Moose Split Series with Admirals to End Homestand

The Manitoba Moose wrapped up their homestand over the weekend with a pair of games against the Milwaukee Admirals. After six at home against some tough competition, they find themselves in a similar position as when it started.

The Moose went 3-3-0, but ultimately, this stretch of games goes beyond the wins and losses. Outside of really just one game, the effort level and details of their game were among the best we’ve seen all season. The unfortunate thing, however, is that they couldn’t enter their tough road trip on a winning note.

Game Recaps

Game 1, Feb. 16, 2025: MIL 1 – 2 MB

It was a low-scoring affair in the first game of the two-game set, but it always seems to be between these two teams. It took until the last minute of the game before a winner was decided, but it sent the Moose faithful home happy.

With 9.7 seconds left in the third period, Dylan Coghlan jumped on a loose puck in the slot and buried it on one knee past Chrona to give the Moose the late lead.

There wasn’t any scoring in the first period, but the Moose made short work of an early power play in the second to go up 1-0. Parker Ford tallied his 14th of the season on a deflection past Admirals netminder Magnus Chrona on the man advantage to open the scoring.

The Admirals tied things up late in the second on Ryan Ufko’s fifth of the season. After pushing hard for most of the period, Ufko took a cross-ice from Ryder Rolston and beat a sliding Domenic DiVincentiis to make it 1-1.

After the Admirals dominated the second in shots, held off only by DiVincentiis, things slowed down in the third period. That was until the late-game fireworks provided by Coghlan to put the Moose ahead.

Coghlan has been outstanding this season for the Moose, especially over the past several weeks. He extended his point streak to four games, recording five goals and eight points over that span. His game-winner made the final 2-1, helping the Moose to their third win in four games.

Game 2, Feb. 17, 2025: MIL 5 – 1 MB

After another solid effort the game before, the Moose looked to wrap up the homestand on a high note in the finale against the Admirals. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t quite work out that way.

The Admirals opened the scoring on a defensive lapse by the Moose. After jumping on a loose puck, Admirals forward Ozzy Wiesblatt found space in front of the net, took a feed, and buried it past DiVincentiis to make it 1-0.

They extended their lead in the second period, going up a pair on a goal from Kevin Gravel. Less than a minute later, they added another to make it 3-0. Rolston, who was sprung on the breakaway and initially stopped, stuck with it and buried the rebound past DiVincentiis.

Late in the second, the Admirals jumped out to a 4-0 lead, converting on the power play. This one came off the stick Jake Lucchini tallied his 14th of the season, putting the Moose in a big hole.

The Moose did get on the board early in the third period thanks to a goal from Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who tapped home a pass from Coghlan to make it 4-1. The assist extended Coghlan’s point streak to five games.

The Admirals added one more on a shorthanded goal from Joakim Kemell to make it 5-1, and that’s how it ended.

DiVincentiis Continues to Impress

When discussing the season as it stands right now, it’s hard not to feel disappointed in where the Moose sit in the standings after such high hopes to begin the year. Well, not to be lost in the shuffle this season is the continuing development of Domenic DiVincentiis.

The 21-year-old netminder has been outstanding in his American Hockey League (AHL) action this season, and he has full confidence of both the coaching staff and the team in front of him. After the Feb. 16 win, assistant coach Eric Dubois was singing praises of DiVincentiis, crediting him with helping the team play relaxed.

Domenic Divincentiis, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

“We’ve had some solid goaltending lately, and that helps for your confidence,” Dubois explained. “You’re not as nervous in the [defensive] zone knowing your goalie will play well, will make the big save, and Dom’s been doing really good.”

Coghlan, who is out there defending every night in front of DiVincentiis, has noticed just how good he’s been since returning to the Moose after a stint in the ECHL.

“Since he came up, he’s been great and making the saves that he needs to,” Coghlan said after the win on Feb. 16. “You just want to play for those guys, you always want to play well in front of your goalie and not leave him out to dry.”

DiVincentiis put together an incredible game on Feb. 16, weathering a storm from the Admirals in the second period that game. In the middle frame, he stopped 18 of 19 shots to keep the game tied 1-1, eventually giving the team a chance to win, which they did. After such a strong game, he was given the net the day after.

This was the first time in his AHL time this season that he was given starts on back-to-back days, but the start was earned, according to head coach Mark Morrison after the loss on Feb. 17.

“I really liked Dom’s game, I liked it yesterday,” Morrison said. “I thought he deserved to play again.”

Despite all the praise, DiVincentiis is keeping humble. The rookie netminder, whom I spoke with earlier this season after his hot start, has maintained how honored he is to be given a chance to be the best goaltender he can be. After getting the win on Feb. 16, I asked him about his game and how he feels being tabbed as the starter.

“It’s part of my job, just got to be ready when my name gets called,” DiVincentiis said. “Just to be given this opportunity from management, from the team to have the confidence to put me in is truly an honor for me.”

Moose Miss Ford in Loss

After playing in the series opener, Moose forward Parker Ford was noticeably absent from the starting lineup on Monday. While not overly apparent, it seemed as if Ford left the ice in pain in the last minute of the opener and wasn’t good to go the day after. The Moose recalled Carson Golder from the ECHL to slot into the lineup in his absence.

Parker Ford, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

When asked about Ford’s absence, Morrison provided an update on the forward, although not giving a timeline on how long they’re expecting to be without him.

“He needs to see the doctors,” Morrison explained. “Then we’ll go from there.”

One of the best and most consistent Moose forwards this season, Ford has tallied 14 goals and 21 points in his 41 games this season. His performance earned him a call-up to the Winnipeg Jets, where he scored his first NHL goal against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 30.

Ford joins Chaz Lucius as forwards currently on the shelf with injury, putting a lot of pressure on the top six to find offense. As a team, the Moose struggle to put goals on the board, sitting last in the league with 99 goals, and losing Ford only makes it harder to generate that offense.

Moose Visit League-Leading Laval

Things don’t get any easier for the Moose, as they swing east to play two of the top-six teams in the AHL, opening up against the Laval Rocket before heading to play the Toronto Marlies. This comes after playing the top-two teams in the Central Division, so they’re going to need to channel some of the things that went well over the past several days to avoid falling behind.

I asked Morrison about what they can do to avoid the stretches of games where things can get away from them, and he was quick to point out team play as the best way to avoid it.

“We did have lapses, and we have to clean that up,” he said. “It’s a team game, and you can’t pin in on one or two different people on the ice at one time.”

Golder, who played in his first AHL game of the season in the finale against the Admirals, echoed the sentiment that the team needs to be at its best in order to hang with the top dogs of the league.

“We need to be more connected as a team,” Golder explained. “I think that will really help us”

The Moose kick off their road trip against the Rocket on Feb. 19, and visit the Marlies and Belleville Senators before returning home on Mar. 4.