Canadiens’ Demidov Is the Rookie of the Month in the KHL. Again.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov is having a terrific season with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League and has just been awarded KHL Rookie of the Month honors for the second time in his career and this season. This also comes after several Rookie of the Week mentions.

Demidov scored six points through seven games in December, with four goals and two assists, ending the month with a plus-4 rating. The Canadiens’ 2024 first-round draft pick potted the game-winner in his team’s win over Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Dec. 19 (6-4). He also recorded one hit, one blocked shot, made two pass interceptions, and had five takeaways.

It has been an eventful season for Demidov, and it would have been a boost to see him compete at the 2025 World Junior Championships. The SKA forward has 26 points (10 goals and 16 assists) in 36 games, an impressive feat considering his age. SKA is the fifth seed in the Western Conference and will look to rise up the standings when the KHL restarts on Jan. 3 after a short pause for the New Year celebrations.