Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Woll, Nylander, Tavares & Reaves

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs won a crucial 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders, moving them into a tie with the idle Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. David Kämpf, Steven Lorentz, and John Tavares scored to power the Maple Leafs to their 23rd win. Toronto’s goaltender Joseph Woll had an outstanding game with 30 saves, keeping the Islanders from scoring despite the team’s pushback.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the Islanders’ lone goal, while Ilya Sorokin recorded 22 saves in the loss. New York’s struggles with special teams persisted. They failed to capitalize on their lone power-play opportunity and now have the league-worst 11.5% power-play conversion rate.

Item One: Joseph Woll’s In-Game Performance vs. Islanders

Woll made 30 saves in the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win. His play was critical in ensuring the win. There was a tense moment in the second period when he seemed to tweak something during a quick butterfly maneuver, but he remained in the game without issue.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll’s key play of the game came late in the third period when he stopped Brock Nelson on a shorthanded breakaway, preserving Toronto’s lead. His timely saves were pivotal in closing the game before the Maple Leafs added an empty-netter to seal the win.

Item Two: William Nylander Picks Up Two More Assists

William Nylander’s strong season is showing no signs of slowing down. He registered two assists, including one on the power play, in the win. He was back on the scoresheet after a rare scoreless game on Saturday when Nylander snapped his eight-game, 13-point scoring streak.

Despite not scoring a goal in his last four games, Nylander remains one of the league’s elite offensive stars. His 23 goals put him in the NHL’s top five scorers this season, while his 20 assists and 43 total points underline a tweak in his game. He’s become a more consistent playmaker. He’s particularly dangerous with the man advantage and has put up 19 power-play points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander has become a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs’ offensive success this season. He consistently produces points as Toronto tries to hold the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Item Three: Steven Lorentz Breaks Scoring Drought with Game-Winner

Steven Lorentz ended a 23-game goal drought by scoring the game-winning goal against the Islanders. The 28-year-old fourth-line center capitalized in the second period, pushing Toronto ahead in a tight contest. His ability to bring energy every game makes him an asset for the Maple Leafs. The goal is a bonus.

Known more for his physicality than his scoring touch, Lorentz’s score was a rare offensive highlight. In 38 games, he now has four goals and three assists. However, he’s one of those unsung heroes who makes the fourth line viable.

Item Four: David Kämpf Strikes Again with Key Opening Goal

David Kämpf continued his recent scoring by netting his second goal in three games on Tuesday. Late in the first period, Kämpf slid alone into the slot and one-timed a perfect feed from Nylander past Sorokin’s glove, giving Toronto an early lead.

While Kämpf has shown flashes of offence, with two goals in his last three games, his role remains more of a shutdown stalwart. Typically a defensively responsible forward rather than a top-six scorer, Kämpf’s recent success shows that he can capitalize on chances created by linemates like Nylander. Whatever the circumstance, his secondary scoring boosts the Maple Leafs’ success.

Item Five: John Tavares Extends Point Streak with Power-Play Goal

John Tavares continued his remarkable run on Tuesday, scoring a late power-play goal. The goal, an empty-netter in the final minute, extended his point streak to eight games, during which he’s amassed seven goals and six assists.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, 37 games into the season, Tavares shows no signs of slowing down, boasting 19 goals and 38 points. His 17.1% shooting percentage is significantly above his career average of 13.0%, evoking memories of his 47-goal season in 2018-19 when he converted at 16.4%. With Auston Matthews sidelined due to an upper-body injury, Tavares continues to shine in a prime role, anchoring the team’s offence and proving he’s still a force.

Item Six: Ryan Reaves Contributes an Assist Against the Isles

Ryan Reaves made his presence felt in the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win by recording an assist and delivering six hits. The veteran set up Lorentz’s game-winning goal. It was Reaves’ first point in 11 games. While his offensive output remains limited, with only two assists in 25 games this season, his physical play remains his hallmark. With 81 hits, the 37-year-old brings toughness and energy to Toronto’s lineup.

The question is whether Reaves will stay in the lineup when Matthews (upper body) or Pontus Holmberg (illness) return. Still, he’s there to fill in for injury or when physicality is needed.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tuesday’s win was the fifth straight game Matthews missed due to an upper-body injury. The good news is that he returned to practice earlier this week. The team is now 2-3-0 during his latest absence. Despite battling several roster challenges, including illnesses sidelining Holmberg and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto carried home the hard-fought game.

The teams will meet again on Thursday in the second leg of a home-and-home series.