Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Domi, Nylander, Holmberg & Cowan

With preseason action underway, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster is taking shape as the team heads toward opening night. The biggest question for the players on the fence is who will stick around, who will solidify their place on the roster, and where everyone who stays will slot in.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll break down the key players and their positions based on what has happened at practice, game action, and the latest rumors surrounding the team.

Item One: The First Line of Knies – Matthews – Marner Seems Solid

If what we see at practice is accurate, the top line will remain unchanged for the start of the regular season. The more physical Matthew Knies will join Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Knies has earned his spot next to the Maple Leafs’ two offensive stars, bringing energy and physicality to complement their elite skills.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Youngsters Push Veterans with Strong Defensive Preseason

Matthews seems to have overcome any offseason concerns about his health, while Marner continues to serve as the playmaker. The injury to Matthews suffered in a preseason game seems past, and this line looks set. Likely, the coaching staff won’t break up the trio unless injuries force their hand.

Item Two: Will Domi and Nylander Be Sharing the Centre Spot?

One of the more interesting storylines in practice is that Max Domi and William Nylander have alternated between centre and wing. The possibility of using them both as hybrid forwards is intriguing. Head coach Craig Berube’s comments suggest they’re still figuring things out.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander said that if he plays centre, he would like enough game reps and practice to re-learn the position. He has capitulated to the coaching decision, now saying it’s no big deal to move back and forth from centre to wing. He expressed that the versatility to switch between positions is valuable, especially if he’s asked to play centre at times.

Related: Mulling the Maple Leafs: Robertson & Cowan Fighting for Roster Spot

Berube’s remarks suggest that the long-term commitment to Nylander as a full-time centre might not be as solid as once stated. The combination of Nylander and Domi could provide flexibility, allowing them to take faceoffs based on the side of the ice or depending on matchups against certain opponents. The question remains whether Nylander will stay in the centre position or revert to his more regular wing role as the season progresses. Whatever is happening, it sounds like a work in progress.

Item Three: Is Bobby McMann Now Solid on the Second Line

Bobby McMann is another player who seems to have earned a promotion, now skating on the second line with Domi and Nylander. McMann has grabbed the opportunity to make his mark with John Tavares out. While this spot might be temporary, his strong preseason performances could open the door for more playing time if he continues to impress. In some ways, the second line now mirrors the first line with two offensive-minded players and a solid, physical partner.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Tavares’ return, potentially this week, will shuffle things around, but for now, McMann is making a solid case to stay in the lineup. Whether on the second or third line, the big, strong Albertan has found a spot in the mix.

Item Four: Holmberg – Pacioretty – Robertson

Pontus Holmberg’s stock has risen this preseason. He’s now practicing in a prominent role, centreing a line with Max Pacioretty and Nick Robertson. This raises several questions. Has Holmberg moved ahead of David Kämpf on the depth chart, or is this a temporary arrangement while Tavares is sidelined? Kämpf’s positioning on the fourth line suggests that Holmberg’s stock is rising, but it’s hard to say because Tavares is not yet back at full speed.

Related: 4 Maple Leafs Whose Team-Friendly Contracts Hint at Potential Trades

Pacioretty’s presence here is notable as well. Despite his injury history, rumors indicate he may have already agreed to a contract with the team and is simply waiting for cap space to clear. Meanwhile, Nicholas Robertson’s placement on the third line raises the question of whether he has finally secured a regular spot or is filling in until Calle Järnkrok returns from injury. Given the differences in their contracts, even though Jarnkrok is worth the expense, Robertson could be better bang for the buck – at least if he’s playing more solid defense.

Item Five: Lorentz – Kämpf – Reaves: What Will Be the Make-Up of the Fourth Line?

The fourth line features Steven Lorentz, Kämpf, and Ryan Reaves. Lorentz’s continued presence raises questions about his standing on the roster. Has he done enough to earn a regular spot, or will Järnkrok’s return push him out? Kämpf’s role on the fourth line also leaves his status in doubt, especially with Holmberg’s possible promotion. Finally, Reaves’ inclusion suggests the Maple Leafs coaching staff wants to keep his toughness in the lineup, but his spot could be in jeopardy once the roster is fully healthy.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If I were a betting man, I’m guessing the Maple Leafs would reluctantly try to offload Järnkrok and Kämpf for prospects or draft picks if they can. Both players have value, but there are two immediate issues. First, they cost too much, and deleting their salaries could make the difference in being cap-compliant. Second, they stand in the way of spots some rising youngsters could jump into.

Third, the enforcer (not the elephant) in the room is that Reaves takes up considerable salary cap space that might be better spent. While he seems to be the perfect teammate and is good in the room, will Lorentz make him redundant at half a million cheaper?

Item Five: Is Cowan’s and Grebenkin’s Time Running Out?

Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, and Nikita Grebenkin are still with the team. However, in practice, they’ve been skating as extra forwards. That likely signals their time with the big club might be running out.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

I’ve been surprised that Cowan hasn’t made a better preseason showing. Does this mean he’s likely headed back to juniors? Grebenkin and Minten almost certainly start the season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

What’s Happening with the Team?

Injuries are a significant factor as we approach the season opener. In practice, Tavares, Järnkrok, and Jani Hakanpaa skated separately from the leading group. Tavares and Järnkrok are expected to rejoin practice on Wednesday. Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar, on the other hand, might start the season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). That would temporarily help the Maple Leafs with their cap situation.

Overall, the team’s lineup remains in flux, with key players nursing injuries and others battling for final roster spots. Two preseason games remain. How can these help shape the coaching staff’s decisions about the lineup?