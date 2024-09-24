Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Has Strong Message for Leafs Nation

It’s been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason — at least from the perspective of the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans. Will Mitch Marner sign another long-term contract with the team or will he test free agency when the 2024-25 season comes to an end?

While it’s a talking point for those following the team, it’s one subject that the Maple Leafs’ star would prefer to avoid for the time being. Still, he didn’t hesitate to send a strong message to his fans and fans of the team before discussing other topics heading into the season with Sportsnet’s insider Elliotte Friedman.

Other topics included his leadership on the team getting the guys together away from the rink to create that connection inside the room. But, the focus was still on what he had to say in regards to remaining a Maple Leaf.

Marner Can’t See Himself in Another Uniform

In his press conference, Marner was passionate about staying with the Maple Leafs. After all, he’s a Toronto-area boy and his family has set up shop in the big city. That said, with free agency looming, there’s always the question of whether or not he could walk away from the blue and white — part of the reason why some in Leafs Nation would like to see him locked up sooner than later.

However, when Friedman addressed the situation and whether he could see himself anywhere else, Marner responded with a fairly telling answer.

“I think you hope not, right? That’s the whole goal,” he said confidently. “I mean, I’m passionate about this team and I’m passionate about this fan base, so — you know — I hope not.”

As for the negotiations themselves, Marner stated that he’d like to just focus on hockey and let his agents work out the kinks in the negotiations. Only if it became necessary would he be in the room with the team and Darren Ferris.

Marner’s Passion in the Room Noticed By Teammates

As for his passion that he touched on, it’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed amongst his teammates. Friedman has Jake McCabe in for a few questions — another Leafs player looking for an extension — and McCabe noted that his leadership is amongst the best he’s ever seen in a teammate.

“People probably already know this, but I think it’s worth noting, is just how great of a teammate Mitch Marner is and how much he cares about each individual guy,” said McCabe. “How he frankly is a leader in the room of collectively getting everyone together consistently and Mitch does a better job of anyone that I’ve played with of bringing everyone together and organizing things and making sure that we all are hanging out outside the rink.”

While it’s visible on the ice, the importance of his leadership away from the ice isn’t always evident. But McCabe’s statement surely adds fuel to why a new deal needs to get done for Marner and the Maple Leafs.

Marner’s Message to Maple Leafs Nation

As for his overall message to the members of Leafs Nation, it was simple.

“Just thank you,” he said when asked by Friedman. “I think at some point in time, people probably looked at taking me at that pick was a bit of a reach with size and everything like that and not knowing really anyone’s future with any team. Now looking back on it, it’s funny. My wife and I are always talking, saying how it’s crazy how we’re going into our ninth year in Toronto and every year brings a new challenge and a new blessing and fortunate for it all. And the love you get outside the rink in the community is one of a kind. I’m seeing it first hand at my charity event each summer and even just walking around the city.”

He closed it off with what every Maple Leafs fan wants to hear from their star players.

“I’m very grateful and very fortunate to be a Maple Leaf.”

There’s no indication that a deal can’t get done during the season, however, it could change the outlook of it all depending on how he starts the year. Regardless, the chatter isn’t going to stop surrounding this topic until pen officially hits paper on a new deal for the Maple Leafs and Marner.