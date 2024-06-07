Marner’s Legacy Decision: Maple Leafs Hero or High-Earner Elsewhere?

After their postseason ended, and the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ Mitch Marner had cleaned out his locker, he was asked in an exit interview about his desire to stay in Toronto. His answer was no surprise.

Marner noted, “That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here,” he said. “We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out … It means the world to me.”

Then he added a highly-critiqued note that, from his perspective, Maple Leafs players are “looked upon as kind of gods” in the Toronto area.

Falling From Grace Can Have Prodigious Impacts

Since the season has ended, Marner has become a pariah in Toronto. It seems that much of the fanbase wants him gone – sooner rather than later. If he is perceived as a “god,” he’s become a fallen one. While not in proportion to history’s most renowned fallen god – Lucifer – there are similarities in fans’ minds.

Related: 3 Key Moves for Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving This Offseason

While Marner’s situation with the Maple Leafs is far from the cosmic scale of Lucifer’s fall from grace, there are parallels in the narratives of ambition and the consequences of perceived overreach. Marner, once celebrated as a hometown hero with colossal talent, has faced criticism for his contract negotiations. Some fans felt he prioritized personal gain over the team’s needs.

Similarly, as the narrative goes, Lucifer was an archangel renowned for his beauty and wisdom. He also fell from God’s favor due to pride and ambition, seeking to elevate himself above his station. Both stories reflect the delicate balance between individual aspiration and communal expectation, illustrating how perceived self-interest can lead to a fall from grace in the eyes of their respective communities.

Elliotte Friedman Weighs in on the Marner Situation

On June 2, Elliotte Friedman tweeted about the Maple Leafs and Marner.

Elliotte Friedman on the ongoing Mitch Marner situation:



“Don't be surprised if Marner's situation plays out over the next season in Toronto.”



The delicate negotiations between player and team aim for a win-win, with the Leafs seeking a beneficial trade or strategic use of cap… pic.twitter.com/N3FxaAanav — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 3, 2024

In other notes, Friedman outlined several key points regarding the ongoing situation between Marner and the Maple Leafs. First, he highlighted the potential for prolonged and tricky negotiations, suggesting that the situation could extend throughout the following season. He predicts both sides will aim for a win-win outcome, whether reaching a favorable trade agreement or managing the cap space effectively to retain Marner.

Related: Will Mitch Marner Cement Maple Leafs Legacy or Chase a Big Contract?

Second, fan reactions are a significant concern for the Maple Leafs. There is apprehension about the backlash if Marner remains unsigned. The organization is also cautious about making an emotional and regrettable trade, which he believes could be reminiscent of the Nazem Kadri trade now several years ago.

Third, there is a fear within the team — particularly with Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, who made what turned out to be a poor trade when he moved Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers — that Marner could thrive if traded to a quieter market. Should that happen, it would reflect poorly on the Maple Leafs.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite the broad contract divisions on both sides and the possibility of a split, Friedman is unconvinced a trade is imminent. As a result, he sees an uncertain future for both sides.

Some Thoughts About the Legacy vs. Wealth Dilemma

Marner stands at a crossroads as he enters these crucial contract negotiations. His decisions now could define his legacy in ways that go beyond just salary figures and statistics. Marner has the unique opportunity to become an enduring hero in Toronto’s NHL history. One simple act would do it.

All he has to do is to have his agent, Darren Ferris, get on the phone with Treliving and share his desire to sign a team-friendly contract. His message would be “I want to stay in Toronto. I want to be part of a team that vies for the Stanley Cup, and I’m willing to sign the kind of contract that fits into the team’s needs to make that happen.” Then, he quietly signs a long-term contract in the range of William Nylander’s to make it happen.

Related: 3 Defense Options for Maple Leafs to Target at 2024 NHL Draft

Will Marner seize this chance or let it slip by? Will he be moved by the potential of his legacy in Toronto, or will he be swayed by the allure of higher earnings, even if it means those earnings will come from a different team?

Marner Faces a Situation Redundant Throughout Human History

Marner’s current situation is far from unique. It’s a tale that resonates throughout human history. Story after story has been written about greed versus fulfillment. For one example, consider the story of Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Scrooge’s insatiable greed led to a lonely and unfulfilled life, missing out on invaluable human connections and the joy of community, generosity, and legacy. Fortunately, he changed.

Marner faces a similar dilemma in modern sports. Will he choose loyalty and lasting impact, or will he prioritize financial gain? Currently, within the context of the 2024 Stanley Cup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, Marner’s situation has been explicitly compared to the Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Currently, Nugent-Hopkins is signed to a contract that brings him $5.125 million a season until his contract expires at the end of 2028-29. For mere mortals like most Maple Leafs fans, earning $5 million a year is unfathomable. Ironically, Marner’s next contract could be more than twice as much as Nugent-Hopkins, and it would still be considered a “gift” to his team.

Nugent-Hopkins’ desire to prioritize his team’s success over a larger paycheck endeared him to the Edmonton fanbase and solidified his status as a cherished member of the Oilers. Marner has the chance to do the same in Toronto and still be financially wealthy.

Fan Perception and Connection: Hometown Hero or Mercenary?

Marner’s upcoming decision will directly impact how fans perceive him – perhaps forever. Opting for a team-friendly contract would strengthen his bond with the Toronto community, reinforcing his image as a dedicated player.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Senators, Devils

Choosing to stay in Toronto under favorable terms for the team could elevate Marner to a “hometown-hero” status, akin to other sports legends prioritizing their team’s success over personal earnings. This move would resonate deeply with fans and solidify his place in Maple Leafs history.

Marner’s legacy will also be shaped by how he is remembered within the broader hockey community. A decision to remain loyal to the Maple Leafs by sacrificing a larger paycheque would enhance his reputation as a player who values team success and fan relationships over personal gain.

Personal Fulfillment and Happiness

Beyond external perceptions, Marner’s decision will likely affect his personal fulfillment. Aligning his choices with his values and the desire for a lasting connection with the team and community could provide more profound satisfaction and a sense of purpose in his career. Speaking about money, Marner would still be incredibly wealthy. He could then continue moving up the all-time Maple Leafs scoring ladder. In the end, he could become remembered as the second-best player in the team’s history after Auston Matthews.

Marner could combine financial wealth with the wealth of a legacy. He would also heal a wounded reputation within the city. It could be the restoration of the “god-like” status he spoke of in a city that loves them. Just one phone call would do it.