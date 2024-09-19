Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Nylander & Cowan

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs news and rumors, I’ll explore three key topics that surfaced recently. As the team inches closer to the season, fans finally get some insights into what the team might look like. First, new head coach Craig Berube discussed what he wants from the team moving forward, which gives us a glimpse into the identity he’s trying to build. I’ll explore those comments in the first part of this post.

Second, William Nylander opened up about what kept him out of last season’s playoff series against the Boston Bruins. There was speculation that it might have been migraines, and that’s precisely what it was. I’ll share more about his health situation and what he said.

Finally, for the first time this offseason, there’s been some open talk about the possibility of Easton Cowan making the team out of training camp. Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving shed some light on how Cowan could earn a spot and what he needs to do during camp to make that happen. While the specifics remain unclear, it’s evident that the coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on him.

Item 1: What to Expect From a Craig Berube-Led Maple Leafs Team

With Berube now behind the Maple Leafs bench, fans can expect a notable shift in style and system this season. Known for his hard-nosed coaching philosophy, Berube brings a new identity to a team that has historically leaned on high-end skill and offense. While Berube acknowledges the talent within the Maple Leafs roster, he is adamant that his system will focus on north-south, aggressive hockey, emphasizing a gritty, hard-to-play-against style.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan

(R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Berube shared, “We want to be a north-south team, but there is some high-end skill here—more than we had in St. Louis. I am not here to take the sticks out of these guys’ hands, but there has to be an identity of how we want to play, and we want to play a north-south game.”

While making room for offensive flair, Berube’s approach stresses a commitment to defense and physicality. The addition of three sizable defensemen is central to this transformation. As Berube pointed out, “We upgraded our D core by adding three big defensemen back there. We are a lot bigger back there. I think it is really important to have big D who gets in the way and checks, is hard at your net, kills penalties, and all of those sorts of things.”

In short, while Toronto has been known for its offensive firepower in recent years, under Berube’s leadership, the team will also embrace a more structured, physical style of play. Fans can expect a faster, more aggressive game that emphasizes hard checking, north-south movement, and defensive reliability. The skilled players will still shine, but their contributions will be part of a team identity focused on being tough to play against.

Item 2: William Nylander Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Postseason Absence

Nylander has finally opened up about what caused him to miss part of the Maple Leafs’ 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins. At the time, the star winger’s absence was shrouded in mystery, sparking rumors and speculation as the Leafs battled without one of their key players. Now, Nylander has revealed that his struggles with migraines, which became so severe they impacted his vision, were the main reason for his absence.

The Swedish forward missed the first three games of the series, which ended in another first-round exit for the Maple Leafs, losing 4-3 to the Bruins. Nylander’s migraines were mentioned after the series. He’s since provided more details during an interview with Expressen.se in Sweden, shedding light on the issue that took him out of critical playoff action.

“It’s okay. I can get it just sometimes. It comes out of nowhere. Sometimes it just happens,” Nylander explained. The migraines, which affected his ability to see properly, became debilitating during the Bruins series.

When asked if he had done anything special to address the issue, Nylander replied, “Yes, there are some things with my eyesight and things like that that I’ve looked at. But now it feels good.”

The good news for Toronto fans is that Nylander feels confident heading into the 2024-25 season. Despite the severity of the migraines, he isn’t worried about them affecting his play this season: “No, I’m not [worried].”

With Nylander healthy and having addressed his migraine issues over the offseason, the Maple Leafs will count on his skill and offensive output to help them overcome their past playoff woes.

Item 3: What Easton Cowan Needs to Do to Make the Maple Leafs Out of Camp

During the opening day of training camp, Maple Leafs GM Treliving and head coach Berube fielded questions from the media, touching on how prospects like Cowan could earn a spot on the Leafs’ roster to begin the season.

Treliving made it clear that young players have the opportunity to crack the lineup if they prove they can help the team win, regardless of age. “It’s the NHL. If you can help us win, I don’t care if you’re 18 or you’re 38, play well,” he said. Treliving emphasized that while he’s a big fan of Cowan’s potential, the 19-year-old still has to earn his place: “Let’s be honest. Everybody talks about competition at camp; come win a job.”

Cowan enters training camp with plenty of momentum. He’s coming off an MVP season where he led the London Knights to the Memorial Cup Final, earned an invite to both the World Junior Summer Showcase and the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, and topped several prospect rankings. Yet, despite his success, he remains on the bubble.

Head coach Berube offered insights into what Cowan needs to focus on to secure a spot. While praising Cowan’s competitiveness and work ethic, Berube stressed the importance of shedding “junior habits” and becoming more defensively responsible. “He’s produced in junior and has been very successful, but the one thing, watching the rookie games, this guy works. He’s a competitor,” Berube said. “But in the end, he’s got to be detailed.”

Although Cowan has shown promise, including penalty-killing reps at the 2024 Prospect Showdown, the jump to the NHL requires more. Berube wants to see Cowan prove he can handle the physical and mental demands of the pro game, especially in high-pressure defensive situations.

Cowan’s mindset is focused on taking things day by day. “I think I’m just going to give it my all. Play my game, do my thing,” he said. “I’ll trust what they think they should do with me and just trust the process like I’ve always been doing.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Hearing Treliving speak openly about Cowan’s potential to make the team is interesting. This is the first time anyone has suggested he has a legitimate shot. All he has to do is come into camp and outplay his young and old competition. He’s going to face some healthy competition, that’s for sure.

Is he capable of doing that? It’s hard to say, but if Cowan has a strong preseason, shows some scoring ability, and avoids big gaffs on the ice, there’s a real chance he could crack the lineup. Watching him potentially make an impact in the regular season would be exciting. While nothing is guaranteed, Cowan’s work ethic and attitude make him a prospect worth keeping a close eye on.