Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Zadorov, Schriner, Mikheyev & Hyman

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs rumours, I’ll dig into several of the team’s intriguing Russian connections, spanning historical contributions to potential future moves. I’ll start with a notable Russian defenseman of interest, Nikita Zadorov. Second, I’ll revisit the Maple Leafs’ history and an unsung Russian hero from their 1942 Stanley Cup victory. Who knew? Third, and finally, I’ll speculate on what might happen with former Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev.

Item 1: More Rumors About Nikita Zadorov

Unsurprisingly, the Maple Leafs are on the hunt for defensemen who can play a solid two-way game. With tons of offensive talent, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, coach Craig Berube, and the team have prioritized defensemen who can add some grit to the lineup.

One name that thunders up is the physical Nikita Zadorov, who is expected to command a higher price tag with the salary cap increase this year. Colton Parayko is another option, but acquiring him via trade could be costly due to his full no-movement clause. So, I expect him to be wishful thinking. Meanwhile, Joel Edmundson is healthy and rumoured to be testing the free-agent market. That adds to Toronto’s challenges in bolstering their defence.

Item 2: Remembering Maple Leafs’ Sweeney Schriner Today

Until my research for this post, I had never heard the name David “Sweeney” Schriner. Yet, he might be inspirational for the Edmonton Oilers as they take on the Florida Panthers in tonight’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Who is he?

Schriner was born on November 30, 1911, in Kraft, Russia. He moved to Canada and eventually came to play professional hockey with the Maple Leafs in 1939 after beginning his NHL career with the then-New York Americans. His name came up after reading about the Maple Leafs and their rare 1942 Stanley Cup victory.

With their stunning comeback to force Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers are channeling the spirit and accomplishments of the 1942 Maple Leafs:https://t.co/9ONu9Sflv2 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 23, 2024

That year, the Maple Leafs went down three games to none to the Detroit Red Wings and came back to win four straight to take home Lord Stanley’s Cup. Schriner played a key role in Game 7, scoring two goals in the third period to help Toronto clinch the championship.

Schriner played six seasons with the Maple Leafs and scored double-digit goals each season. Over his NHL career, he scored 201 goals and 405 points in 484 regular-season games and 29 in 59 playoff games. He was also part of the Maple Leafs’ 1944-45 Stanley Cup-winning team – again beating the Red Wings.

With Game 7 tonight, it’s worth remembering that Schriner was part of the only NHL team to have ever rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup. It’s an almost insurmountable challenge, but the Oilers have an opportunity to replicate this rare achievement. A win tonight would mark a monumental comeback and end Canada’s 31-year Stanley Cup drought, further solidifying Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s legacies among Edmonton’s great players.

As an aside, it’s commonly believed that Sergei Priakhin was the first Soviet to play in the NHL legally, and the little-known Viktor Nechayev also somehow played three games (scoring a single goal) with the Los Angeles Kings in 1982-83. However, Schriner was born in Russia. Was he the first Russian-born player to play NHL hockey? I’m still trying to dig up that answer.

Item 3: Could Ilya Mikheyev and Kyle Dubas Reunite in Pittsburgh?

With news that the Vancouver Canucks are trying to move Ilya Mikheyev, there is speculation about where he might land. Is there a chance he might reunite with former GM Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh? The personal and professional history between Mikheyev and Dubas, dating back to their time together with the New Jersey Devils, could play a role in this potential move. Dubas was pivotal during Mikheyev’s recovery from a severe wrist injury caused by a skate blade, creating a solid bond between the two.

Ilya Mikheyev, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This level of trust and loyalty could make the Pittsburgh Penguins an attractive destination for Mikheyev, knowing he has a supportive figure in Dubas.

Mikheyev thrived under Dubas’ Maple Leafs, indicating that he can excel in a system where Dubas is at the helm. Reuniting with a familiar and supportive GM could help Mikheyev regain his lost scoring touch. From a team perspective, the Penguins are consistently looking to enhance their roster with skilled, hardworking players. Mikheyev’s versatility, offensive contributions, and speed make him an ideal fit for Pittsburgh’s style of play.

As the Canucks explore moving Mikheyev, the possibility of him joining the Penguins under Dubas’ management is intriguing and could be mutually beneficial.

Maple Leafs Fans Focused on Former Leaf Zach Hyman in Stanley Cup Game 7

With all eyes on Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight, Maple Leafs fans will undoubtedly be watching former Maple Leaf (not a Russian) Zach Hyman. He’s been having a wonderful season with the Oilers. Hyman, known for his tenacity and hard work, has become a key player for Edmonton, and his performance tonight could be pivotal.

Writers note that allowing Hyman to leave was a huge mistake. I’m not buying it. He’s in a different context, where he fits much better than he’d have ever fit if he stayed in Toronto. While I loved Hyman in the Blue & White, for his sake and the Oilers, I’m glad he found a better home in Edmonton.

Here’s hoping the Oilers can win and bring home the first Canadian championship in over three decades, ending the prolonged drought and giving fans across Canada something to celebrate.