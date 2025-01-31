Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Benoit & Saad

The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to Edmonton to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night in what once (like two weeks ago) looked like a potential Stanley Cup preview. However, after dropping three straight games, the Maple Leafs don’t look much like a Cup contender.

Hockey is full of ups and downs, so that could change. However, for now, the team needs to pull it together. If they can get solid goaltending and, for heaven’s sake, start scoring, this game could still be an exciting one.

Leaving that game aside, in this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, we’ll look closely at two players on the roster who are working hard but struggling to succeed. Plus, I’ll dive into why the rumours surrounding a potential Brandon Saad signing are likely just that—rumours with little substance.

Item One: Pontus Holmberg – Good Effort, But Little Scoring

Pontus Holmberg has been working hard, and he’s had his chances – especially since head coach Craig Berube jumped him to the center spot on the team’s second line with John Tavares out with a lower-body injury. While Holmberg’s commitment and defensive abilities have been clear, he’s struggled to produce offensively. Holmberg registered an assist in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. But, overall, his scoring remains limited. Despite his willingness to engage and a solid work ethic, his production has yet to match the expectations for a second-line center.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Tavares out, Holmberg has seen more ice time, including a season-high 19:31 against the Wild. That said, it’s clear he hasn’t been able to produce the offence that Tavares brings to the lineup. Holmberg’s strengths lie in his defensive contributions, but his offensive output has been modest, with just eight points. His role could remain elevated if the Maple Leafs are without Tavares. But, more and more, he looks like a depth center with a solid 200-foot game but who will only occasionally pop in a goal or two. He’ll likely stay on the roster long-term, but the top six might be out of the question.

Item Two: Simon Benoit: Struggles Continue Without Offense in January

Although Simon Benoit did note a couple of games ago that he could play better, his lack of offensive production continued throughout January. The stay-at-home defenseman was held without a point in all 11 games. This marks a 12-game point drought for the 26-year-old. Given the team’s high number of middle-pairing blueliners, Benoit was a healthy scratch twice during the month. Still, the Maple Leafs continue to value his physical presence on the ice.

Known more for his grit and defensive play rather than his offensive skills, Benoit has delivered hits (125 this season) and blocked shots (65). Still, his lack of ability to contribute offensively has been apparent. While he hasn’t been expected to light up the scoreboard, the team would benefit from quicker puck movement to help transition the play to their forwards. In short, Benoit is doing many things right; he’s just not scoring much – or at all, it seems.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Benoit’s role on the team seems secure. However, it looks like the Maple Leafs are also sharing his time with Philippe Myers and Conor Timmins in a third-pairing spot. In the long run, that isn’t a bad thing. As the season progresses, the team will continue to rely on his simple game – physicality and defensive reliability. Still, Benoit has to be frustrated that he hasn’t found the scoresheet in a dozen games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There are several good reasons why the Maple Leafs should want Brandon Saad, but if you’re a fan, you won’t likely see Saad join the team. Sure, there are rumours, but then the Maple Leafs seem linked to every player on the trade board or who hits waivers. That said, Darren Dreger reports that signing Saad is unlikely.

While Saad offers speed and secondary scoring, his lack of production this season with the St. Louis Blues—leading to his asking for a contract termination—makes him a risky addition. More importantly, the Maple Leafs have other needs, especially at center and on defence. Watch GM Brad Treliving focus on those areas as the trade deadline rolls around. Third, adding Saad could limit Toronto’s ability to address these more pressing issues. Unless he’s a steal of a deal and has his heart set on Toronto, the team will unlikely pursue him.