Maple Leafs Need to Convince Rielly to Waive His No-Trade Clause

In an offseason that looks to be heading toward a ton of change, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some big decisions to make—and it all starts with their pending unrestricted free agents. By the time the NHL Entry Draft happens on June 27 and 28th, general manager Brad Treliving should have a good idea of whether Mitch Marner and John Tavares are coming back or heading to the open market. That will give the front office a much better sense of how much cap space they’ll have to work with.

But there’s another player that Treliving will need to make a decision on: Morgan Rielly. Yes, he has a full no-trade clause (NTC), but it’s possible the team could convince him to waive it in order to move out a big chunk of his $7.5 million cap hit. If they can do that and save at least $5 million, they could use that money to bring in a defenceman who can replace him. So how could this happen? Let’s explore a few options.

Rielly May Be Ready for a Change

After listening to Rielly’s exit interview, there were a few hints that conversations with the team may have already taken place. As I wrote in my Key Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ End-of-Season Media Availability, some of his comments raised eyebrows.

When asked if he would consider change, Rielly paused for a while before saying, “That’s not what I’m thinking about right now.” We know his contract gives him full control over any move—but the tone of his response left the door open. Then came the more emotional moment. Asked what it’s like to play in Toronto, Rielly took an even longer pause, his voice cracked, and tears welled up in his eyes before answering: “It’s been an honour and a privilege.”

If that tells us anything, it’s that he may already be considering a change for next season—or that the organization has at least approached him about the idea. Of course, he doesn’t have to waive his NTC, but if he feels now is the right time for a new chapter, he should. There are even potential benefits to doing so. If reports emerge next season that the Leafs tried to move him and he said no—and the team once again falls short—he could be unfairly scapegoated by fans and media.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Rielly is open to the idea, the Maple Leafs could either find a potential trade partner and present it to him, or ask him for a list of teams he’d be willing to go to and work from there. One obvious option would be the Vancouver Canucks. As a B.C. native, it’s easy to imagine Rielly embracing the chance to play in front of friends and family. But if he’s on the market, there’s a good chance 10 or more teams would show interest.

The Trouba Treatment

On the other hand, if Rielly refuses to waive his NTC, the Leafs could explore what’s become known as the Jacob Trouba Treatment. When the New York Rangers traded Trouba to Anaheim, they reportedly forced the issue by threatening to place him on waivers—giving all 31 other teams a shot to claim him without his input. That would have removed his ability to control where he went, so to avoid that scenario, Trouba accepted a trade to one of the teams that the Rangers reached an agreement with. Since Rielly doesn’t have a No-Movement Clause, Toronto technically has the ability to do the same. They can put him on waivers.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Personnel Drawing Interest Around the NHL

No player wants to be waived—it strips away any say in the process and leaves you hoping to land somewhere decent. It would likely push Rielly to provide a list of preferred destinations so the Leafs could work out a trade. It’s not the most harsh tactic, and it may ruffle feathers across the league, but sometimes you have to play hardball. While the Rangers didn’t make the playoffs, they still positioned themselves better for the offseason. That’s exactly what the Leafs need to do—set themselves up to win, even if it means making unpopular decisions.

For too long, the Leafs have been viewed as a soft organization when it comes to how they handle contracts and player relationships. That perception needs to change. The Vegas Golden Knights and their cut throat approach have shown that tough decisions and a results-first mindset can lead to playoff success. So why not try that approach in Toronto?