Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Matthews, Nylander, Bertuzzi & Knies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at one newcomer to the team’s roster – Anthony Stolarz. I’ll also share some of the milestones that current Maple Leafs stalwarts will be seeking this upcoming season. Finally, I’ll look at one player who got away and speculate about why he left. That’s Tyler Bertuzzi.

Item 1: Why Would Anthony Stolarz Jump to the Maple Leafs?

Stolarz’s transition to the Maple Leafs marks a significant new chapter in his hockey journey. Following his Stanley Cup victory with the Florida Panthers, the 30-year-old goalie joins Toronto on a two-year deal. There are high expectations for the towering 6-foot-6 net-filling stopper. After posting impressive statistics as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup, including a .925 save percentage, Stolarz seems ready to challenge Joseph Woll for the starting position. And that’s likely exactly how the team has drawn it up.

Stolarz’s decision to move to Toronto reflects a desire for a more prominent role and a competitive environment. He acknowledges the Maple Leafs’ historic stature and sees an opportunity to compete for meaningful ice time. Although Woll has great potential, he’s not Bobrovsky. Ergo, Stolarz is more toss-up-for-time in the Ontario capital than in the Sunshine State.

Despite the Maple Leafs’ recent goaltending strategy favoring reclamation projects, Stolarz’s robust underlying metrics suggest he’s far from being a hoped-for surprise in the crease. He brings a sense of reliability between the pipes.

Anthony Stolarz, when he was with the Florida Panthers. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Stolarz’s journey, drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012, has been characterized by learning from seasoned goaltenders like Bobrovsky and the Anaheim Ducks John Gibson. He credits Bobrovsky for his work ethic, a trait he aims to bring to Toronto. With the Maple Leafs aiming to bolster defensive stability under new coach Craig Berube, acquisitions like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev are set to complement Stolarz’s presence in the net.

For Stolarz, the move represents a chance to prove himself in a demanding hockey market. He’s also aware that he’s landed with a team starved for success. As he settles into his new role, fans will see how effectively he can translate his Stanley Cup-winning experience into consistent performances for the Maple Leafs.

Item 2: Maple Leafs Players Who Could Hit Milestones in 2024-25

Thanks to Jon Steitzer in LeafsNation for his look at the team’s upcoming milestones. Several Maple Leafs players are on the verge of significant milestones this season. Auston Matthews could have a historic season, potentially reaching his 400th goal, 700th point, and moving into 5th place on Toronto’s all-time scoring list. He’s only played 562 regular-season games. Notably, Matthews is just 53 goals away from becoming the Maple Leafs’ all-time leading goal scorer.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

William Nylander is 33 goals away from entering the top ten all-time Maple Leafs goal scorers, 72 points from reaching 600 career points, and 36 points from the top ten all-time in Maple Leafs points. Mitch Marner is 24 games from his 600th game, six goals away from 200, and 61 points away from 700. Morgan Rielly is approaching 800 games, needing only nine more, and is also 20 goals away from 100, 28 points from 500, and 57 points from becoming the second all-time Maple Leafs points leader among defensemen. John Tavares is 60 games from his 500th in the Blue & White, 16 goals from 200 as a Toronto player, 81 points from 500 with the Maple Leafs, 23 points from entering the top 20 Maple Leafs scorers of all time, 60 points from 1100 career points, and 44 goals from 500 career goals.

It seems there will be milestones to celebrate all season long.

Item 3: Tyler Bertuzzi Lands in Chicago, But Why?

After just one season with the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi has signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks worth $22 million. That’s an average annual value of $5.5 million—the same amount he received from Brad Treliving on a one-year deal last summer. The difference for Bertuzzi was the term. He seemed tired of moving around and wanted to land somewhere for a longer haul. There are worse places than Chicago.

Interestingly, Bertuzzi hadn’t initially considered the Blackhawks until former teammate Nick Foligno reached out to share Chicago’s interest in signing the winger to a multi-year deal. After gambling on a one-year contract, Bertuzzi landed some desired security. Additionally, he now has a chance to play with Connor Bedard on Chicago’s top line.

Tyler Bertuzzi, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reading between the lines, it seemed that Bertuzzi wasn’t enamored with his season in Toronto. He found it a bit forgettable. He also admitted feeling uneasy about being in the spotlight and dealing with the media circus. While he had a slow start, he played his best hockey toward the end of the season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bertuzzi offered the team a strong presence in front of the net and even went on a bit of a goal-scoring streak in March.

From the outside, he looked slow and was often a step behind the play. Given his season, it’s likely that the Maple Leafs’ re-signing of Max Domi offers better bang for the buck.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Several youngsters should be fun to watch this season. Matthew Knies seems poised for a breakout sophomore season based on his impressive rookie growth and standout playoffs. He should find a place alongside either Tavares or Matthews, significantly boosting the top lines. Knies looks to be a shoo-in for a top-six role.

Given Bobby McMann’s injury history, will he be able to land higher in the lineup? McMann’s potential is intriguing, but his health might be a factor in his contributions. Finally, as I’ve noted before, what happens with Nick Robertson? He’s shown his scoring ability in limited ice time. With more top-six chances, could Robertson become a significant offensive threat? That would add depth and versatility to the team’s forwards if he could.

Developing the team’s young players could be key if the team hopes to build on last year’s success and push further in the playoffs.