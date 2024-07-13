Maple Leafs News & Rumors; Hakanpaa, Marner, Robertson & Berube

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the team’s decisions that seem to remain up in the air. Those include defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, the Mitch Marner situation, and Nick Robertson. However, the key theme in this post is the tipping point possibility that new head coach Craig Berube offers to the team.

He brings a clean slate to the possibilities. Can he reshape and motivate the players toward greater success than they’ve had before?

Item 1: If Hakanpaa Cannot Play for the Maple Leafs, What Will the Team Miss?

Everything seemed good until it didn’t. Now, closing in on mid-July, there has been no official announcement from the Maple Leafs regarding defenceman Jani Hakanpaa. The 32-year-old has not played since mid-March due to a knee injury with the Dallas Stars. Although it was reported on July 1 that Hakanpaa was joining Toronto on a two-year deal, he has yet to be added to the official roster.

When it was initially reported that Hakanpaa was headed to the Maple Leafs, the rumor was that his playing career could be in jeopardy due to the knee injury. Given the lack of an official update from the team, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Hakanpaa might not play for this season.

If Hakanpaa cannot join the Maple Leafs, the team will miss his significant contribution to the penalty kill. Last season with the Stars, Hakanpaa was second among Dallas players in ice time on the kill, averaging three minutes and 16 seconds per game. The Stars ranked eighth in the NHL in penalty killing, with an 82% success rate. Working on the penalty kill had to be at least part of the big defenseman’s attraction.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs have already seen the departure of four key penalty-killing defencemen: TJ Brodie, Mark Giordano, Joel Edmundson, and Ilya Lyubushkin. New addition Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who killed penalties with the Florida Panthers, will need to step up. However, he was not a primary option for the Stanley Cup champions when they were a man short.

Hakanpaa’s potential absence would be a blow to the Maple Leafs’ penalty-killing unit, which planned to rely heavily on his experience and effectiveness. As the team waits for official word, they might need to explore alternative strategies to bolster their defensive depth and maintain a strong penalty kill. While there’s still time to work things out, Hakanpaa’s time in Toronto is now looking iffy.

Item 2: Craig Berube Seems to Think He Can Unlock the Maple Leafs’ Core Four; Can He?

From what he’s been saying about Marner recently, it would seem that new head coach Craig Berube believes he’s the one who can finally achieve playoff success with the Core Four—Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Marner. Twice now, over the past few weeks, he’s noted that he’s looking forward to coaching Marner and having him on the team.

For an outsider looking in, having Marner on the team must be enticing. He can put up points and play solid defense on paper and the ice. Yet, the team can’t pull off the final steps with this group of players. For someone with Berube’s competitive nature and track record, it has to feel like a personal challenge to succeed where others have failed. I can see the attraction for wanting to have the chance and the potential legacy if anyone – him (Berube) – can pull off what hasn’t been doable.

Berube’s ambition and confidence drive him. He sees the potential in players like Marner and knows that integrating their talents effectively is crucial for the team’s success. His confidence and self-belief are his greatest motivators—he’s convinced he can mold the Core Four into a cohesive unit capable of excelling in the playoffs.

Berube’s challenge is to create a synergy that maximizes the Core Four’s strengths while mitigating their weaknesses. You have to know he feels he can inspire and motivate the group, creating a culture of relentless pursuit toward success.

Given his talk about Marner, Berube seems determined to prove that his confidence in the Core Four is justified. If he can lead them to playoff success, it could transform the Maple Leafs’ fortunes and end their long championship drought.

The upcoming season is crucial. Will his confidence be the key to unlocking the full potential of the Maple Leafs? Given that it looks like the team is going one more round with the four big forwards, fans must hope Berube’s self-confidence is justified.

Item 3: Can Treliving Talk Nick Robertson Into a Change of Heart?

Trade proposals involving Nick Robertson have gained traction since the young winger shared his desires for a trade out of town. However, the best-case scenario for the Maple Leafs is not dumping Robertson for little return. Instead, the team has to hope he signs a qualifying offer and arrives at training camp ready to seek a full-time job on the left wing.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

If that’s what the team wants, Berube has a job ahead of him. He needs to meet with Robertson to convince him he has a chance for a new life under his new coaching philosophy and plans. Robertson has the kind of quick-strike scoring potential that could be a significant asset for the team. His shot can turn an iffy-looking play into a solid scoring chance. His offensive skills could provide the team with the additional firepower they need. The kid can score.

It would seem that someone on the team needs to proactively help Robertson see that, under the guidance of a new head coach, he would receive more consistent chances than he had under former coach Sheldon Keefe. Berube’s coaching could unlock Robertson’s potential and help him thrive in the NHL.

There’s no questioning of Robertson’s heart or work ethic. The Maple Leafs also need scoring from the left side, which works in Robertson’s favor. If he performs well during training camp and preseason, it would be impossible for the team to overlook his contributions. That’s the message Robertson has to hear if there’s a chance he’ll change his mind and give the team another spin around the ice.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As always, the upcoming season holds immense promise and intrigue for the team, primarily centered around the pivotal role of new head coach Berube. His influence remains an unpredictable factor that could potentially rejuvenate the core players. The team’s composition on paper appears, if not stronger, then sufficiently different, with additions to the team’s goalie tandem and defense.

Young players—including Robertson, Easton Cowan, and Fraser Minten—are poised to benefit from Berube’s fresh perspective, which will offer them opportunities previously unavailable. Significant changes have been made, particularly in goaltending and defense, presenting a team that feels revitalized and restructured. Now, it’s up to Berube to get the job done. From his talk since joining the team, he seems ready to rumble.

As the season approaches, the onus now falls on the players to unite under their new leadership and forge a cohesive unit. Success hinges on Berube’s ability to harness the team’s potential, blending youthful skills and jump with veteran experience. With one of the NHL’s top scorers, Matthews, the pieces are in place for a successful campaign. The challenge ahead lies in Berube’s task of orchestrating these elements into a cohesive and triumphant season.

We’ve been here before. Can Berube do the job?