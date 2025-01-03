Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McMann, Woll, Domi & OEL Returns

The Toronto Maple Leafs worked hard to take home a gritty 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on the road at UBS Arena, with Bobby McMann stealing the spotlight and Joseph Woll stealing the game. McMann scored both goals for Toronto, including a decisive power-play strike in the final minutes. Toronto took home their third win in their last four outings with the win.

Related: Maple Leafs Bear Strong Resemblance to Division-Winning 1999-00 Club

The game highlighted the Maple Leafs’ knack for thriving under pressure, bolstered by standout performances from McMann and goaltender Woll. While the game wasn’t perfect, the Maple Leafs showed resolve. They recovered from defensive errors and capitalized on their chances. The win was a challenge, but the team was up to it.

Item One: Bobby McMann Has Become a Maple Leafs Rising Star

McMann continues to prove his value to the Maple Leafs. He put up another standout game in a 2-1 victory. As noted, he scored both goals for his team, including the clutch tiebreaker late in the third period. He has totaled 12 goals, just three short of the 15 he scored in his rookie season in 2023-24. He’s becoming as dependable a secondary scorer as the team could want. He also seems to be a player who can deliver in high-pressure situations.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Over his last nine games, McMann has collected 10 points (six goals, four assists) and fired 22 shots on net. Alongside his third-line mates Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson, McMann outshot the Islanders 8-2 during 5-on-5 play. With his recent surge in production, McMann’s line is shaping up quite nicely.

Item Two: Joseph Woll Was the Backbone of the Maple Leafs’ Win

Woll performed outstandingly in Thursday’s Maple Leafs 2-1 victory over the Islanders. Making 32 saves, he posted an impressive .970 save percentage (SV%) and consistently shut the door on an Islanders offence that never quit. His calm play was especially crucial in the game’s final minutes, where he withstood intense pressure to secure the win.

Related: This Maple Leafs Team Isn’t Like Last Season’s

Woll has been a steady presence for Toronto this season. He has an 11-6-0 record, a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 SV% across 16 starts. With Anthony Stolarz sidelined with a knee injury, Woll has grabbed the chance to handle a heavier workload. While the team might return to a more shared approach in the crease as the team prepares for the postseason, Woll’s recent form might give him a leg up.

Item Three: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Returns With a Key Assist

After missing a game due to illness, Oliver Ekman-Larsson returned to the Maple Leafs lineup and registered a power-play assist in his team’s 2-1 win. Slotting back into the third defensive pairing and the second power-play unit, Ekman-Larsson set up McMann’s game-winner.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Over his last eight games, Ekman-Larsson has registered four assists and remains a steady two-way contributor. With 14 points, 52 hits, and 35 blocked shots in his 38 games, he brings a balanced presence to Toronto’s blue line. His plus-7 rating underscores his reliability at both ends of the ice.

Item Four: Max Domi Is Finally Heating Up With Consistent Scoring

Max Domi continued his recent point production by adding an assist against the Islanders. With three assists in his last four games and eight points (three goals, five assists) over his last nine, Domi is shaking off his slow start to his season. Earlier struggles saw him put up just six assists in his first 23 games, but this recent stretch suggests his game is turning around. Even better, his third line seems to grow in productivity every game.

Related: NHL Rumors: Islanders, Blackhawks, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In addition to his offensive contributions, Domi was at the center of controversy. His improved production and versatility make him a key cog in Toronto’s lineup, where he adds depth and creativity to their offensive efforts.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are gearing up for a crucial stretch of games that will test their resolve. They kick off with a two-game homestand, starting with the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 4. This matchup against a key Atlantic Division rival provides an opportunity to build on their recent momentum. The following evening, the Maple Leafs play the Philadelphia Flyers in a rare back-to-back at home.

Toronto then hits the road for a rematch against the Flyers on Tuesday. The road trip continues on Thursday with a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The week wraps up back at home on Saturday, Jan. 11, as the Maple Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks. This series of games offers a week of tough divisional battles and road games, providing the Maple Leafs with a prime opportunity to solidify their standing in the Atlantic Division.

That’s five games in seven days. How the Maple Leafs hang in there over that stretch will tell much about this team.