Ducks News & Rumors: Getzlaf, Zegras, Vatrano, Regenda & More

The start of NHL training camps is roughly a month away, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the Anaheim Ducks back on the ice. Up first will be the team’s Rookie Camp on Sept. 12, followed by a seven-team Rookie Faceoff tournament from Sept. 13-16. The Ducks’ roster for the event hasn’t been announced yet.

However, plenty of other news and rumor tidbits are circulating to discuss, including Ryan Getzlaf’s new role, more Trevor Zegras speculation, Frank Vatrano’s hope for the future, Pavol Regenda’s Olympic dream, and some talk on the captaincy.

Getzlaf Lands Role With NHL Player Safety

Ryan Getzlaf joined the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday (Aug. 14). “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan as the newest member of our department,” said Senior Vice President of Player Safety George Parros. “His accomplishments on the ice speak for themselves: he won at every level and was widely respected for being a hard-nosed and highly-skilled player and effective leader. From his rookie NHL season in 2005 until his recent retirement, he lived and played through many of the changes our game has seen, which will provide our group with unique and valuable perspective moving forward.”

Following his retirement, Getzlaf was hired by the Ducks in June 2023 to assist Jim Johnson as the team’s Player Development Coordinator. In his role, the 39-year-old Getzlaf helped prepare and educate the organization’s prospects during their transition to professional hockey. He is the Ducks’ all-time leader in games played (1,157), assists (737), and points (1,019). Getzlaf and Parros will reunite after being teammates in Anaheim for six seasons from 2006-07 to 2011-12.

Grimson Believes Zegras Will Likely Be Dealt

As expected, trade speculation involving Trevor Zegras has lasted through the summer. He might want to seek advice from teammates Cam Fowler and John Gibson on how to handle being the subject of rumors, as it is likely to persist for some time. The 23-year-old Zegras has two more seasons left on his three-year, $17.25 million contract. After that deal expires, he is eligible for arbitration as a restricted free agent. The Ducks can afford to be very patient with him.

NHL Network analyst Stu Grimson thinks there “is a good possibility that Zegras moves on” and believes the Ducks could get a “robust return.” He referenced the notion that where there’s smoke, there’s fire concerning the trade talks. Grimson also isn’t sure if general manager Pat Verbeek envisions Zegras being a part of the team’s long-term plans.

As previously mentioned, the Ducks have plenty of time to wait and assess the situation. Zegras’ trade value isn’t high right now anyway, following a 15-point performance over only 31 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign. He should be better in 2024-25 with a full training camp under his belt. Verbeek could reassess offers from interested clubs at that time or decide that Zegras will be a member of the organization moving forward. Zegras hopes it’s the latter. “We have a really tight-knit group,” he told Jon Lane of NHL.com, “and I really do love being a part of it, so it’s a good fit.”

Vatrano Hopes to Stay With Ducks as Well

Frank Vatrano can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. As a result, he will be discussed as a likely trade candidate. Being the subject of trade speculation is nothing new for Vatrano, who has had his name come up in rumors during his previous two seasons in Anaheim. Still, he wants to be with the team for the long run. “I don’t want to play anywhere else,” he told NHL.com. “It’s where I want to be. I see the bigger picture. I see how good we’re going to be next year and the years to come, so I want to be part of the solution.”

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



The 30-year-old forward broke out offensively in 2023-24, registering 37 goals and 60 points in 82 contests. If he can repeat his success in the upcoming season, he is bound to earn a raise from his $3.65 million cap hit. He could turn into a valuable trade chip, but the Ducks may decide to keep him in the fold because of his ability to provide much-needed secondary offense.

Regenda Set to Represent Slovakia

Regenda will play for Slovakia in a qualification tournament for the 2026 Winter Olympics from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The Slovaks will host a three-game round-robin in Bratislava against Austria, Hungary and Kazakhstan, with the winner earning a berth in the Olympics. Regenda notched one goal and three assists in seven games at the 2022 Olympics en route to capturing the bronze medal. He has also represented Slovakia at the IIHF World Championship for the past three tournaments, compiling eight goals and 14 points across 23 contests.

Regenda signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks in July. He has accounted for one goal, two helpers, 18 blocked shots, 19 hits and 24 shots on goal in 19 NHL outings during the past two seasons. The 24-year-old forward had 19 tallies and 34 points in 54 matches for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24. There is not much room in the projected lineup, so he will likely begin the upcoming campaign in the AHL, but getting into some games with Slovakia’s national team could serve him well ahead of partaking in the Ducks’ training camp.

NHL Captains Back in the News

When the Toronto Maple Leafs gave the “C” to Auston Matthews on Wednesday (Aug. 14), it sparked discussions about potential future captains for other teams. The Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning and Utah Hockey Club currently have captaincy vacancies.

The TSN.ca Staff mentioned Troy Terry and Mason McTavish as the top contenders for the Ducks. The 26-year-old Terry is one of the team’s older core players and has led the squad in scoring since 2018-19 with 230 points (95 goals, 135 assists) over 348 appearances, while McTavish wore an “A” as an alternate captain for parts of 2023-24 and has showcased plenty of leadership qualities already at 21 years of age.

Ducks Nearly Ready to Get back to Work

The captaincy and the futures of Zegras and Vatrano will be among several storylines to follow going into 2024-25. Ducks fans looking to get an early glimpse of what to expect before training camp should check out our Season Preview Articles.