Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Virtue, Petruzzelli & Murray

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore several offseason developments, starting with a phrase from second-year general manager (GM) Brad Treliving: “Everything was on the table.” While Treliving suggested radical changes, not everything seemed on the table. Although the team has a new coach and likely improved its defense, the big moves many fans and analysts anticipated have yet to materialize. Is that lack of action a good or bad for the Maple Leafs?

On a lighter note, there’s joyful news to share—defenseman Morgan Rielly and his wife, Olympic ice dancer Tessa Virtue, have welcomed their first child into the world. It’s a special moment for the couple as they embrace parenthood for the first time.

Related: Can Mitch Marner Win Back Maple Leafs Fans?

In other roster news, one of the Maple Leafs’ depth goaltenders – Keith Petruzzelli – has moved on to the Philadelphia Flyers organization. Although he was once seen as a potential contributor, other young goalies in the system have risen to replace him. And the Maple Leafs chose not to extend a qualifying offer to retain him.

Finally, I’ll look closer at the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation. Will the team continue with the three-goalie system they employed last season? Is there potential good news on the horizon? If former Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray could stage a comeback by regaining his health and form, it could provide the Maple Leafs with a significant boost between the pipes.

Item One: Everything Was Not on the Table, And That Might Be Just Fine

When Treliving made the rounds after the team captaincy change, he carefully crafted statements acknowledging positive steps and tempered expectations. While appearing on TSN’s OverDrive, he revisited his comment from earlier in the offseason: “Everything is on the table.” However, so far, not everything seems on the table.

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Instead, the reality seems more cautious—understandably so. Like many teams, the Maple Leafs are wary of losing a deal, which has made them risk-averse in their approach. Treliving himself noted that the organization wouldn’t make a change just for the sake of it. This likely means that the Maple Leafs are only willing to consummate a trade that is a clear win.

Interestingly, Treliving seems quite risky in signing players to the team but less risky in allowing players to leave or making trades that he believes might be eventually storied to have been lost. Given his history of moving Matthew Tkachuk when he was GM of the Calgary Flames, it’s understandable that he’s a bit gunshy. Who can blame him? Given what we’ve seen from him, perhaps suggesting that everything was indeed on the table was misleading. Instead, it seems the Maple Leafs are doing more listening than acting. They have been cautious.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Aug. 17

However, this cautious approach might be what the team needs right now. The Maple Leafs can focus on their younger players by not making drastic changes. With training camp just weeks away, Treliving also admitted that the team’s roster isn’t set in stone. There’s time to see what some of the team’s younger prospects can bring. This focus on internal development might ultimately prove more beneficial than making changes for the sake of change or inviting more salary cap issues. Perhaps trades are on the horizon?

Item Two: Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly Welcome Their First Child

Virtue, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and Rielly have become first-time parents. Virtue announced the birth of their baby by sharing heartwarming photos on Instagram with the caption “McCormick Rielly,” followed by a heart emoji. The pictures show her cradling the baby wrapped in a blanket and Rielly holding their newborn and gently kissing the infant’s cheek.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The couple, who met through friends in Vancouver, publicly announced their engagement in January 2023 and were married in two secret ceremonies in Toronto and Tuscany, Italy. Congratulations on the arrival of their baby and the new chapter in this Canadian couple’s lives.

Item Three: Goalie Petruzzelli Moves on to the Flyers’ Organization

Petruzzelli, a towering 6-foot-5 goaltender, has signed a contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Flyers, for the 2024-25 season. After spending three years in the Maple Leafs organization, Petruzzelli struggled to find his place in a crowded goaltending pipeline.

During his time with the AHL Toronto Marlies, Petruzzelli played in 17 games, posting a 6-8-2 record and a .867 save percentage. Unfortunately for him, the emergence of goaltending prospect Dennis Hildeby limited his playing time. The organization decided not to tender him a qualifying offer, allowing him to explore other opportunities.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Capitals

Originally a third-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings, Petruzzelli signed his first NHL contract with the Maple Leafs in November 2022. He stepped in during a goaltending shortage when Murray and Ilya Samsonov were injured. Despite serving as a backup for a game, he never got a chance to play in the NHL.

With the Maple Leafs’ goaltending depth, including Russian prospects Vyacheslav Peksa and Artur Akhtyamov, Petruzzelli got lost in the shuffle. This ultimately led to his move to the Flyers organization. Good luck to him as he competes for playing time with the Phantoms.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs’ offseason unfolds, one intriguing question remains: will the team opt for a three-goalie system again this year, similar to last season with Samsonov, Joseph Woll, and veteran Martin Jones? The possibility becomes even more attractive with Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, potentially back in the mix after undergoing successful hip surgeries.

What if Murray, who has struggled since he left the Pittsburgh Penguins, was hindered only by severe hip problems during his stints with the Ottawa Senators and the Maple Leafs? And what if those issues are now resolved? At 30, Murray is still relatively young for a goaltender and undoubtedly has the pedigree. He could rediscover the form that made him a champion with the right coaching and renewed physical health.

Some analysts have questioned the Maple Leafs’ goaltending depth. Still, if Murray can return to his previous level of performance, the team might have a surprisingly strong trio between the pipes. A healthy and rejuvenated Murray could be the tipping point for this team, significantly if other aspects of the roster falter.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Ideal Linemates for Domi, Knies, and McMann

Murray’s preseason and training camp performance will be interesting as the regular season approaches. If he impresses, the Maple Leafs might decide to maintain a three-goalie system, providing them with a solid insurance policy and potentially strong goaltending depth for the season ahead.