Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Cowan, Minten & Grebyonkin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, the offseason chatter again turns to Mitch Marner and the buzz surrounding him. Additionally, the focus shifts towards the upcoming development camp, where the team evaluates promising young talents. It’s shaping up to be an exhilarating week for Maple Leafs fans as they await updates on these critical aspects.

The development camp serves as a platform for the team’s prospects to showcase their skills and potentially claim a spot on the roster, whether in the upcoming season or later.

The excitement escalates as fans eagerly await to see which young talents will shine at the development camp and demonstrate the potential to impact the Maple Leafs significantly. As the week unfolds, eyes will be on the team’s young stars as they aim to make a lasting impression and carve out a path toward donning the iconic blue and white jersey.

Item 1: Ryan O’Reilly Pitched Mitch Marner to His GM Barry Trotz

A rumor is floating around that before free agency opened, Ryan O’Reilly did his best to convince Nashville general manager (GM) Barry Trotz that the Predators should trade for Mitch Marner. While the effort didn’t result in a trade, it highlighted the high regard in which Marner is held by his peers (from “This Maple Leafs’ off-season is off to a nice start. There’s a long way to go to conquer the Atlantic,” Nick Kypreos, Toronto Star, 4/7/24).

Not everyone seems to be a Maple Leafs fan, but some who aren’t are Marner fans. While the trade didn’t happen, you can’t blame O’Reilly for trying. He highly regards Marner’s abilities from their time together at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marner’s future remains uncertain, but he will likely stay with the Maple Leafs. Despite the calls for change and the argument that the team cannot keep running back the same lineup year after year, it’s difficult to part ways with a player of Marner’s caliber. He has his “quirks” (which is a nice way to put it), particularly regarding salary negotiations, but his talent is well-recognized around the league.

If Marner doesn’t find a long-term home with the Maple Leafs, which would be unfortunate for several reasons, he will undoubtedly be in demand elsewhere. He’s one of those players who could continue a stellar career even if he leaves Toronto. He’d likely flourish in another venue.

Item 2: Maple Leafs Development Camp Began Last Week

The Maple Leafs development camp started on July 3 with 46 players (27 forwards, 15 defencemen, and four goaltenders). Hayley Wickenheiser and her staff will oversee the camp to evaluate prospects for NHL readiness. Notable attendees include 17 Maple Leafs draft picks, with recent selections from the 2024, 2023, and earlier Drafts.

Two prospects, Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, are highlighted for their potential to earn a roster spot based on their performance in their respective leagues. Cowan had a standout year with the London Knights, while Minten split time between the Kamloops Blazers and Saskatoon Blades and even played four games with the Maple Leafs last season.

It’s an exciting prospect for the Maple Leafs to have young talents like Minton and Cowan on the radar for potential future roles within the team. Minton’s projection as a middle-six forward with leadership potential underscores his value as both a skilled player and a potential locker-room presence. His intelligence and strong work ethic make him a promising asset for the team’s future.

On the other hand, Cowan’s projection as a top-six forward with a knack for scoring bodes well for the team’s offensive capabilities. With his noted strong motor and intense work ethic, Cowan brings a valuable combination of skill and determination.

Whether this season will see their introduction to the roster is intriguing. Cowan’s potential to leap to the NHL is bolstered by the fact that returning to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) may not offer a significant challenge, given his track record of success. This makes him a compelling candidate to secure a spot on the roster. On the other hand, Minton’s potential stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) could further hone his skills and offer valuable experience before potentially transitioning to the NHL.

Item 3: What Maple Leafs Fans Might See from Nikita Grebyonkin During Development Camp

As Nikita Grebyonkin prepares for his first season in North America, Maple Leafs fans should watch this promising prospect during the development camp. He had a standout season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), registering 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 67 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. His strong playmaking abilities and size (6-foot-2, 192 pounds) make him a compelling player to watch. He helped Metallurg Magnitogorsk win the KHL’s Gagarin Cup. He ranked second on his team during the regular season with 19 goals and 41 points in 67 games.

His entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs starts immediately, allowing him to burn a year off the contract. The deal comes with a $875,000 salary cap hit. The Maple Leafs drafted Grebyonkin in the fifth round, 135th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Here’s what fans might expect to see from Grebyonkin this preseason. He possesses a skill set that promises to make a notable impact on the ice. His strong playmaking abilities allow him to see the game, showing his vision and creativity as he sets up his teammates during rushes. Furthermore, his enhanced net-front presence demonstrates his growth in contributing around the goal, whether through key passes or disrupting opponents’ defensive efforts.

Additionally, fans can expect to witness Grebyonkin’s adept puck control and cycling skills, as he can maintain possession along the boards and sustain offensive pressure. While areas such as skating may require further refinement, Grebyonkin’s overall skill set and physical presence will shine through, offering a glimpse of his potential to adapt to the North American style of play and make a meaningful contribution on the ice. His development in these areas will be a focal point as he seeks to carve out a significant role within the team.

Grebyonkin could be a significant player for the Marlies and, eventually, the Maple Leafs. Development camp will be an excellent opportunity for fans to see his talents and growth firsthand.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Once again, the Maple Leafs’ development camp provides an invaluable opportunity for the team to assess their prospects. This year’s camp has showcased the potential emergence of several talented individuals who could significantly impact the team’s performance in the upcoming season or soon after. Surprise adds an exciting dimension to the anticipation of which players will rise to the occasion.

Considering the ongoing challenge of managing the team’s salary cap, the emergence of young, impactful players would not only enhance the team’s on-ice capabilities but also provide essential relief in navigating the intricacies of the salary cap. These prospects’ ability to impact the roster could potentially put the Maple Leafs in a more advantageous financial position. As fans await the events unfolding over the next couple of weeks, the promise and potential shown by these emerging prospects hint at the positive impact they could have on the Maple Leafs’ future.

