Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Knies, Reaves, Kerfoot & Bjugstad

Today, the NHL features two intriguing matchups in the 4 Nations Faceoff: Team Canada vs. Team Finland and Team USA vs. Team Sweden. Team USA has already made the final based on their two regulation wins. However, the other three teams are still fighting for a shot. We’ll see who makes it through today’s games.

As far as the Toronto Maple Leafs go, if a lot is going on, it’s behind the scenes. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll discuss some surprising praise for John Tavares, Matthew Knies‘ breakout season, and a case for keeping Ryan Reaves despite almost everyone else having him gone. I’ll also speculate about two potential trade deadline pieces – one who could return to the Maple Leafs.

Item One: Tavares Gets Some Unexpected Love

This morning, I read a post suggesting that Team Canada made a mistake by not including John Tavares on their roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It surprised me that the ex-Maple Leafs captain had vocal fans (in this case, Maple Leafs writers) in his corner. Team Canada has played OK hockey, but their offensive game hasn’t hit its stride. The writer made the case that Canada’s fourth line lacks grit and could use a front-of-the-net presence like Tavares.

While Tavares hasn’t been tearing it up for the Maple Leafs this season, he has been steady. He’s put up 21 goals and added 24 assists in 48 games. Plus, Tavares brings experience in international tournaments. He’s earned gold medals from the Olympics, the World Cup, and World Juniors. The other thing we know about Tavares is that he’ll help his team, no matter what. He didn’t blink (at least publically) when he was deposed as team captain and replaced by Auston Matthews.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While I’m not making the case that Team Canada was wrong, I am pointing out that Tavares is a team-first player who’s more courageous and more skilled in the dirty areas than I had imagined when the team first signed him as a free agent. It pleases me that others have noticed, too. I don’t expect that Tavares is too bothered by the so-called “snub.” He’s likely focusing on winning a Stanley Cup with his Maple Leafs.

Item Two: Matthew Knies Is Shining

Matthew Knies is having a breakout season. It’s exciting to see the Twin Towers (Knies and Bobby McMann) progressing at the NHL level. Knies has 36 points (21 goals and 15 assists) in 50 games, and if he gets hot, he could double the 35 points he put up last season in 80 games.

His development has been remarkable to watch. He’s scoring, playing physical hockey, winning puck battles, and learning to use his big frame to his advantage. He’s become an impact player on the Maple Leafs’ top line. Expect the Maple Leafs to extend the youngster, who will likely remain a key piece for the team for years. His game is so simple that (like Zach Hyman in Edmonton) it’s hard to think he won’t keep it up. He’s only going to get better.

Item Three: Should the Maple Leafs Keep Ryan Reaves?

There isn’t much news about Ryan Reaves these days. The team doesn’t utilize him regularly, to the point that most of the talk is about whether the Maple Leafs should move on from him. In that conversation, one key thought is that he’s a dinosaur. What other NHL team might want him?

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s a good question. What does Reaves bring to the team, and are there good reasons for keeping him around? He might not play big minutes, but the word is that his locker-room leadership is valuable. The guy is a veteran with tons of experience, and even when he’s not on the ice, he’s keeping the team’s morale high. Even as a healthy scratch, he’s low maintenance. He’s not sulking around and continues to be a positive influence.

When needed, his toughness and presence can help stabilize the team. With the limited cap savings from moving him, it could be better for the Maple Leafs to keep him around. Is Reaves a case where the intangibles are as important as his numbers? Pragmatically, there’s likely no reason to move him, even though his game is in purgatory. Expect some decision to be made about him this offseason. I wonder if there might be a job for him in the organization.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

What will the Maple Leafs do at the trade deadline? One expiring contract might attract the team, and that’s Alex Kerfoot. If the Utah Hockey Club falls out of the playoff race, which seems likely, they will want to get something in return for Kerfoot, and I can see why Toronto might be interested in his defensive help for their bottom six.

Alex Kerfoot (when he was with the Maple Leafs) celebrates his OT game-winner against the Lightning in Game 4 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s versatile, able to play both center and winger, and the Swiss Army Knife is a strong penalty-killer. Kerfoot’s a solid, two-way forward who’s excellent defensively. He could add depth if the Maple Leafs want to strengthen their bottom six. Bringing Kerfoot back wouldn’t mess with the team’s chemistry too much.

Another Utah expiring contract is Nick Bjugstad. Expect him to move from Utah temporarily. He was a trade deadline pickup for the Edmonton Oilers at the end of the 2022-23 and then re-signed with the Arizona Coyotes for the next season. Bjugstad has been down this trade-rental road before and has done his job well. He’s a big, physical forward who could provide scoring depth, size and toughness down the stretch.