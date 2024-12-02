Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Minten, Hakanpaa, Rifai & Hildeby

The Toronto Maple Leafs kick off a three-game homestand Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, fresh off a 5-3 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Auston Matthews successfully returned to the lineup Saturday against the Lightning, helping the team secure a 5-3 victory. Despite a tough 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers earlier in the week, the Maple Leafs have played some of their most composed and disciplined hockey in recent memory.

Joseph Woll’s increasing confidence in the net and the blue line’s steady, solid play have impressed. With the return of Matthews and Matthew Knies, the team looks to build on its momentum. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are on a back-to-back, losing last night to the Columbus Blue Jackets. They enter the game looking to regroup and respond quickly.

Item One: Fraser Minten: A Bright Mark in a Limited Role

Fraser Minten continues to make his presence felt, helping set up Nicholas Robertson’s much-needed goal against the Lightning on Saturday night. That assist marked Minten’s third point in four games with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s showing his ability to contribute offensively despite limited opportunities.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, the underlying numbers tell a more complicated story. Minten has mostly played alongside Marlies call-ups or depth NHL players. The results have been less than ideal from an advanced metrics perspective. His defensive instincts are evident, but would a stronger supporting cast help his game flourish?

Minten’s role might shift as the Maple Leafs get healthier and reintegrate their regular players into the lineup. Will he earn a chance to play alongside more established NHL talent and refine his game at the top level, or will the organization decide that a stint with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL) is the best way to ensure his long-term development? Either way, Minten’s early returns suggest he has the potential to grow into a valuable piece for Toronto. It’s been a good stretch for the youngster.

The team has adjusted their blue line as they prepare for tonight’s game against the Blackhawks. Jani Hakanpaa has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury retroactive to Nov. 16. Hakanpaa was sidelined at the start of the season due to a knee injury and only played two games since returning in mid-November. In those games, he registered four blocked shots, a hit, and a minus-1 rating while averaging 14:05 ice time. It is unclear whether his current injury is related to the knee issue, and no timetable for his return has been provided.

Jani Hakanpaa, when he was with the Dallas Stars. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs have recalled Marshall Rifai from the AHL to fill the void. Rifai has made two NHL appearances this season but hasn’t recorded any points, registering one shot on goal, one blocked shot, and four hits. He will be available for tonight’s game but could be a healthy scratch, depending on the lineup decisions.

Item Three: Goaltending Depth Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Trade Deadline Key

Dennis Hildeby turned in a respectable performance for the Marlies despite losing 2-0 to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, stopping 20 of 22 shots. While his AHL sophomore season hasn’t matched the red-hot start to his rookie campaign, Hildeby has remained a steady presence in net, posting a solid 2.34 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

With Woll and Anthony Stolarz excelling at the NHL level and a strong pipeline of goaltenders in Hildeby, Matt Murray, and Artur Akhtyamov, the Maple Leafs find themselves in a position of organizational strength between the pipes. As the trade deadline approaches, this depth could become a valuable asset. The Maple Leafs may leverage their surplus of capable goaltenders to address other needs on their roster, whether adding scoring punch, shoring up their blue line, or gaining additional draft capital for the future.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

One question remains for the Maple Leafs. What’s going on with Nicholas Robertson? He scored a pretty goal in Tampa Bay on the weekend, but can he get on a roll? Can Robertson seize this chance and become a mainstay for Toronto, or is this another fleeting glimpse of potential that might fizzle out?

After finally scoring a goal, could this be the spark he needs to solidify his spot in the lineup? Injuries have opened doors for him, yet his inconsistency raises concern.