Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Johansen, Jones, Woll & Stolarz

I’ll explore three key topics in this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors. First, I’ll discuss why Auston Matthews remains one of the best players and centers in the NHL. Second, with the Maple Leafs possibly needing a third-line center, a surprising name might be available on the market—could Ryan Johansen be the right fit at a reasonable price? And, given the backstory to his termination, is he worth taking a flyer on?

Finally, I’ll consider whether former Maple Leafs goalie Martin Jones might come out of retirement to play for his hometown team in Vancouver. I’ll also speculate about the difference between what makes a great goalie and one who is “really good.”

Item One: Auston Matthews Ranked Third-Best Center in the NHL

According to recent rankings, Maple Leafs’ star center, Auston Matthews, has been ranked as the third-best center in the NHL. Matthews, Toronto’s sole representative on the list, finished behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. He edged out other elite centers like Leon Draisaitl and Aleksander Barkov, solidifying his position among the league’s top talent.

Related: Matthews and Laine: Comparing Careers as Rivalry Resurfaces

This ranking comes after a stellar 2023-24 season in which Matthews scored 69 goals, the highest in the salary-cap era and the most since Mario Lemieux’s 1995-96 campaign. He also set a new career high with 107 points, surpassing his best of 106 points in the 2021-22 season.

Despite battling illness in the playoffs, Matthews led the team in scoring with four points in five games. His exceptional performance throughout the regular season earned him nominations for the Lady Byng Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the Selke Trophy. However, he was not a Hart Trophy finalist.

As the newly appointed captain of the Maple Leafs, Matthews continues to be a cornerstone of the franchise, and this latest recognition underscores his status as one of the NHL’s elite players.

Item Two: Is Ryan Johansen Worth the Gamble for the Maple Leafs?

Ryan Johansen, a 32-year-old center from Vancouver, has had a roller-coaster career in the NHL. Drafted fourth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010, Johansen was expected to be a dominant power center. After an impressive early career that saw him score 63 points in his third season and 71 points the following year, Johansen was traded to the Nashville Predators for Seth Jones. In Nashville, he proved to be a reliable second-line center, consistently putting up 60-point seasons over eight years.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

However, recent years have not been kind to Johansen. His performance has dipped, and he struggled after being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2023. He failed to live up to expectations as their second-line center. His time with the Philadelphia Flyers, who acquired him at the trade deadline last season, was cut short by injury, and he never played a game for them.

The Flyers are now terminating Johansen’s contract due to what they claim is a “material breach”—a significant violation of contract terms, which could involve anything from failing to adhere to team rules to conduct detrimental to the team. While the specifics of the breach are unclear, the situation raises some red flags.

Johansen might be an intriguing option for a team like the Maple Leafs, who might be searching for a reliable third-line center. He still has the size (6-foot-3) and skill set that made him a top pick, and he’s only two seasons removed from a 63-point campaign. Johansen could be a solid addition if healthy and motivated, especially on a league-minimum deal. He’s undoubtedly looking to regain his reputation as an elite player.

Ryan Johansen, when he was with the Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, the risks are undeniable. His recent performance and the uncertainty surrounding the “material breach” suggest he might carry baggage that could disrupt team chemistry. If the Maple Leafs are interested, they must do their due diligence to ensure he doesn’t bring more problems than solutions.

In the end, Johansen could be a low-cost, high-reward signing—or a gamble that doesn’t pay off. Whether another team picks him up or avoids him may ultimately hinge on his health, attitude, and willingness to prove that he can still contribute at a high level.

Item Three: Martin Jones: Could Hometown Lad Be a Canucks’ Goalie

With Vancouver Canucks starting goalie Thatcher Demko facing uncertainties in his recovery, the Canucks might need to explore additional goaltending options. One intriguing possibility is Vancouver native Martin Jones, who, despite rumours of retirement, could be a perfect stop-gap solution for the Canucks.

Related: Fixing the Maple Leafs’ Defence: Treliving’s Long-Term Goal

Jones recently played for the Maple Leafs and proved he still has what it takes to perform at a high level. He stepped in when needed and held the team together during crucial moments. His experience and steady presence could be valuable for the Canucks, especially with Demko’s status in question.

Beyond his on-ice abilities, Jones has deep roots in Vancouver. His father, Harvey Jones, is a long-time Canucks employee, and Martin grew up around the team. This personal connection could make joining his hometown squad an attractive option for Jones, especially if it means helping the Canucks overcome a challenging start to the season.

Martin Jones was solid for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

(Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Jones decides to delay retirement, he could provide the Canucks with the reliable backup they need. He has proven he can offer stability and a wealth of experience. For a team with playoff aspirations, having a veteran like Jones could be crucial in bridging the gap until Demko is fully healthy.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The goaltending question looms large for the Maple Leafs. All this talk about their goaltending situation highlights just how skilled their options are, whether starting or backup goalies. Take Jones, for example—if he’s in shape and wants to play, he can step in and handle the rigours of an NHL game. But what truly sets a great goalie apart from a good one? The difference is almost imperceptible and can be the tipping point for a team’s success.

As we look ahead, the big question is whether players like Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll will prove to be really good or even great. This will play out as the season progresses and will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch. The regular season should be fun, and how the Maple Leafs’ goaltending unfolds might be the key to their success.