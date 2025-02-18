Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Stolarz, Woll & Matthews

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, with the 4 Nations Face-Off now having a couple of days off until the final on Thursday, I’ll look at a trade deadline deal that doesn’t have to happen. The kind of player the Maple Leafs might want to pull onto the team’s roster at the deadline is already with the team. Max Pacioretty could provide the Maple Leafs with the veteran leadership they need without making a trade.

Next, I’ll examine the goaltending situation following Anthony Stolarz’s return from injury. With Stolarz back and playing as well as ever, how will the Maple Leafs balance his role with Joseph Woll in the crease? Finally, I’ll address a concerning issue that surfaced at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Could Auston Matthews’ injury derail his performance and potentially impact the Maple Leafs’ lineup down the stretch?

Item One: Max Pacioretty: The Unlikely Trade Deadline Piece Already in Place

Max Pacioretty’s addition to the roster might not have been earth-shattering. He’s no longer the goal scorer he was in his youth. Injuries and age have diminished his play. That said, his impact is far from insignificant. The trade deadline has often seen the Maple Leafs bring in that veteran presence who can step in and make an immediate difference for the short term. A player like Pacioretty would have been a trade target like Nick Foligno a couple of seasons ago.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The thing is that Pacioretty has already been in the mix all season long, providing leadership and experience without the need to pull off an in-season deal. Much like Corey Perry’s role with the Edmonton Oilers, Pacioretty has had the chance to settle in, become part of the culture, and get to know the team dynamics. He’s integrated seamlessly without the pressure of fitting at the last minute.

This raises an interesting question: Does Pacioretty being on the team mean management will be less likely to make a big move by the trade deadline? He can step up in big moments and provide veteran leadership, and he’s already here. Does that mean the team won’t sacrifice future assets for another rental player? Can the team now focus on other areas of improvement rather than overpaying for a temporary solution?

Item Two: Has Anthony Stolarz Replaced Joseph Woll as the Starter?

Give the Maple Leafs credit. Their goaltending situation was seen as iffy before this season began. Despite the success and potential of Woll and Stolarz in small sample sizes, the betting money was that the team’s goalies would not be up to the task over the long haul. Surprise, although there have been injury concerns, both have shown flashes of brilliance.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz covered for Woll when Woll was injured at the start of the season. Returning the favour, Woll filled in well while Stolarz was sidelined with a knee injury. Woll has put up a solid 19-11-0 record, a 2.65 goals-against average (GAA), and a .909 save percentage through 30 games. While his numbers might not be elite, his play in the crease has been far better than adequate. He’s shown his potential as a reliable option moving forward. He’s grown more confident and skilled over his relatively short NHL career and has the tools to contribute in the crease consistently.

However, with Stolarz’s recent successful return to the lineup, the question is: Has Stolarz now replaced Woll as the starter? Stolarz made a strong case with his impressive return performance, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. Before his knee injury, Stolarz played at an elite level, with a 10-5-2 record, a 2.08 GAA, and a .929 save percentage over 18 appearances. If he can regain that form, he could easily claim the top job in Toronto.

While the two goalies are expected to split duties moving forward, does Stolarz’s higher ceiling make him the more attractive option for the Maple Leafs down the stretch? Does this mean Woll’s time as the starter has ended, or will the two simply continue to share the crease as the season unfolds?

Item Three: Auston Matthews Expectations and Injury Concerns

Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, many expected Auston Matthews to emerge as the MVP of Team USA and possibly the tournament. With his elite skillset and leadership, Matthews was seen as a key player who could help score in bunches for the USA and lift them to the top. However, Matthews has yet to live up to those expectations fully.

Although he registered an assist in Team USA’s 6-1 victory over Team Finland on Feb. 13, his play has been relatively quiet, with his linemates Matthew and Brady Tkachuk stepping into the spotlight – until they were injured. Matthews continued to do what he does in Toronto – he rang a shot off the crossbar in another narrow miss.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Adding to the concern is the injury that has kept Matthews out of Team USA’s game against Sweden. While it was undisclosed, and the word is that he should be back for Thursday’s championship game, it raises questions about how serious that injury might be and whether it could affect his play for the rest of the season. We’ll see on Thursday.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The timing of Matthews’ injury raises a question for the Maple Leafs. He has already missed several games with injuries this season. Could he miss more? Forget the 4 Nations. Will the Maple Leafs be without their captain? A lingering injury issue for Matthews could be a cause for concern as the Maple Leafs head down their final stretch.

Matthews should return for the championship game against Canada. Still, the real question will be whether this injury has lasting effects that could carry into the remainder of the season and potentially affect his play for the Maple Leafs down the road.