Behind Gretzky is Mario Lemieux, who scored in 46 consecutive games and recorded 103 points in 1989-90. Based on those two players, Marner will need to continue at this pace and record a point in every game until Feb. 21, 2023, to even get close to touching the longest in NHL history. Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin sits tied for fourth all-time on the list, with a point in 30 straight games in 1992 with the Quebec Nordiques, just two years before he was traded to the organization. Marner currently sits 87th in NHL history, but because so many players are tied with 17 and 18-game streaks; he is technically tied for 41st all-time.

Related: NHL’s 10 Most Impressive Streaks

Marner and the Maple Leafs are set to play the Sharks this Wednesday, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Dec. 3, which could be the game where he sets the Maple Leafs record of 19 games in a row with a point. Tallying a point against the Sharks will give the game against the Lightning even more importance, as not only will it be the game of record for Marner but also one of redemption for the Leafs.