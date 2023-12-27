Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Robertson & Bellows

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look for their second win in a row when they play the Ottawa Senators on home ice on Wednesday night. The goalie matchups are Joonas Korpisalo for the Senators and Martin Jones for the Maple Leafs.

Jones’ start was confirmed as I was writing this post. With Joseph Woll unavailable due to an ankle injury and Ilya Samsonov facing challenges, this will be his fourth start in five games. Jones has put up a 4-1-0 record, a 2.79 goals-against-average (GAA), and a .917 save percentage in six outings this season. The Senators can score. They rank eighth in the NHL in goals per game for the 2023-24 season with 3.41.

Related: Best & Worst Trades in Winnipeg Jets’ History

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the game as well as two other topics in the form of asking and answering questions.

Item One: Can Auston Matthews Hit Eight Straight Games?

Auston Matthews’ seven-game goal-scoring streak is on the line tonight. Interestingly, the Senators are the last team to hold Matthews without a goal. That said, I can’t imagine he stews about such things. I’m only guessing, but what he might remember more is that the team from the nation’s capital held him without a shot the last time. Still, his Maple Leafs team won the game by a 4-3 score.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Matthews’ seven-game streak, he’s scored 12 goals. Over his last nine games, he has 14 goals. While he’s not running away with the Rocket Richard Trophy, he is making it tough for others to keep up the pace. Right now, he has a league-leading 28 goals on the season. That even includes a huge 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when he had the flu and couldn’t go.

Putting Matthews’ remarkable goal-scoring achievements into historical context, he’s the first player to put up more than 27 goals in his first 30 games of a season since Jaromir Jagr did it 27 years ago in 1996-97.

Item Two: Can the Maple Leafs Third Line Continue Its Chemistry?

Yesterday, I wrote about Nick Robertson’s season and suggested it’s been a solid campaign for the 22-year-old former number-one Maple Leafs prospect on the team’s third line. Since he jumped from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies in early November, Robertson has found chemistry with linemates Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok. The synergy among them has been obvious, and they have become more potent and effective at scoring.

Related: Removing the Maple Leafs From the Cup – Some Personal Thoughts

The 32-year-old Jarnkrok is on pace for a career-best campaign with eight goals and 17 points through 31 games. Domi has 18 points (with three goals and 15 assists) in 31 games. With three goals and six assists in 20 games this season, Robertson has already doubled his point total in the 31 games he played at the NHL level in his three previous seasons with the Maple Leafs. In those games, he totaled three goals and four assists.

Latest News & Highlights

It’s a great situation for Robertson. The chemistry and the learning environment are allowing him to blossom at his own pace as the team gears toward the future. There seems to be some wisdom in letting this youngster’s talent grow in his current role with an eye toward a bigger role next season.

Item Three: Is There a Place for Kieffer Bellows on the Maple Leafs Roster Next Season?

Thinking of next season, the team will once again be trying to navigate the intricacies of building a roster given their salary cap challenges. So, the team will be even more committed to filling in the gaps around the expensive elite talent at the top. Matthews and William Nylander will have new contracts, while John Tavares and Mitch Marner will both be in the last year of their contracts.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Jarome Iginla: Calgary Flames Hall of Famer

In this scenario, the emergence of young, inexpensive talent becomes a crucial focal point. One such prospect I’ve had my eye on is Kieffer Bellows, currently playing with the AHL Marlies on a professional tryout (PTO). We’re seeing that Bellows can score. In addition, he plays a gritty style that reminds me of Michael Bunting. He could be a low-cost strategic solution that the team will need for next season if they are to maintain their competitiveness within their financial constraints.

Speculating, given the financial dynamics, one would have to expect Tyler Bertuzzi to sign elsewhere. I expect Domi to re-up with the club on a team-friendly contract. As well, a small number of Marlies will join the NHL club. However, Bellows could fill a void in the team’s top six. He brings a blend of offensive capability and a tenacious playstyle that might make him a valuable asset. The Maple Leafs might discover in Bellows a piece to fortify their forward corps without compromising their competitive edge.

Kieffer Bellows, when he was with the Philadelphia Flyers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bellows will likely remain with the Marlies this season. However, Maple Leafs fans should keep a keen eye on his development. If he can realize his potential with the Maple Leafs (he was drafted in the first round, 19th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft), he might become a pivotal figure in the big club’s lineup. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could contribute both on the scoresheet and also with a tough on-ice presence.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Despite participating in the morning skate, Mark Giordano (with a broken finger) will probably not return for the game against Ottawa tonight. He practiced alongside projected healthy scratch Conor Timmins. It means he likely needs more time before making a comeback. There’s a chance he’ll return as soon as Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

At the same time, given last season’s experience when Giordano looked wasted during the postseason, I can see the team going slow with him. It won’t hurt to have him rested at the end of the season.