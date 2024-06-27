9 Oilers Who Have Likely Played Their Last Game with Team

The Edmonton Oilers’ nearly historic Stanley Cup Final comeback fell just short on Monday night, as they fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 by a 2-1 final. It was a gut-wrenching ending for the Oilers and their fan base, who went through many highs and lows this season and nearly ended it all with their first Cup championship in over 30 years.

Related: Grading Flames Return on the Markstrom Trade

With Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid still under contract, the Oilers have a great shot at getting back to the same highs this coming season, although it could be a significantly different team. With 10 players set to become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in less than a week, there may be some big roster changes with this group ahead of the 2024-25 season. Here are the players that have likely played their last game in an Oilers sweater.

Warren Foegele

Coming off of a career-best 20-goal, 41-point season, it seemed as though Warren Foegele had priced himself out of town on the cap-strapped Oilers. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, he followed up his regular season success by scoring just two goals and six points in 20 playoff outings. He also sat out numerous games as a healthy scratch.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given the playoff struggles, it remains to be seen if Foegele will be able to earn a raise in free agency. Regardless, he will cost too much for the Oilers, who have other options that are just as capable in a bottom-six role and will have cheaper contracts. Despite being beloved by his teammates, it seems as though Foegele’s time in Edmonton has come to an end.

Sam Gagner

It appeared that Sam Gagner’s career may have been over after he was forced to undergo double-hip surgery after the 2022-23 season. Instead, he was able to land a professional tryout (PTO) with the Oilers, and after a lengthy recovery process, earned himself a one-year deal in late October.

Gagner wound up playing 28 games with the Oilers before being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). He was called back up for the playoffs, but never ended up dressing. Given the fact he is 34 years old, it’s reasonable to wonder if this was the last we have seen from him in the NHL. Should he get another opportunity, it’s likely to come somewhere else rather than Edmonton.

Corey Perry

The Oilers are reportedly considering keeping three or four of their pending UFAs at minimum. Despite Corey Perry being just that, however, it’s hard to envision them giving the 39-year-old another contract based on what he showed for them in 2023-24.

Perry still has the brain and skill in tight, but his lack of speed makes him a liability at times on the ice. Head coach Kris Knoblauch realized that in the playoffs, making him a healthy scratch six times in 23 games. He also managed just one goal through the 17 games he played, which is less than what fans would have hoped for when he was first signed.

Adam Henrique

By all accounts, the Oilers would love to have Adam Henrique back in the fold. Despite some initial criticism when it was learned he was their biggest pickup coming in at the trade deadline, he quickly proved to fans just how valuable he can be thanks to his great versatility that allows him to play anywhere in the lineup.

What will make bringing Henrique back so difficult is that, at 34 years old, this may be the last opportunity he has to sign a multi-year deal with a significant cap hit. If he’s willing to forgo that money and take a discount, the Oilers would bring him back in a heartbeat. If he wants to cash in for potentially the last time in his career, however, other teams would easily be able to outbid Edmonton.

Sam Carrick

Despite being seen as a throw-in to the Henrique trade, Sam Carrick wound up playing relatively well for the Oilers. The 32-year-old, who only became an NHL regular two seasons ago, provided some physicality to the fourth line when his number was called upon.

Related: Maple Leafs Losing Marner in Free Agency Not a Bad Thing

Unfortunately for Carrick, his number was rarely called upon in Edmonton, particularly in the playoffs. He wound up suiting up for only 10 playoff games, and when he did dress, his minutes were very limited. It seemed evident that Knoblauch didn’t have a ton of trust in him, making it highly unlikely he returns in 2024-25.

Vincent Desharnais

One of the Oilers’ true feel-good stories over the past two seasons has been Vincent Desharnais. The 28-year-old took the long road to the NHL after being drafted in the seventh round in 2016, but continued scrapping and clawing his way to becoming a regular player. Though by no means the most skilled, he works as hard as anyone in the league, and is well deserving of everything that’s come his way.

Desharnais is expected to cash in this summer, which is great to see for the 6-foot-7 defenceman. His size makes him a very intriguing option for many teams, but the fact of the matter is, that his lack of foot speed can at times make him a liability. There is no reason for the Oilers to get into a bidding war over a player who more often than not sat as a seventh defenceman in the playoffs.

Troy Stecher

You’re forgiven if you forgot Troy Stecher was a part of the Oilers roster. The 30-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes at the deadline, but wound up suiting up for only seven games in the regular season and zero in the playoffs.

Stecher had ankle surgery that officially ruled him out for any potential playoff action, but it was already quite clear prior to the operation that he wouldn’t be playing. He’s proven to be a good depth option on the back end throughout his career, and may get another opportunity in 2024-25, but it won’t be with the Oilers.

Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard has earned the opportunity to be a backup goalie, but it’s not likely to happen in Edmonton. The 32-year-old was recalled early in the season for the struggling Jack Campbell, and despite limited action, played well whenever he was called upon, including two starts in the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

As solid as Pickard was, the Oilers would prefer to go with a goalie who has more experience should Skinner struggle or suffer an injury. It’s a move that will seem unfair to some, but sometimes in professional sports, the most cutthroat organizations are also the ones that have the most success.

Jack Campbell

Referring to Jack Campbell as an Oiler is a bit of stretch, as 33 of his 38 appearances this season came in the AHL. There’s no way to sum up his five-year, $25 million deal as anything but a disaster, and it seems like the clock has struck midnight when it comes to his future within the organization.

Campbell would likely prefer to move on given how the past two seasons have gone, and the Oilers would be thrilled to oblige. That will be far easier said than done, however, as moving his contract will be a tricky, if not impossible task. Should they not find a trade partner, a buyout will be coming.

Status Up in the Air

Ryan McLeod

Despite still being under contract, there is a chance Ryan McLeod’s days with the Oilers are numbered. The 24-year-old hasn’t taken the next stride many thought he would after a good rookie season in 2021-22, and is oftentimes a nonfactor more than anything else when on the ice.

The Oilers are going to need some cap space, not only to add another player or two for next season in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, but to re-sign players such as Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, who are both entering the final year of their contracts. Moving out McLeod and his $2.1 million cap hit may help, and could also allow them to find someone else to play as their third-line centre.

Connor Brown

In early March, everyone would have died from laughter at the thought of re-signing Connor Brown. The 30-year-old was struggling to do much of anything, having not found the back of the net through 54 games. That all changed in game 55, however, as has his perception throughout Edmonton.

Thanks to a solid end of the regular season, paired with an impressive playoff run, Brown has suddenly become a fan favourite in Edmonton. He should be cheap to re-sign, and it’s hard to imagine why the Oilers wouldn’t want him back with the work he was able to do on the penalty kill.

Mattias Janmark

Aside from the taking 55 games to score his first goal part, you can take essentially everything that was said about Brown and place it here for Mattias Janmark. The 31-year-old was a player some believed would be sent down to the AHL this season, but he was able to carve out a regular role on the fourth line as well as the penalty kill.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Like Brown, Janmark’s stock, as well as his popularity in Edmonton, has skyrocketed from this recent playoff run. He shouldn’t cost a ton to retain, and on a team that could have some cap troubles in the near future, keeping a player like him around would be very beneficial.

Cody Ceci

There has been plenty of speculation that the Oilers looked to move out Cody Ceci and his $3.25 million cap hit in an attempt to improve their right side of the blue line. Ultimately, there were no takers given that he still has another year on his deal, but there’s a good chance they try to find another suitor this summer.

Related: Flames: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Andrew Mangiapane

Ceci isn’t as bad as you’d think he is given the way plenty of fans talk about him, but he should never be relied upon in a top-four role like he has often in Edmonton. Given that he has just one season remaining and his cap hit isn’t terribly high to begin with, a trade should be findable for the Oilers this summer.

Plenty of Roster Upheaval

Despite having just gone to the Stanley Cup Final, there could be quite a bit of roster moves for the Oilers this offseason. At the end of the day, however, the most important part of this team is their elite core, and every single member of that group is locked up through 2024-25. If they can trust management to put the right depth pieces around them, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them win it all next year.