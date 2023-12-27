Ducks Seek Second Win Against Golden Knights This Season

The NHL’s mandated three-day Christmas break came at a good time for both the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights. The Ducks have dropped two straight, while the Knights have dropped three. Both clubs enter the last week of the calendar year in need of a win to get themselves back on track.

Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale are back for the Ducks, but so far, it hasn’t been enough. Their three young aces will be players to watch against a star-studded Golden Knights roster. Here’s a preview of tonight’s game, including storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights So Far This Season

These two clubs have split the season series with a win apiece. The first meeting was the season opener for the Ducks, who fell 4-1 in Las Vegas. Their second meeting came at Honda Center, where McTavish and the Ducks stole the win with a third-period rally.

Latest News & Highlights

Their second meeting was full of fast-paced, back-and-forth action. The Ducks overcame a 2-0 deficit with four third-period goals, ending the Golden Knights’ 12-game point streak to start the season. That kind of grit, determination, and willpower propelled them to victory, and more of that will be necessary to beat this Stanley Cup contender.

The Skinny on the Ducks

The Ducks were flying high the last time these two teams met. Their victory was the sixth and final of their early-season streak, and it has largely been downhill since. They’ve suffered from injuries, inconsistencies, mental errors, and tough breaks on the ice.

Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

The version of the Ducks that will be on the ice tonight will be the closest thing they have to a fully healthy roster, which could make things interesting. They finally have Zegras, McTavish, and Drysdale healthy, though they did lose Leo Carlsson to a sprained right MCL. Truly a sad and tough break for the young star and the organization, who have seen a number of injuries to young players in recent years.

Related: Anaheim Ducks’ 2024 New Year’s Resolutions

That said, the Ducks have the tools to beat a lately underachieving Golden Knights team. A second straight win over the reigning champions would be the perfect way to begin the week.

The Skinny on the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights remain atop the NHL standings with 47 points (they only trail the Vancouver Canucks) but are a pedestrian 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. They’ve given up no less than four goals in their last three contests, including multiple power-play goals in those games. They’re struggling, and they know it. Captain Mark Stone said, “We haven’t been winning our one-on-one battles the way we normally do.” They also face questions in goal. Adin Hill, the playoff hero from last season, is out of the lineup, and Logan Thompson is questionable with an injury. Shea Theodore will also miss the contest.

This is a vulnerable and exploitable area of the Golden Knights’ game. We’ve seen the Ducks score in bunches and pressure teams into mistakes. When their skill and grit work in tandem, it can be really effective.

Ducks Player to Watch: Trevor Zegras

Speaking of skill and grit, Zegras returned to the lineup against the Seattle Kraken (Dec. 23) and impressed with not only his Michigan-style goal but also his physicality. He was one of the Ducks’ most physical players in the loss. His jump throughout the game suggested he must’ve been hurting those first dozen games because he looked like a different player. He is a Duck to watch tonight, and his presence on the ice will be one to take note of if you’re a fan or a Golden Knight. His creativity, puck-handling, and playmaking make everybody on the ice dangerous. Look for him to have a big impact in this one.

Golden Knights Players to Watch: Mark Stone

When teams need a lift, they turn to their captain. Stone has been a steadying presence for the Golden Knights ever since he was acquired. What he lacks in speed, he more than makes up for in hockey IQ, leadership intangibles, strong two-way play, and more. He can also shoot with the best of them. Look for him to make his presence felt early against a young Ducks defense group. You can bet he and the rest of the team are looking at this game as the perfect opportunity to get out of their slump.

Prediction: Ducks Come Together, Steal Another Win Against Knights

The Ducks will have their hands full with a Golden Knights roster that still includes Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, and Jonathan Marchessault, among others. It will take each player’s best effort to emerge victorious. But if they can stick to a script that’s worked for them – pressure on the forecheck, shot volume, and discipline in all three zones – then they can hang with this team.

The Golden Knights are a veteran-laden squad. The Ducks are not, meaning they should also have the speed and quickness advantage. Both teams got the benefit of rest, but the Ducks should use the advantage of youthful exuberance to keep Vegas on their heels. Easier said than done, but why not? They’ve done it before, and I say they do it again tonight. Puck drop is 7 PM PST at Honda Center.