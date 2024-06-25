Maple Leafs and Marner’s Camp Shoot Down Rumors of Utah Trade

Speculation surrounding Mitch Marner‘s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs has reached a fever pitch with reports suggesting he’s being traded, then other reports suggesting he’s not. Some have contended that the Leafs are open to re-signing the forward, while other insiders have argued that Toronto is not even considering an extension as an option. It’s no surprise the fluid situation involving Marner leads to fans believing rumors that might be coming from less-than-reputable sources.

The latest came on Monday, hours before the Stanley Cup Final that the star right winger was set to be traded to the newly formed Utah Hockey Team. According to an account and writer linked to the New York Herald, the trade was imminent, although the final terms have yet to be disclosed.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Zadorov, Schriner, Mikheyev & Hyman

The report said the following:

“Toronto Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner is being traded to the Utah Hockey Team, per source. Although the final terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it’s been confirmed that Marner’s time in Toronto is over. An official announcement is expected sometime this week.”

The report raised eyebrows and when some popular social media accounts picked it up and retweeted it. Oddly, the rumor took on a life of its own even though no legitimate insiders were reporting the details of the trade. At first, some believed reporters were keeping it quiet because the NHL was frowning upon big stories leaking on the day of Game 7. But, when news of the Linus Ullmark trade to Ottawa dropped, that assumption was no longer logical. If Marner was legitimately on his way to Utah, names like Elliotte Friedman, Pierre LeBrun, Kevin Weekes, Darren Dreger, and others would have run with it.

The Maple Leafs Have Denied Trade Rumors to Utah

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period looked into the rumors. He reported, “On the Mitch Marner to Utah report/rumor that’s out there: I reached out to the Marner camp who told me it is ‘100% not true.’ A Leafs team rep also poured cold water all over the report calling it completely untrue.” Many assumed the report was made up, but that didn’t stop the original account from doubling down, likely because the rumor was getting them so much engagement.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They wrote:

“UPDATE: Mitch Marner to Utah is very real, per a member of the Maple Leafs player personnel staff I just spoke to. Marner’s camp also will not confirm nor deny the rumors, they just told me. Organization did not want to raise alarm ahead of last night’s Game 7.”

Amazingly, some fans are still not sure where all of this sits.

Does This Mean Marner Won’t Be Traded?

Marner’s camp has remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying possible talks that could see the winger traded in the next week or so. Hockey insider Frank Seravalli has stuck with his belief that the Leafs are pushing to move on, however. He recently noted, “I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to do everything within their power to try and make something happen.” This has led to increased speculation that the trade could be finalized this week.

As for a deal to Utah, anything is possible, but there are no plans set for that deal to take place.

As the hockey world and Leafs Nation await an official announcement from the Maple Leafs, the NHL Draft and free agency is fast approaching. If the trade goes through, it would mark a significant shift for both the Toronto Maple Leafs, profoundly impacting their plans in the coming days.