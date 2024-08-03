Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McCabe, Benoit, Domi & Matthews

As the Toronto Maple Leafs try to build their 2024-25 roster, two players stand out as valuable assets for the team. For the first time in his career, defenceman Jake McCabe played on the right side rather than the left. His seamless transition went largely unnoticed. His performance remains silent and stellar. He continues to play on a contract that brings great value to the team. His contribution will be crucial for the team’s financial flexibility this season.

Similarly, Max Domi chose to sign a team-friendly contract with his hometown team. Give him credit for putting his money where his mouth is. He’s showcased his commitment and potential to bring significant value to the Maple Leafs. McCabe and Domi will be pivotal to the team’s success this season. Watching how their roles evolve and impact the team as the season progresses will be fun.

Item One: Jake McCabe: A Key Piece in the Maple Leafs’ Defensive Puzzle

As the Maple Leafs prepare for the upcoming season, McCabe is poised to play a pivotal role on the team’s blue line. With new head coach Craig Berube at the helm, it will be intriguing to see how McCabe’s skillset is utilized within a significantly deeper defensive corps in Toronto.

McCabe is coming off a standout season, setting career highs in several major categories. Last season, he formed a strong partnership with Simon Benoit. That duo became the team’s second-most used pairing. Given their success, it’s highly probable that Berube will continue to pair McCabe and Benoit in the upcoming season.

The key question is whether McCabe and Benoit will be deployed as the second or third defensive pairing. With Chris Tanev and Morgan Rielly expected to anchor the top pair, McCabe and Benoit will face competition from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Timothy Liljegren for the minutes behind them. That fact is nothing but promising.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

How Berube balances these pairings will be crucial. McCabe’s performance and how he meshes with Benoit could significantly impact the team’s defensive strategy and overall success. As the season unfolds, McCabe’s effectiveness will be a key storyline in Toronto’s quest to build a strong defence.

Item Two: Could Max Domi’s Devotion to the Maple Leafs End in a Career Season?

Since joining the Maple Leafs in the summer of 2023, Domi has showcased an undeniable passion for the organization. His on-ice performances and off-ice commentary have shown he enjoys wearing the blue and white jersey.

At 29 years old, Domi was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. He clearly let it be known that he hoped the Maple Leafs would link his future with the team. Then, no surprise that he signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension earlier this summer. In that act, he solidified his place in Toronto for the foreseeable future.

Once the contract was inked, Domi immediately returned to training. He’s been regular in showing his dedication through various social media posts featuring workouts like boxing, speed training, and dryland exercises. He also posted a TikTok video that highlighted his intense preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

If there’s one thing about Domi that Maple Leafs fans have to like, it’s that he knows his place on the team. He doesn’t mind being the second fiddle to Auston Matthews. One has to wonder if he and Matthews will become partners on the first line. If so, Domi knows his job is to feed Matthews the puck to see if he can get his 70 goals this season.

And if Matthews can hit 70 goals, what does that translate into for Domi’s assist total? You don’t have to be a genius to know Domi will have a career year if placed with Matthews full-time.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the team’s disappointing first-round playoff exit against the Boston Bruins, Domi shared a sense of unfinished business in the locker room. “The only thing we’re concerned about is winning,” said Domi. “I know I keep talking about it, but that’s all we care about in this locker room is finding a way to win.”

Domi’s enthusiasm is clear as he prepares for the upcoming season. His willingness to play a supportive role and drive to win is good for his performance and the team’s success. If Domi and Matthews click, Toronto fans might witness something special this season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Domi’s decision to prioritize staying with the Maple Leafs over seeking a higher-paying contract elsewhere is a testament to the value of playing where you truly want to be. In a league where financial considerations often dictate player movements, Domi’s perspective offers a refreshing reminder that other factors can be at play. His commitment to the Maple Leafs underscores that being in a place you love, with a team and community you care about, can be more rewarding than the allure of extra bucks.

Domi’s unique stance raises an interesting point about his potential impact on the team’s success. What might happen if more players adopted a similar mindset, signing team-friendly contracts that could significantly enhance the roster’s depth and overall performance? This approach might help the Maple Leafs build a stronger, more cohesive team, ultimately translating into better postseason results.

While striving for financial security is natural, Domi’s choice highlights the importance of belonging and passion in achieving greatness both on and off the ice. His dedication resonates with fans and sets a powerful example for his teammates.