Daily Hockey Trivia – Stanley Cups, Young Hall-of-Famers & Penalty Minutes

Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 1, 2024.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question.

Question 1: Which Player Has The Most Stanley Cups?

a) Jean Beliveau

b) Henri Richard

c) Maurice Richard

d) Serge Savard

Question 2: Who Was The Youngest NHL Player Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame?

a) Mario Lemiuex

b) Bobby Orr

c) Wayne Gretzky

d) Howie Morenz

Question 3: Which Player Holds The Record For Most Penalty Minutes In One Game?

a) Chris Chelios

b) Marty McSorley

c) Tiger Williams

d) Randy Holt

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Henri Richard – With 11 Stanley Cups, Henri Richard holds the most in NHL history. In his first five seasons spanning from 1955 to 1960, he won in each of those years, as well as another stretch of winning four Cups in five years from 1964 through 1969, and an additional two after that.

Q2 Answer: b) Bobby Orr – At just 31 years old, Bobby Orr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979. Orr only played in parts of nine seasons but gathered six 100-point seasons, two Art Ross’, two Conn Smythe’s, three Hart’s, and eight straight Norris Trophies. His career was legendary, and had he played longer, could have challenged Wayne Gretzky for the greatest career in NHL history.

Q3 Answer: d) Randy Holt – In 1979, Randy Holt earned 67 penalty minutes in a single game with the LA Kings. Not only was this in one game but it was all done in the first period. His penalties included holding, three game misconducts, and four fighting penalties.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.