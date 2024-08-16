Maple Leafs’ New Captain Auston Matthews Having Positive Impact on Arizona Ice Hockey

This past Wednesday (Aug. 14), the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forward Auston Matthews will be their 26th captain in franchise history. The move comes after forward John Tavares was willing to step down and become an alternate captain. While Matthews is the first U.S.-born player to captain Toronto, the change serves as more inspiration for the state of Arizona’s ice hockey community.

Matthews’ Upbringing

Although the 26-year-old was born in San Ramon, California, he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona at a young age. As early as three years old, Matthews was attending Arizona Coyotes games. After losing their beloved NHL franchise recently, the story of a young Arizonian who went on to notch a league-leading 69-goal campaign last season is heartwarming.

Growing up, Matthews played for several youth ice hockey clubs in Arizona: The Phoenix Jr. Coyotes, the Phoenix Firebirds, and the Arizona Bobcats. In the 2011-12 season playing for the U16 AAA Bobcats, he recorded 100 points in 48 games. Surprisingly, his linemate on the Maple Leafs’ first line, Matthew Knies, played for the Jr. Coyotes and grew up in Arizona.

Both players shared their thoughts when the Coyotes relocation rumors became true.

“Obviously, selfishly, growing up there with them being a big part of me getting into hockey,” Matthews said. “I’d love for them to figure it out, but you kind of understand the position the NHL’s in as well.”

“It’s pretty unfortunate,” Knies said. “The Coyotes did a lot for me growing up. I loved going to the games and they were a big reason as to why I got into hockey. But that kind of situation is out of my control” (from ‘Leafs’ Matthew Knies laments Arizona Coyotes’ possible move to Salt Lake City: ‘They meant a lot to me’,’ Toronto Star, April 11, 2024).

Arizona’s up-and-coming ice hockey community developed Matthews to the point where he played for several U.S. National, Developmental, and Junior teams.

2016 NHL Entry Draft

The Maple Leafs were lucky enough to win the first-overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. They selected the now 6-foot-3, 216-pound, left-handed shot. Matthews became the first Arizona-raised player to be drafted first overall in NHL history.

Early Impact

Matthews’ rookie season was special, to say the least; in his first NHL game on Oct. 12, 2016, against the Ottawa Senators, he scored four goals. The last players to score four goals in their NHL debut were Joe Marone, Harry Hyland, and Reg Noble. Furthermore, it had been nearly a century since anyone had accomplished what these three players did in 1917-18. (from ‘As Connor Bedard makes his debut, reliving memorable first games for other phenoms,’ The Athletic, Oct. 10, 2023).

The rookie then potted 40 goals in his first season in Toronto. Matthews’ team-leading 69 points in 82 games earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2017. The Maple Leafs made the playoffs and he was nearly a point per game in six games. To no surprise, he was named to the NHL’s 2016-17 All-Rookie Team with his teammate Mitch Marner.

The “Auston Matthews Effect” has been in full swing since being drafted. During the season Matthews was drafted (2016-17) Arizona had 7,781 registered skaters through USA Hockey. A year later (2017-18) registration jumped up by 836 to 8,617 registered skaters in Arizona. Since being drafted, this has been Arizona’s largest increase in registered skaters since the decline from the COVID-19 pandemic (from 2020-21 reports to 2021-22 reports.)

Historic Markers

In the 2021-22 season, Matthews became the first U.S.-born player to reach 60 goals. He has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy three times, and the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsey Award once. He has also been named an NHL All-Star seven times in his career.

Current Notable NHL Players From Arizona

The first “Captain Coyote” forward Keith Tkachuk’s two sons Matthew (current forward on the Florida Panthers) and Brady Tkachuk (current captain of the Ottawa Senators) were both born in Arizona. While both brothers spent their youth ice hockey years in St. Louis (where their father was playing at the time), the connection from Arizona to St. Louis held unexpected ties.

Tkachuk set the record for most points in a single season in Coyotes’ history (in their first season in the desert.) The 1,000-point-plus scorer coached the now Utah Hockey Club’s forward Clayton Keller when he was growing up in the St. Louis area. Keller returned the favor to Tkachuk by tying his 86-point tally with the Coyotes in the 2022-23 season.

Tkachuk commented on Keller’s 2022-23 campaign.

“When I first met him when he was really young, this kid was determined,” Tkachuk said. “Coming off that horrific injury last year, to rebound like he has, it’s truly amazing. I’m proud of him, I’m happy for him and I hope he gets the record.”

Current Philadelphia Flyers’ captain Sean Couturier was born in Phoenix, Arizona. His father, Sylvain Couturier, was playing for the Phoenix Roadrunners of the International Hockey League (IHL) at the time of Sean’s birth. Couturier would head up north to play his youth ice hockey in Canada. The 31-year-old was the Flyers’ first-round selection (eighth overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Forward Tage Thompson was born in Phoenix, Arizona too. The Buffalo Sabres’ star scored 94 points during his breakout 2022-23 season. The 26th overall selection by the Blues is 26 years old and has a bright future ahead of himself. His father, Brent Thompson, also played for the Phoenix Roadrunners in the IHL. He played several seasons with the Roadrunners and made one appearance with the Coyotes.

Another former captain of the Coyotes, Shane Doan, his son Josh Doan became the first Arizona-born, raised, and trained player to play for the Coyotes. He grew up playing for the Jr. Coyotes with Knies and eventually made his way to Arizona State University. In two seasons at ASU, Doan racked up 75 points in 74 games and was captain in his sophomore season. He also scored the first collegiate goal at Mullett Arena (the former home of the Coyotes.)

Doan was Arizona’s 2021 37th pick of the second round. Fast forward to this past season: He was an American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star with the Tucson Roadrunners and notched nine points in his first 11 games with the Coyotes. It was truly a full-circle moment and a source of inspiration for Arizona’s ice hockey community.

Today’s Impact

Arizona had 9,524 registered skaters this past 2023-24 season. This ranks third highest out of seven states included in USA Hockey’s Rocky Mountain Region. Matthews, Keller, and Thompson continue to train during the offseason in Arizona. The Coyotes may not be around anymore but will always be remembered. The same can be said for Matthews as Shane Doan depicted.

“Auston is the flag that everyone in Arizona holds their hat on and says, ‘Someone not only made it and played here and grew up and always comes back here, but also excelled,” Doan said (from ‘How Auston Matthews came from the unlikeliest place and rose to hockey stardom,’ The Athletic, Feb. 21, 2024).

Matthews continues to build his NHL career resume by being a captain and accumulating 649 points in 562 games.