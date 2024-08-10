Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Yamamoto, Nylander, Spezza & Gio

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore some intriguing possibilities for the upcoming season. First, I’ll consider whether there might be a spot on the team for a gritty, hard-working forward like Kailer Yamamoto. Once a 20-goal scorer with the Edmonton Oilers and seen as a rising star who shared a line with Leon Draisaitl, Yamamoto finds himself a free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Seattle Kraken. Could his work ethic and potential goal-scoring ability make him a fit for the Maple Leafs?

Next, I’ll explore the possibility of William Nylander leading the team in shorthanded goals this season. Although Nylander has had limited time on the penalty kill in the past, his skill set suggests he could thrive in this role. Will the team give Nylander more opportunities to shine when the team is down a man?

Finally, I’ll reflect on Jason Spezza’s impact during his time with the Maple Leafs. Though he has joined the Pittsburgh Penguins alongside his mentor, former Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas, Spezza was solid in Toronto. He contributed secondary offense in limited minutes and provided invaluable leadership. His time with the team demonstrated the profound effect a veteran player can have, even in the twilight of his career.

Item One: Could the Maple Leafs Use a 20-goal Scorer with Jam?

Perhaps the forward units for this team are set. However, if Nick Robertson does leave for greener pastures, Kailer Yamamoto could be an intriguing addition to a Craig Berube-coached team. Known for his relentless forechecking and gritty style of play, Yamamoto brings the kind of work ethic and tenacity that aligns well with Berube’s coaching philosophy. Although he’s not a superstar, Yamamoto has shown he can be a 20-goal scorer in the NHL, especially when paired with high-skill linemates like Leon Draisaitl. Despite his smaller stature, his ability to play with an edge might make him a potential asset in Berube’s system, where physicality and determination are key components.

Yamamoto’s recent struggles in Seattle, where he managed just eight goals and eight assists in 59 games, should make him an affordable option on the market. This could favor a team like the Maple Leafs, who could use Yamamoto’s motor and potential offensive upside to bolster their lineup. He could exceed expectations and become a valuable trade asset if he finds the right chemistry with his linemates. For Berube, adding a player like Yamamoto would bring another layer of grit and versatility to the roster, complementing the team’s strengths.

As his former linemate, Draisaitl, once noted: “He’s got that bite. That little bit of edge to him in terms of forechecking. But you know, there are a lot of good forecheckers in the league — but when they get the puck, maybe they can’t make anything of it. He can find guys, make the right plays, go to the right spots.”

Yamamoto is a low-risk gamble. If he doesn’t pay off, the organization would lose less than $1 million on its salary cap. But if he does, he could provide the team with additional grit and scoring and be a trade asset when the Maple Leafs look to make moves at the deadline.

Item Two: Could William Nylander Lead the Maple Leafs in Short-Handed Goals This Season?

Could there be more surprises with Nylander this season? I’m not thinking about a 50-goal season on the horizon, but there might be. Instead, looking at the defensive part of his game, could he be poised to lead the Maple Leafs in shorthanded goals?

After a stellar 2023-24 campaign where he tallied 98 points in 82 games, Nylander demonstrated his effectiveness on the penalty kill, leading the team with three shorthanded goals. Despite averaging just 59 seconds per game in shorthanded situations, Nylander showcased his ability to turn defensive plays into offensive chances. He’s making a strong case for increased minutes on the penalty kill this season.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s hockey IQ, stick positioning, and anticipation skills perfectly suit penalty-killing duties. In that, he reminds me of former Maple Leafs player Alex Kerfoot. While players like David Kämpf, Calle Järnkrok, Connor Dewar, and Mitch Marner will likely get most of the minutes, Nylander’s unique offensive threat down a man should not be overlooked. Even if he doesn’t join the top penalty-killing unit, his ability to capitalize on mistakes and create scoring chances could see him consistently leading the charge when the team is shorthanded.

As Nylander continues developing his defensive game, his knack for scoring in these situations will likely grow. Given his past success and the potential for more minutes on the penalty kill, Nylander is a strong candidate again to top the Maple Leafs’ shorthanded goals leaderboard this season.

Item Three: Remembering Jason Spezza’s Seasons with the Maple Leafs

During my time covering the Maple Leafs, one of the most interesting stories was the signing of a future Hall of Famer—Spezza—at the end of his career. He was a special signing for the Maple Leafs. During his three-season tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Spezza proved a valuable asset, both on and off the ice.

In the 2019-20 season, he played 58 games, contributing nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. He also added veteran leadership to a young team. He followed that up with an even more productive 2020-21 season, where he scored ten goals and added 20 assists in 54 games, totaling 30 points. Spezza’s consistency continued into the 2021-22 season, where he added 12 goals and 13 assists in 71 games.

Spezza was a veteran with over 1,000 NHL games under his belt. He brought valuable leadership and mentorship to the team’s locker room. His extensive experience allowed him to guide younger players, helping them navigate the challenges of the NHL and fostering a strong, cohesive team culture. Spezza helped settle a team with aspirations of deep playoff runs, offering the steadying influence only a seasoned veteran can provide. It wasn’t enough, but that wasn’t on Spezza.

On the ice, Spezza exceeded expectations by delivering essential secondary scoring. Despite signing modest, team-friendly deals, he scored 31 goals and added 49 assists over three seasons. He proved to be a reliable offensive option in a bottom-six role. His ability to step up in key moments gave the Maple Leafs much-needed depth, particularly when opponents shut down the top lines. Beyond his playing days, Spezza’s impact continued as he transitioned seamlessly into a management role with the team, allowing him to show his deep understanding of the game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

So far, Mark Giordano has not been signed by another NHL team. At 40, his days of signing long-term, lucrative contracts are well behind him, but his passion for the game remains as strong as ever. His desire to keep playing for a “few more years” speaks to his enduring drive and commitment to the sport.

As his agent, Rich Winter, admitted, “He clearly wants to play.” Here’s hoping Giordano finds a new team where he can continue contributing on and off the ice, bringing his experience and leadership to yet another NHL roster.