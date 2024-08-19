Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Rielly, Tavares & Matthews

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the next season, there’s tons of speculation about the changes that could help the team elevate its play. They have already made a significant move by hiring Craig Berube as their new head coach. Will his no-nonsense approach and championship pedigree make a difference? One former NHL coach certainly thinks so, predicting a significant impact on the team’s performance.

But coaching changes aren’t the only shifts on the horizon. Morgan Rielly, the longest-serving Maple Leafs player, recently weighed in on the decision to replace John Tavares with Auston Matthews as captain. Rielly’s admiration for both players highlights the team’s ability to make a seamless transition in leadership, an essential factor in maintaining consistency within the locker room.

And then there’s Tavares himself. As he enters the later stages of his career, how can he continue to be productive for the Maple Leafs? While he’s far from being past his prime, finding a new role that allows him to contribute effectively while extending his career could be key to the team’s long-term success. What might that role look like, and how could it benefit Tavares and the Maple Leafs?

Item 1: Dallas Eakins Predicts a Promising Future for Maple Leafs

Dallas Eakins believes the Maple Leafs’ future looks bright under Berube’s leadership for several reasons. First, he highlights Berube’s no-nonsense coaching style, which he describes as direct. Berube doesn’t shy away from addressing issues head-on, a quality Eakins believes is precisely what the Maple Leafs need to overcome their playoff struggles. Eakins comment is that Berube doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. [As an aside, if Eakins is correct, which I don’t think he is, it could be a very interesting season. Berube has to care what his players think.]

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan

(R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Second, Eakins praises the addition of Lane Lambert as an assistant coach, noting that his leadership qualities will be a valuable asset on the bench. Having another experienced voice alongside Berube, especially someone who has been an NHL head coach, adds depth to the team’s leadership, which Eakins regards as crucial for success.

Finally, Eakins is confident that Berube’s ability to handle the intense pressure of the Toronto market will set the stage for a deep playoff run. He believes Berube’s focus on winning, rather than being swayed by external opinions, will resonate well in Toronto, where the expectation is always “win or bust.”

Item 2: Morgan Rielly Appreciates Both Tavares and Matthews

Rielly recently commented on the Maple Leafs’ decision to name Matthews the team’s 26th captain, taking over from Tavares. Rielly, a longtime Leafs defenceman, praised both players highly, reflecting on the qualities that make them exceptional leaders and what their roles mean for the team and its younger players.

Rielly believes that Tavares faced challenges in stepping down from the captaincy but lauded him for handling the transition with incredible grace. “I think when this came about, there were some challenges for him, but I think he’s handled everything like the class act that he is.” Rielly emphasized how Tavares’ reaction to the change speaks volumes about his character and commitment to the team. For Tavares, the focus remains on what’s best for the team and its performance on the ice. This selfless attitude not only underscores Tavares’ leadership qualities but also sets a powerful example for the younger players on the roster.

Regarding Matthews, Rielly expressed excitement and confidence in the new captain’s leadership ability. He highlighted the growth and maturity Matthews has shown over the past eight years, noting that this next chapter in his career is a huge opportunity for the team to move forward. “We have had the opportunity to watch him grow and mature… I think he’s extremely excited, and I think he’s prepared for this role,” Rielly remarked. This endorsement from a respected veteran like Rielly adds weight to the belief that Matthews is ready to be captain of this historic franchise.

In Rielly’s view, Tavares and Matthews’ handling of this transition positively reflects on the team. Tavares’ humility and Matthews’ readiness to lead provide a strong foundation for the Maple Leafs. It signals that the team is united and focused on achieving success in the regular season and the playoffs.

Item 3: Tavares Could Excel as the Third-Line Center

As Tavares enters the later stages of his career, shifting to the third-line center position could be a strategic move that benefits him and the Maple Leafs. There are several reasons such a move might work. First, moving him to the third line would allow him to mentor prospects like Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan. Tavares’ experience and leadership could be valuable for these young players, guiding their development and helping them transition to the NHL level. As Minten and Cowan break into the NHL, having Tavares as a stabilizing presence would aid their growth and ensure that the Maple Leafs maintain depth throughout their lineup.

Tavares’ transition to the third-line center role could be a strategic move for him and the Maple Leafs. First, his exceptional faceoff skills, nearly a 60% win rate last season, and defensive reliability would make him an ideal anchor for a shutdown line. His adaptability is also evident in his increased physical play, highlighted by a career-high 134 hits last season, showing he could thrive in a more defensively-oriented role.

By embracing this role, Tavares could prolong his career, reduce the physical demands on his body, and remain in a vital position. This shift might also allow the Maple Leafs to allocate resources more efficiently, especially if Tavares is open to a contract extension at a team-friendly rate, acknowledging his role as a mentor and defensive specialist. In doing so, he could help to bridge the gap between the current core and the next generation of players.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As fans look ahead to the Maple Leafs’ upcoming season, one question lingers: why do so many outsiders believe that Berube’s tough-as-nails and in-your-face approach will be the key to unlocking this team’s potential? The perception from the outside seems to be that the Maple Leafs need a coach who won’t take any crap and who will push them relentlessly. However, this raises a bigger question about the nature of motivation in professional hockey (generally) or with this Maple Leafs team (specifically).

Do Toronto players really need someone to get in their faces to perform at their best? Are there no self-driven players on the team who find their motivation from within? The belief that external motivation will catalyze this team’s success suggests something unique about the Maple Leafs that invites this line of thinking.

It will be fascinating to see if Berube’s style truly resonates with the team or if, in the end, the players who succeed are those who are already deeply motivated from within. This season could reveal whether external pressure or internal drive is the true force behind the Maple Leafs’ potential success.