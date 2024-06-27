Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berezin, Keller, Matthews & Cowan

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the sad news that Sergei Berezin passed away at 52. Second, whether there’s a trade with Utah or not, I’ll look back at the unique All-Star experience between Arizona-native Auston Matthews and former Arizona Coyotes player Clayton Keller (now headed to Utah with the rest of the former Coyotes team). They seem to be good friends and often hang out in the Phoenix area in the summer.

Third, I’ll look at general manager (GM) Brad Treliving’s stated plans for this year’s upcoming NHL Entry Draft and report what he’s said about the first-round pick (number 23) the team has. Trade the pick or keep it? Finally, I’ll note the team’s success going off the board to choose Easton Cowan last season. They were right, and Cowan has had a great season.

Item 1: Sergei Berezin Passes Away at 52

Berezin, the Russian winger who had a great career for the Maple Leafs in the 1990s, has died suddenly at age 52. The NHL Alumni Association announced the news, expressing heartbreak over his passing. Berezin was described as enjoying his retirement in Florida, where he coached minor hockey, played tennis, and spent time with his family.

Toronto selected the speedy winger late in the 1994 Draft. He debuted in the 1996-97 season, scoring 25 goals, and worked to enhance his game under new coach Pat Quinn. Berezin’s best season came in 1998-99, with 37 goals and 12 playoff points as the Leafs reached the conference final. His legacy lives on through his contributions to hockey and the memories shared by his loved ones.

Item 2: Keller and Matthews Hanging Out in Arizona

During the regular-season All-Star Break in February, Clayton Keller opened up about how he enjoyed the unique All-Star format and his thoughts on teaming up with Auston Matthews. “It was a different experience compared to years prior. It was cool that they changed it up, and it’s good to be back with Auston. It’s pretty cool.”

Keller shared a lot about his relationship with Matthews: “We spend a lot of time in the summer hanging out, skating, and things like that (in the offseason).” He noted that he enjoyed hanging out during the regular season as well.

Matthews also talked about his relationship with Keller and why he ultimately picked him for the All-Star team. Matthews said, “I spend a lot of time with him in the summers, and we like to hang out. We’ll skate and train together. We always try to play together in the summer skates and have good chemistry, so I wanted him to be on the team. He’s really slippery, extremely skilled, and shoots it well, but he’s also an elite playmaker and is having a great season.”

I could see the two enjoying being on the same team if that might somehow happen.

Whether or not any trades or team changes happen in the future, Keller and Matthews’ strong friendship and chemistry are evident. Their mutual respect and camaraderie are apparent on and off the ice.

Item 3: GM Brad Treliving Shares Draft Strategy

Treliving met with reporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday to discuss the team’s offseason to date, with the 2024 NHL Draft and free agency both readily on the horizon. Treliving indicated that it’s ‘likely’ that the Maple Leafs will keep their first-round pick on Friday.

Toronto holds the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft, which presents a variety of potential options. If the Maple Leafs select a defenseman, they could consider EJ Emery, Aron Kiviharju, Charlie Elick, or Stian Solberg. Selecting a defenceman would be the first time since Rasmus Sandin in 2018 that the Maple Leafs have opted for a blueliner in the first round. On the other hand, if they seek a forward, prospects such as Michael Hage, Liam Greentree, Sam O’Reilly, and Andrew Basha are viable candidates.

As the draft approaches, Treliving’s strategy and selections will be pivotal in shaping the Maple Leafs’ future, making the upcoming decisions critical for the team’s long-term success.

Item 4: Easton Cowan Was a Great Pick for the Maple Leafs

Speaking about the draft, during the 2023 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs shocked the hockey world by selecting Cowan at No. 28. Initially considered a later choice, Cowan’s remarkable play during the 2023 OHL Playoffs as a member of the London Knights convinced Wes Clark and his staff that they had found a game-breaking talent.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cowan’s past season validated Toronto’s gutsy decision. He won the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) MVP and Playoff MVP, demonstrating his exceptional skills and value. Moreover, he led the Knights to the Memorial Cup Final, narrowly missing an elusive junior triple crown as his team lost to the Saginaw Spirit.

A year after last year’s draft, Cowan looks like a terrific pick and a great return on investment for the Maple Leafs. Fans have to hope the team’s scouting department shows similar foresight this weekend.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs? Addressing Key Needs Amidst the Noise

There’s a lot of noise about the Maple Leafs, but likely not much action. Despite numerous rumors and speculation, significant moves seem unlikely. Instead, the team faces some less glamorous but more essential tasks that must be addressed.

First, the Maple Leafs need to find a reliable goalie to partner with Joseph Woll. Solidifying the goaltending position is crucial for the team’s success in the upcoming season. Additionally, building a stronger defence is a priority. Strengthening the blue line will be vital to support the goaltending and improve overall team performance.

These tasks are on the agenda for the offseason, and fans eagerly await what GM Treliving will accomplish. The next few days will be critical in shaping the team’s future and addressing its most pressing needs.