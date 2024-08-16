Former Oilers GM Largely to Blame for Holloway/Broberg Debacle

The Edmonton Oilers always ran the risk of a potential offer sheet from another team this offseason. With no cap space at the moment, many thought a team may look to sign either Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg. Others weren’t so sure, however, as offer sheets are very rare in the NHL.

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), the worst-case scenario happened for the Oilers, as the St. Louis Blues shocked the hockey world, signing both to offer sheets. It was a stunning move, but one that makes plenty of sense. At the very least, it appears as though they will end up with one player, as the Oilers would need to do some serious reconstructing to match the offers on both.

Oilers fans are rightfully frustrated, as it was an extremely risky move from management to let them go unsigned this long into the offseason. Their over-patience has now bitten them and could take away the two best young talents the organization had. While plenty of frustration is being directed at general manager (GM) Stan Bowman and Jeff Jackson, however, there is another who should be receiving just as much, if not more flack.

Holland Failed to Do His Job

After the 2023-24 season had wrapped up, it was announced that Ken Holland wouldn’t return as the Oilers GM. Though his tenure was up and down in the eyes of many, most felt that he had done a relatively good job during his five years with the franchise. He was able to bring in some much-needed scoring depth with additions such as Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, and made a major add on the blue line by acquiring Mattias Ekholm.

Any goodwill towards Holland may be flipped entirely by the Holloway and Broberg situation, however. Though he was no longer in charge to get them re-signed earlier in the offseason, he was at the helm throughout the 2023-24 campaign, and, according to a new report, was told by higher-ups in the organization to get both signed during the season.

“I can 100 percent guarantee you, that upper management and Ken Holland, the general manager at that time, as far back as December and January, were instructed at the top levels of the Oilers organization, to get Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg signed to contract extensions,” said the well-informed Bob Stauffer on Oilers NOW. “Especially in January when both players were in the minors. And, here’s where I tell you that players are at their most vulnerable when they’re dealing with injuries, or if they’re star players or top-end picks and they’ve been sent and demoted down to the minors. There’s a theory that that’s the time that you reinforce with them that they’re a future part of the plans in your organization.”

“Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, they were in the minors, and again, from the top levels of the Oilers organization, the Oilers management team, ran by Ken Holland at that time, was instructed, ‘Let’s get working, let’s get a deal done here on both guys.’”

Major Mistake By Holland

As Stauffer mentioned, both players were playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) at the time Holland was told to re-sign them. Had he acted at the time, they both could have been extended on very affordable contracts that would likely be bargain deals for at least the 2024-25 season. It has also since been reported by Elliotte Friedman that Broberg was looking for a deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.8 million, while Holloway was seeking $1.2 million.

The Oilers now find themselves in a very tough situation, one that was completely avoidable. It’s a move that could have some serious implications for the franchise and helps explain why their front office is continuously regarded very poorly by fans throughout the entire NHL.