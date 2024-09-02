How Important is Calvin Pickard to the Success of the Edmonton Oilers?

On June 28, the Edmonton Oilers re-signed backup goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract extension. This contract is worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million. Pickard has bounced around a lot in his career, playing for six organizations since his first professional season in 2012. This new deal comes with a slight pay raise and some job security since he is not waiver-exempt.

The Moncton, New Brunswick native has appeared in 139 NHL games but has spent most of his career in the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 321 games. This move also allows goalie prospect Olivier Rodrigue to get the bulk of the starts for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, which will hopefully help his development. If all goes well, Rodrigue should be Pickard’s replacement when this new deal expires.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Having a solid backup goaltender might be underrated but is vital for any team with playoff aspirations. These players do not get the praise and recognition they deserve. They are asked to play roughly once every couple of weeks, which is a tough task for any professional athlete. They are the ultimate role players. Having a capable backup between the pipes will allow teams to rest their starter with confidence.

Pickard was projected to stay in the AHL for the length of his contract with the Oilers. However, due to the well-documented struggles of goaltender Jack Campbell, Pickard was thrown into the backup role in early November. After taking over for Campbell, the Oilers goaltender had a 12-7-1 record in 23 games during the regular season, with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage (SV%).

He also appeared in three playoff games, two of them starts, posting a 2.21 GAA and a .915 SV% with one win. He was excellent in these games, and the Oilers probably wouldn’t have made it to the Stanley Cup Final without his effort and contribution. The 32-year-old journeyman earned this new contract with his solid play, but he will need to take on a larger role if the Oilers want to duplicate their success from last season.

In 20 starts last season, 16 were against non-playoff teams, with 10 starts coming in back-to-back situations. He was fairly sheltered, playing sporadically and against weaker competition. However, his play earned the trust of head coach Kris Knoblauch, as evident by his usage in the playoffs. As a result, Pickard should see a heavier workload against stiffer competition in 2024-25.

The former Colorado Avalanche draft pick doesn’t need to be Vezina Trophy calibre; he just needs to consistently deliver a .900 SV% or better. The Oilers’ offence, especially their top six, is arguably the best in the league and shouldn’t have a problem putting the puck in the net. Therefore, Pickard just needs to be passable and give the team a chance to win. He doesn’t need to be outstanding; he just needs to be reliable when called upon and let the offence take care of the rest.

Stuart Skinner’s Workload

Stuart Skinner’s workload led to some inconsistent stretches throughout the season. Therefore, the Oilers must try to ease that workload. Last season, he started 57 games, which ranked fifth, behind Sergei Bobrovsky (58), Connor Hellebuyck (60), Alexander Georgiev (62), and Juuse Saros (64). A lighter workload may also lessen the risk of injury. The Oilers will go as far as Skinner will take them. So, if he gets hurt, they will be in trouble. This season, Skinner’s starts should be cut down to around 50-53, with 29-32 starts for Pickard. The Oilers have 14 sets of back-to-backs, four more than last season. Therefore, Pickard should get four more starts as a result.

Skinner’s best month came in January when he posted a 9-0 record with a 1.33 GAA, and .953 SV% amid the Oilers’ historic 16-game winning streak. This was their “easiest” month. They had no back-to-backs, and their games were spread out nicely. On four different occasions, they had two or more off days between games. This proves just how important rest is for a goaltender. Skinner is at his best when he is rested, which makes Pickard’s role all the more important. The Oilers are looking for their first division title since 1987 and their first Stanley Cup since 1990. If they want to reach that goal, Pickard will be a contributing factor.