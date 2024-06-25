4 Golden Knights Trade Targets This Offseason

We recently looked at possible free-agent targets that the Vegas Golden Knights could zero in on come July 1, ostensibly to fill the anticipated void left by six forwards who need new contracts. However, the history of the club (if you look past Alex Pietrangelo, anyway) would suggest that general manager (GM) Kelly McCrimmon and the rest of the Vegas brass prefer the trade route to landing a marquee-free agent.

Over the years, the bulk of the Golden Knights’ roster-building has come via the trade market. Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Adin Hill, Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl are among the notable Vegas standouts who arrived via trade in recent years. While free agency is a sensible pathway for a club long on forward slots to fill and short on trade assets, you can expect McCrimmon to try and stick with his bread and butter as an NHL executive.

Here are four trade targets that could make sense for the Golden Knights:

Mitch Marner

We’ll start with the headline name on the trade market, mostly because it’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Yes, the rampant Mitch Marner rumors and speculation have involved Vegas, the team that always seems to be involved in the pursuit of a major star. While any buzz linking Marner to the Golden Knights can be understandably met with the same “here we go again” eye-rolling that greeted Stone’s last playoff return to health, the pairing of the two-time All-Star and 2023 Stanley Cup champions could be a nice fit.

The Golden Knights’ pending free-agent forwards accounted for 94 goals this season, leaving a substantial offensive void. While that won’t be filled with any one player, Marner’s 26 goals and 85 points would be an optimal starting point. At 27, he is a skilled playmaker who possesses the type of versatility that head coach Bruce Cassidy covets, capable of slotting in on any line and both the power play and penalty kill. After facing (largely unfair) criticism in Toronto over some underwhelming playoff performances, he’d surely benefit from less pressure amid postseason-tested teammates in Vegas.

It probably goes without saying that the Golden Knights would benefit from adding a perennial top scorer who is just entering his prime. But where the club has legs here is in a potentially realistic trade package centered around Shea Theodore and Logan Thompson. More pieces would likely need to be added to make the deal work, but Theodore and Thompson would address two organizational needs for the Maple Leafs (defense and goaltending) without bankrupting the Vegas roster. The club has the defensive depth to offset Theodore and can surely find a backup goaltender to replace Thompson.

Martin Necas

Martin Necas may not quite be a household name, but he has established himself as a dangerous, explosive and speedy scorer who, at age 25, may still be getting better. The past two seasons have seen him record 52 goals and 124 points, all while making $3 million a year. Now a restricted free agent, the right winger has been a popular subject of trade speculation owing to his upcoming new contract and a questionable fit within the Carolina Hurricanes organization.

The Hurricanes’ reported willingness to move on from a star-caliber forward in his mid-20s does raise questions. Despite undeniable talent, Necas’ reluctance to attack the middle of the ice and engage in aggressive forechecking and puck battles has reportedly not sat well in Carolina. That said, Vegas can likely offer the Czech more talented linemates than Jack Drury, Michael Bunting, Stefan Noesen and the middling array of talent he’s played alongside with the ‘Canes.

Pavel Buchnevich

Given how well things went after Vegas acquired Barbashev at the 2023 Trade Deadline, perhaps they hope to land another Russian forward who was born in 1995 from the St. Louis Blues. Eerie similarities to Barbashev aside, Pavel Buchnevich brings his own skill set as a playmaker capable of finding the back of the net that could intrigue the Golden Knights.

Pavel Buchnevich of the St. Louis Blues may be on the move this summer.

In fact, even in light of the Barbashev parallels, the more relevant comparison, if the organization chooses to pursue Buchnevich, might be Jonathan Marchessault. While Marchessault is more of a goal-scorer among the two, their stats over the past three seasons (Marchessault – 100 goals, 192 points; Buchnevich – 83 goals, 206 points) are strikingly comparable. There is sure to be a significant acquisition cost to consider when pursuing the 29-year-old Buchnevich, but replacing Marchessault with a player four years younger who produces similar numbers would represent a pretty soft landing.

Marco Rossi

Highlighting why the Golden Knights might have interest in Marco Rossi is easy. The ninth overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is coming off of his first full NHL season, in which he scored 21 goals and 40 points. With one year remaining on his entry-level contract, the 22-year-old remains under team control, with his best years likely ahead of him.

The bigger question here is why the Minnesota Wild might consider parting ways with Rossi. Sure enough, numerous reports have identified the Wild as being “willing to listen” to offers for the young forward. For Vegas, Rossi would aid in scoring depth at a bargain rate (he’s carrying a cap hit of $863,000 for next season) and help bridge the veteran team’s age gap, contributing to a veteran-led, Stanley Cup-caliber roster now while also remaining on track to be part of the next generation of Golden Knights talent as their stars age out.

Unlike the free-agent market, where the number of potential signing candidates is limited by their contract status, there is a seemingly endless array of trade possibilities out there. With plenty of roster spots to fill and a glaring need to address up front, it promises to be fun watching what McCrimmon has up his sleeve once he begins wheeling and dealing.