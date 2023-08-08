Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas, Karlsson, Petruzzelli & Oilers

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at a recent report that Kyle Dubas, who is now president and general manager (GM) of the Pittsburgh Penguins, started working on acquiring Erik Karlsson during his time as GM of the Maple Leafs. The trade rumors that had persisted for months were apparently accurate; Karlsson was on Dubas’ radar.

Second, I’ll take a look at goalie prospect Keith Petruzzelli, who will play for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli needs more reliable performances to move up the Maple Leafs’ depth chart. How will he progress this season?

Third, I’ll do a bit of projecting on the possibility that either the Edmonton Oilers or Maple Leafs might contend for the Stanley Cup this season. Both are strong contenders, but which of these Canadian teams might have the best shot at a long Stanley Cup journey?

Item One: Dubas Had Been After Karlsson Since His Time with Maple Leafs

Dubas pulled off the trade of the offseason when he brought in Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks. The deal was both creative and complex, involving a third team – the Montreal Canadiens.

Karlsson is aging but remains a highly-skilled defenseman. He won his third Norris Trophy during the 2022-23 season after scoring an impressive 101 points. The trade had been rumored for several months before the Penguins finally pulled it off.

Interestingly, during a recent news conference, Dubas admitted he had been in pursuit of Karlsson while he was the Maple Leafs’ GM. He believed that Karlsson, although he’s in his early thirties, continues to be one of the best NHL defensemen around. He was particularly drawn to Karlsson’s prolific offense.

Erik Karlsson, formerly of the San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After he was dismissed from his job as the Maple Leafs’ GM on May 19, Dubas joined the Penguins on June 1. Toronto then hired Brad Treliving as the team’s new GM, who signed former Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year, $4.15 million contract.

While he’s not Karlsson, Klingberg is roughly one-third of the cost ($11.5 million salary cap hit). That might be unfair, since the Sharks retained $1.5 million per year of Karlsson’s salary as part of the trade. Still, there’s a big salary difference.

It will be fun to compare these two players over the season to see if Karlsson gives the Penguins almost three times the value now that both teams have an offensive-minded defenseman. Karlsson seems happy with the trade. He shared in an interview with the Swedish news outlet Expressen that the Penguins, Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes were interested in his services.

Item Two: Look for Petruzzelli to Show His Value this Season

What do the Maple Leafs have in goalie Keith Petruzzelli? He’s a 24-year-old prospect who’s been playing for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL. So far, the young goalie has shown both potential and areas he needs to improve.

One thing that you can’t miss about Petruzzelli is his height; even at 6-foot-5, he has the ability to move effectively, which is impressive.

Keith Petruzzelli when he was with Quinnipiac University (Photo credit: Rob Rasmussen)

That said, Petruzzelli continues to grapple with inconsistency. While showing promise, he has not been able to sustain a consistent run of strong play. He needs to work on his rebound control, particularly at critical playoff moments, which has resulted in second-chance goals.

In that, he might remind fans of Jack Campbell. Campbell went through phases where he was simply lights out, but at other times, his rebound control was poor, and he too gave up too many second-chance goals. Can Petruzzelli figure out that aspect of his game?

Petruzzelli’s resilience and competitive spirit are his strengths. He’s a battler. This season, he is slated to battle with fellow prospect Erik Hildeby for playing time with the Marlies. By the end of the season, the Maple Leafs should have a good take on the strength of their goalie pipeline.

It will be good to see how well Petruzzelli can showcase his potential. If he can leverage his height, athleticism, and determination to compete consistently well at the AHL level, he can progress through the system and solidify his NHL future.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The question Maple Leafs fans always begin each season with is whether their team can win the Stanley Cup. However, Toronto is not the only Canadian team with such aspirations. The Oilers have the talent to pursue the Cup as well.

As the 2023-24 NHL regular season approaches, fans are surely wondering about the potential of any Canadian team to contend for a championship. However, like last season, the Vegas oddsmakers have the Maple Leafs and the Oilers as strong contenders this season.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

The odds currently list the Colorado Avalanche as favorites, with the Maple Leafs and the Oilers following. Both Canadian teams have strong offensive firepower. The Oilers have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Maple Leafs have talent led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Give the Maple Leafs a slight edge because of their added secondary scoring and offensive depth.

Regardless of which team is stronger, winning a championship requires that a team be both lucky and good. Even if the odds don’t favor either Canadian team yet, things can change when the season unfolds.

Both teams have the potential for success. However, the journey to the Cup remains a challenge. The start of the season in October will give fans their first taste of how their team will perform on the ice. While that’s not the entire story, it’s a good start.