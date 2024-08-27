Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Jumbo Joe, Tanev & Niemela

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll discuss some intriguing updates and speculations. First, I’ll share some tidbits about William Nylander and the exciting new Amazon Prime series that promises to take fans inside the NHL. Second, I’ll wonder aloud whether Jumbo Joe Thornton will be lacing up his skates again, this time in Davos, Switzerland.

Third, I’ll speculate whether Topi Niemelä might finally earn a spot on the Maple Leafs’ roster. He’s always been on the cusp, but could this be the season he breaks through after adding some bulk and physicality to his game? Finally, I’ll share my belief that the Maple Leafs’ defence might be better this season than in recent years. While the offseason moves suggest potential improvement, it’s still a waiting game to see how things will pan out once the regular season begins.

Item 1: William Nylander to Star in Amazon Prime Streaming Series

There’s some good news for Maple Leafs fans. Nylander will be one of the NHL stars featured in an upcoming Amazon Prime series this fall. The NHL has released a preview of the series, which also features other NHL superstars like David Pastrnak, Filip Forsberg, Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, and Leon Draisaitl.

The series is produced by the same group behind Netflix’s hits Formula 1: Drive to Survive and PGA Tour Full Swing. It’s billed as an ‘immersive documentary’ that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the everyday lives of these NHL players as they navigate the grind of an NHL season.

William Nylander and Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to the NHL, the series will include in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals, and those in their closest inner circles—teammates, coaches, and family members. It promises to reveal what life on and off the ice is really like for the league’s top players, capturing everything from quiet, reflective moments to the speed and intensity of being on hockey’s biggest stage. It could be a fun watch for Maple Leafs fans who want more insight into the enigmatic Nylander.

Item 2: Jumbo Joe Thornton – Still Skating in Davos?

Thornton’s love for hockey, common sense, and passing prowess seem endless. It’s easy to imagine him lacing up his skates for another season, probably in Davos, Switzerland, where he lives most of the year with his family. While it’s been a while since Jumbo Joe last played in the NHL, his passion for the game likely means he’ll find a way to keep playing. And why not the Swiss A-League?

Davos, where Thornton has played before, is a fitting place for him to continue playing. The thought of him suiting up for another season there is both exciting and heartwarming. It would be fun to imagine Thornton playing against Zurich’s Denis Malgin, another former Maple Leaf. For Toronto fans, seeing these two on opposite sides of the ice in a Swiss league game would be an amusing reminder of their time in Toronto. [By the way, Malgin has landed well in Zurich. The 26-year-old led his team in scoring and helped them win the Swiss Championship last season.]

Thornton’s ability to mentor younger players was a hallmark of his time in the NHL, particularly with the Maple Leafs. Even now, the idea of him sharing his wealth of experience with teammates in Davos is a testament to his enduring relationship with hockey. If he does play, you can bet that he will bring the same passion, leadership, and joy that made him a beloved figure in the NHL. [While I have no information that Thornton will play, I can’t imagine he’ll choose to quit any time soon.]

Item 3: Can Topi Niemela Make the Maple Leafs’ Roster?

Niemela remains one of the Maple Leafs’ top defensive prospects, but his path to making the NHL roster this season is challenging. After a solid 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he recorded 39 points in 68 games, Niemela showed promise as a reliable puck mover and a power-play quarterback. His strengths lie in his positional play, defensive awareness, and decision-making. These abilities have helped him thrive in slower leagues like Finland’s Liiga and the AHL.

However, the transition to the NHL’s faster pace poses significant challenges. Niemela needs to simplify his game, focusing on making safer, more conservative plays rather than taking risks. His development has been steady, but the Maple Leafs’ sudden depth on the right side of the blue line, including players like Chris Tanev, Timothy Liljegren, and Conor Timmins, makes it unlikely that Niemela will secure a spot this season.

While Niemela might not break into the NHL this year, the organization will likely give him significant preseason action to assess his progress. The 2025-26 season seems a more realistic target for Niemela to make the NHL, especially as contracts expire and the Maple Leafs potentially reconfigure their defence. Despite the uncertainty, Niemela’s development trajectory (although slower than many hockey pundits first expected) suggests he could soon become a key team player.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

While the Maple Leafs have taken steps to improve their blue line with key offseason acquisitions, there’s still an element of uncertainty. With seasoned players like Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson joining the ranks, along with the physical presence of Jani Hakanpaa (if he recovers), the defence seems more balanced and capable on paper. The potential top pairings of Rielly-Tanev and Ekman-Larsson-Liljegren offer promise, and depth signings like Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers add to the security.

However, in the unpredictable world of hockey, it’s hard to say for sure how these changes will play out on the ice. Defence has been a long-standing issue for the Maple Leafs, and while the new roster is promising, the real test will come once the season starts.