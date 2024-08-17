Can Mitch Marner Win Back Maple Leafs Fans?

When Mitch Marner first arrived as a rookie with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was a fan favorite. The young, affable player showcased exceptional talent, excelling defensively and offensively. Marner’s clever puck play and ability to be everywhere on the ice made him a standout. He consistently produced results whether he was paired with his friend Auston Matthews on the first line or elsewhere. During the three seasons he played on his entry-level contract, fans adored him.

Marner’s Contract Negotiations Were the Turning Point

But, as I noted in yesterday’s post, when it came time for contract negotiations, the relationship between Marner and Maple Leafs’ fan base took a turn. Unlike Matthews, who quietly and behind the scenes secured his deal mid-season, Marner and his agent opted for a more public approach. They waited until the end of the season and then made their case loudly, laying down the gauntlet for the Maple Leafs.

Eventually, the team capitulated, signing Marner for $700,000 less than Matthews, just before training camp began in 2019. However, the very public nature of these negotiations left a mark on the fans, and they haven’t forgotten.

As the new regular season approaches, Marner finds himself at a significant crossroads in his career. In the reader’s comments on yesterday’s post, it is clear that his past contract dealings are lingering as a sore point among fans. Once a beloved “Golden Boy” of the Maple Leafs, Marner’s public contract dispute has left him a polarizing figure.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

While fans acknowledge Marner’s immense talent and playmaking abilities, they believe his hefty salary has been problematic. It has strained the team’s cap space, hindering their ability to secure the depth needed for a successful playoff run. This, coupled with his perceived lack of playoff production, has fueled discontent and raised questions about whether Marner can take the necessary steps to repair his image and live up to the expectations that come with his contract.

Fan Perception Has Become Biased by Marner’s Contract

Since signing his new six-year, $65.4 million contract, the perception of Marner has shifted among the Maple Leafs’ faithful. In some ways, it has colored how fans see what Marner does (or doesn’t do) on and off the ice. The finger-pointing that admits Marner’s regular season production is fine, but his playoff performances are problematic is only sort of accurate. Fans feel that Marner disappears when putting up playoff points becomes more challenging. However, the fact is that all of the team’s Core Four players have underproduced in the postseason, with only William Nylander putting up numbers close to the regular season.

When comparing postseason performances among the Maple Leafs’ Core Four players, Marner’s stats suggest he’s arguably playing better than his counterparts. Over his career, Marner’s point production dipped by 21 percent in the playoffs, falling from 1.11 points per game in the regular season to 0.88 postseason. While this drop is notable, it’s relatively modest compared to the declines of Matthews and John Tavares.

Matthews, who leads the team in regular-season goals per game, sees his production decline by 35 percent in the playoffs, with his points dropping from 1.15 to 0.87 each game. Tavares also has faced a steep drop, with his points per game decreasing by 34 percent, from 0.95 in the regular season to just 0.63 in the playoffs. As noted, Nylander stands out as the most consistent, with only a 9 percent drop in his points per game. But even his postseason numbers don’t quite match Marner’s overall contribution. Nylander’s playoff average is 0.80 points per game, below Marner’s 0.88 points per game.

That Marner Has Been the Maple Leafs Best Postseason Contributor Is Missed

In this context, Marner’s postseason struggles, while evident, are not as severe as those of Matthews and Tavares, making him arguably the most reliable performer among the Core Four during the playoffs. But that’s not what fans see when they critique his play. The problem fans see is that Marner’s $10.9 million annual cap hit does not align with his postseason output. But, then, no Maple Leafs player has yet risen to the playoff challenge.

After signing his contract in 2019, fans have criticized Marner’s off-ice demeanor. Some fans see his public persona as immature, pointing to his playful antics during the All-Star Game and other lighthearted moments captured on social media. While still endearing to some fans, these behaviors were once endearing to most. Now, they have caused some fans to view him as lacking the seriousness and accountability expected of a leader on a team with championship aspirations.

Additionally, Marner has seemed a bit tone-deaf to these changes. When the Maple Leafs were dismissed from the postseason, this time by the Boston Bruins, Marner was asked what it meant to him to play in Toronto. He noted that, “It means the world. We’re looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really appreciate.”

He added, “The love you get here from this fan base … this attention is [unlike] any other.” That attention was exactly Adam Oates’ point in suggesting that he “feel(s) bad for [Marner] because he’s in that market.”

Marner’s comments about players being looked upon as gods in Toronto could have been interpreted differently in a less critical context. Instead, they were not. The comment caused a stir. That Marner said it in the first place was more honest than prudent.

Marner at the Crossroads: Is There a Chance for Redemption?

Despite the criticisms, Marner’s future in Toronto is not set in stone. The Maple Leafs have approached a critical juncture in pursuing a Stanley Cup. They have hired coach Craig Berube and gone all in on Matthews and Nylander. Now the puck is in Marner’s zone. Can he change the narrative? Fans are looking for him to step up on the ice to demonstrate that he can be the difference-maker the team needs to achieve playoff success.

Can new Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube get the most from his players?

(R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Marner’s upcoming contract negotiations will be crucial in shaping his legacy in Toronto. Some believe that if he genuinely cares about repairing his image and cementing his place as a beloved player in the city, he must accept a more team-friendly deal. Such a move would help the Maple Leafs manage their salary cap more effectively and show a commitment to winning over personal gain. On the other hand, if Marner demands a top-dollar contract (which he could likely get in another city), it would further alienate him from fans who already feel he’s overpaid.

Will Marner Rise to the Challenge?

The upcoming postseason will be pivotal for Marner. If he can deliver a strong playoff performance and be willing to put the team’s success above his paycheque, he can win back the skeptical fans. But it’s not just about what he does on the ice. How he conducts himself off the ice, especially in contract negotiations, will also play a significant role in how he is remembered in Toronto.

Ultimately, Marner is at a crossroads. He can continue on his current path, risking further criticism, a tarnished legacy, and a big payday with a new team. Or, he can seize the opportunity to redefine his career and solidify his place as a true leader for the Maple Leafs.

The question now is: Will he do it?