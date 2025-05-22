Rangers’ Adam Edstrom & Brett Berard Can Become Key Players in 2025-26

The New York Rangers had a very disappointing 2024-25 season and missed the playoffs one season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy. One of their issues was a lack of trust in young players, and the hope is some of their prospects will get more ice time moving forward. Forwards Adam Edstrom and Brett Berard did well in limited ice time this season, and both can become key players in 2025-26.

Adam Edstrom

The Rangers drafted Edstrom in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, and after spending four seasons with Rogle BK Angelholm of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), he spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). He had 11 goals and five assists in 40 games in the AHL and scored in his NHL debut, finishing with two goals and no assists in 11 games with the Blueshirts.

At 6-foot-7, Edstrom showed impressive speed and was effective on the forecheck. He earned a spot in the lineup this season, and while he did not score a lot, he was strong defensively, and he formed chemistry on the fourth line with Sam Carrick and Matt Rempe. Though the team struggled, the fourth line was a bright spot when all three were healthy and in the lineup.

Edstrom regularly created scoring chances with bursts of speed but failed to capitalize on them early in the season. He played well, but had just two goals and two assists in his first 37 games. He heated up offensively and had three goals and two assists in his final 14 games, but a lower-body injury ended his season. He finished with five goals, four assists, and 94 hits in 51 games while averaging 9:16 in ice time per game.

In addition to contributing in a bottom-six role, Edstrom has the reach, size, and speed to become a strong penalty killer. He is also tough to move when he sets screens in front of the net, and he could contribute on the second power-play unit.

Brett Berard

The Rangers drafted Berard in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he spent his next three seasons playing college hockey for Providence. He had 18 goals and 20 assists in 36 games in 2021-22, and 10 goals and 14 assists in 36 games in 2022-23. He finished with 25 goals and 23 assists in 71 games with the Wolf Pack last season, and also had one goal and five assists in 10 playoff games. He made his NHL debut with the Blueshirts this season.

Brett Berard, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Berard spent two stints with the Rangers this season while also spending time with the Wolf Pack. At 5-foot-9, he has a very different skillset from Edstrom, but he was also a noticeable and effective player on the forecheck. He is a quick skater and was able to chip in offensively in a bottom-six role.

In Berard’s first game, he recorded an assist in a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 25, and he scored his first goal on a nice wrist shot in his next game, a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 27. Despite not getting much ice time and playing with many different linemates, he showed promise and capitalized on his scoring chances. He finished with six goals, four assists, and 53 hits in 35 games while averaging 10:43 in ice time per game.

If Berard continues to play with the same intensity and effort he did this season, he can certainly contribute next season. He can play well in a bottom-six role, and he has also shown the offensive skill to contribute on the second power-play unit.

Edstrom & Berard Can Both Help the Rangers

While former head coach Peter Laviolette opted to rely on struggling veterans rather than young players, the Rangers need newly-hired head coach Mike Sullivan to show more faith in their young players. Though Edstrom and Berard have different skill sets, they both played with energy and speed while making a difference on the forecheck, and they can become important contributors next season.