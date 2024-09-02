Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benoit, Lisowsky & Robertson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on three young players who have captured the team’s attention for different reasons. First, I’ll revisit Simon Benoit, a surprise on defence from last season. He joined the team without much expectation of making the opening-night roster. While he didn’t initially, his hard work and tough-as-nails, defence-first mindset earned him a spot as the season progressed. The Maple Leafs quickly signed him to a contract, recognizing his value. What could be his best-case scenario for this season?

Next, I’ll discuss Brandon Lisowsky, a young player drafted by the Maple Leafs but not signed to an entry-level contract, meaning his rights no longer belong to the team. However, the organization remains interested in him, inviting him to their summer development camp and closely monitoring his progress. Where might he end up this season?

Finally, I’ll investigate Nick Robertson’s situation. His journey with the Maple Leafs has been complicated, and he feels frustrated with his treatment. Is that frustration clouding his judgment about what he should do this season? I’ll explore some factors he might consider as he decides his next steps.

Item 1: Simon Benoit’s Best-Case Scenario for 2024-25

Benoit joined the Maple Leafs as a depth defenceman, initially expected to spend most of his time in the American Hockey League (AHL). However, injuries and his determined mindset helped him land a spot on the NHL roster. Despite struggling with the Anaheim Ducks the previous season, where he posted a poor plus/minus rating of minus-29, Benoit gradually proved his worth in Toronto.

By mid-season, he had cemented his place on the team’s second defensive pairing, earning praise for his physical play and defensive reliability. While his offensive contributions remain limited, his solid defensive performance, highlighted by a 91st percentile ranking among NHL defencemen (according to The Athletic), made him an unexpected but valuable asset for the Maple Leafs (from “NHL Player Cards: Atlantic Division,” Dom Luszcyszyn and Shayna Goldman, The Athletic, 1/28/24).

Simon Benoit lays a huge open ice hit during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the best-case scenario, Benoit will continue to build on his defensive strengths, further solidifying his role as a dependable shutdown defenceman. He could become a key player in the Maple Leafs’ defensive core if he can maintain his physical edge while reducing turnovers and improving his positional play. Additionally, what if he could develop even a modest offensive game? In that case, he might earn more ice time and potentially secure a long-term contract extension, ensuring his place as a valuable piece of the team’s future.

Item 2: Why the Maple Leafs Remain Interested in Brandon Lisowsky

Despite not offering him a contract before losing his draft rights, the Maple Leafs remain interested in Lisowsky for several reasons. First, his ability to produce offensively was evident in his time with the Saskatoon Blades. He finished third on the team in scoring with 80 points (42 goals, 38 assists) in 68 games last season. His knack for finding the back of the net makes him an attractive prospect for any organization looking to add offensive depth.

Second, the Maple Leafs recognize that Lisowsky is still developing as a player. His participation in their development camp and upcoming rookie camp indicates the team’s belief in his potential to improve further. By closely monitoring his progress, the team keeps the door open for future opportunities, possibly signing him if he continues to excel in his overage season.

Third, Lisowsky’s focus on rounding out his game, particularly on the penalty kill, shows his commitment to becoming a more complete player. The organization values versatility, and his efforts to enhance his defensive skills alongside his offensive production make him a more well-rounded prospect who could eventually contribute professionally. His future might be iffy, but the Maple Leafs are watching. Here’s hoping the youngster finds a contract somewhere after this season.

Item 3: 3 Reasons Nick Robertson Should Consider Staying with the Maple Leafs

While there are arguments for Robertson to seek opportunities with another team, there are also convincing reasons for him to stay with the Maple Leafs. First, with Craig Berube now coaching the team, Robertson has a unique opportunity to start with a clean slate. Berube values hard work, determination, and winning battles, all qualities that align with Robertson’s style of play. Given his speed, work ethic, and resilience, Robertson could thrive under Berube, who appreciates hard-working players, regardless of size.

Second, the Maple Leafs are thin on the wing heading into the 2024-25 season, providing Robertson with a significant opportunity to secure top-six minutes. With Matthew Knies locked in on the first line, he could realistically compete for a spot on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. This role could also include power-play time, allowing Robertson to contribute meaningfully to a Stanley Cup-contending team. This opportunity might not be available if he moves to another team.

Finally, Robertson has faced challenges with injuries and roster battles, but the current situation with the Maple Leafs differs. Unlike in previous seasons, he is not haunted by the same cap-related situation that kept sending him back to the AHL. This season, he could play significant NHL minutes, providing a platform to prove himself without the uncertainty of being a bubble player. Leaving Toronto could mean losing this opportunity, especially when the Maple Leafs seem ready to invest in his development moving forward.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I admit, I’m torn about what Robertson should do next. On one hand, I’d love to see him stay with the Maple Leafs. He’s been a favourite player of mine for a long time—I admire his motor, drive, and dedication to the game. But if I were his agent, I would advise him to commit fully to one more season with the Maple Leafs and then explore a move to another team, perhaps one lower in the standings, where he could get more playing time and a more significant role in the offence.

If there’s a real opportunity for him to play on the second line in Toronto, that could be a step forward. However, he might find more consistent ice time and a chance to truly showcase his skills with a team that isn’t contending for the postseason. The truth is, I’m not sure what the best path is for this talented young player. Wherever he ends up, I hope he has a solid season and continues to develop into the player many of us believe he can be.