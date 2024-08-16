NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as the discussion around the offer sheet situation in Edmonton continues, more background information about Philip Broberg is coming to light. Could the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks work out an intriguing deal that would allow Vancouver to pick up a useful defenseman and offer the Oilers a bit of a loophole? Finally, are the Boston Bruins getting anywhere with Jeremy Swayman?

Broberg’s Relationship with the Oilers Had Soured

Elliotte Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts that Philip Broberg was asking the Edmonton Oilers for a salary in the $1.8 million range before he signed an offer sheet for $4.58 million with St. Loius. He also notes that things between Broberg and the Oilers weren’t great, despite his recent playoff performance.

Friedman confirmed that Broberg did ask for a trade in December of 2023 and added, “I’m just not convinced he ever changed his mind.” Even knowing that Broberg is unhappy, the Oilers are looking at their trade options prior to having to make their final decision on August 20. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen writes:

League executives told Postmedia on Thursday that the Oilers were trying to get the contracts of defencemen Cody Ceci ($3.25 million) and Brent Kulak ($2.75) million off the books so they could match the offer sheets, and we’re told there are teams that have shown interest. source – ‘TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS: Oilers should have used Senators’ Shane Pinto blueprint to sign RFA’s’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Citizen – 08/15/2024

Garrioch adds that it’s being speculated a first- or second-round pick would have to go along with the player because teams know they’ve got the Oilers in a bind. There is some thought that San Jose Sharks might be talking to the Oilers about Cody Ceci.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman also noted, while speaking with Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now, there was no way that St. Louis would have made such offer sheets if Ken Holland was still GM of the Oilers. Holland was too close to Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong for him to do this to a friend.

Canucks Could Offer the Oilers a Lifeline

Patrick Johnston of The Province writes about a potential win/win situation for the Canucks and Oilers, where Vancouver might offer to take Brett Kulak in a trade and give back Tucker Poolman to offload a bad contract. While the Oilers wouldn’t normally add a $2.5 million defenseman to solve their cap problems, Johnston notes the reason it might work.

Poolman has been sidelined with migraines since January 2023 and isn’t expected to play again. If the Oilers place Poolman on LTIR, it frees up the $2.5 million without the salary cap penalty or the loss of a first or second-round pick. Some might ask why the Canucks don’t just place Poolman on LTIR and add someone, but the answer is Kulak. If they have an interest in the player, this trade scenario gives them a leg up over other teams in trying to acquire him.

Swayman and Bruins Still Not Close on Extension

Friedman mentioned in his 32 Thoughts podcast that the latest he’s heard is that the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman “aren’t close” on a new deal. “I think this has been a bit of a challenging negotiation, but they’ve still got time, and we’ll see how this sorts out.”

Friedman said that if the Bruins had taken Swayman to arbitration, the player could select the term and he would have selected two years, which would have walked him right into unrestricted free agency and the Bruins weren’t about to let Swayman have the option to simply walk away.

