Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Appleby Signs, Roslovic Interest, and Marlies Add Depth

As the offseason continues, the Toronto Maple Leafs remain active, both in addressing depth concerns within the organization and navigating the free agent market. While the big-name moves may still be on the horizon, this week has brought a flurry of strategic signings, internal promotions, and rumours tied to players who could help shape the team’s secondary scoring.

From the American Hockey League (AHL) crease to middle-six NHL speculation, here’s a look at some key developments. What do these new players bring to the organization?

Item One: Maple Leafs Add AHL Depth, Sign Ontario-Born Goalie Ken Appleby

The Maple Leafs have made a low-key yet meaningful move to bolster their organizational goaltending depth. On Monday, the club announced that veteran AHL goaltender Ken Appleby has been signed to a contract, returning him to his home province of Ontario. While Appleby won’t be competing for NHL time with Joseph Woll and newcomer Anthony Stolarz already in place, he represents a steady and experienced presence for the Marlies.

Appleby, 29, has had a winding professional journey since signing with the New Jersey Devils as an undrafted free agent in 2015. After making three NHL appearances with New Jersey, he bounced around several AHL organizations, including stints with the Milwaukee Admirals, Bridgeport Islanders, and, most recently, Charlotte Checkers. Last season, Appleby posted an impressive 15-8-1 record with the Checkers, along with a 1.96 goals-against average.

Ken Appleby at the New Jersey Devils 2017 Development Camp.

With Matt Murray departing for the Seattle Kraken and a crowded Marlies crease that includes Dennis Hildeby and Vyacheslav Peksa, Appleby provides insurance and veteran support. This is the kind of smart, behind-the-scenes depth move that can pay off over a long AHL season—and in a pinch, even higher up the chain.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Eye Roslovic, But Lose Out on Mangiapane

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are among several teams with reported interest in free agent forward Jack Roslovic. A right-shot centre with a veteran presence, Roslovic has a past connection with Auston Matthews from their time together on the U.S. National Development Team, which adds a layer of familiarity to the potential fit. Friedman noted that the Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres are also interested, but Toronto’s internal ties make this one to watch.

However, cap constraints continue to complicate Toronto’s offseason plans. The team was also in on Andrew Mangiapane, but ultimately lost out to the Edmonton Oilers. The reason? Timing. The Maple Leafs reportedly needed to move out salary before finalizing an offer, and Mangiapane wasn’t willing to wait. With players like David Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok potentially on the trade block, Toronto might still clear space, but not fast enough to land every target on their list.

Item Three: Marlies Keep Busy, Add Five More Depth Signings Including Sikic and Fontaine

It’s been a busy stretch for the Marlies, who continue to round out their depth chart heading into next season. The AHL affiliate announced the signings of forwards Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Ben King, Nick Rheaume, and Marko Sikic, along with defenceman Ryan McCleary. While none of these players project to crack the NHL roster immediately, each adds organizational value and will compete for roles with the Marlies.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Sikic may be the most recognizable name, having suited up for four games with the Marlies last season. The 22-year-old spent most of the season in the ECHL with Cincinnati, notching nine goals and 18 points in 64 games. He also participated in the Maple Leafs’ training camp last fall. Meanwhile, Fontaine brings intriguing offensive upside after posting a point-per-game pace with Ohio State in his final NCAA season. Although he went scoreless in a short stint with the Iowa Wild, his college track record suggests scoring potential worth watching.

King is another interesting add—a 6-foot-3 right-shot centre who quietly produced 12 goals and 26 points with the Manitoba Moose in 2024–25. He fits the mold of players head coach Craig Berube and general manager (GM) Brad Treliving tend to favour: physical, responsible, and capable of filling a bottom-six role if needed. Rheaume and McCleary, both coming off full ECHL seasons, will need to show developmental progress. McCleary, in particular, has the tools to grow into something more with time.

This latest wave of signings follows the additions of goaltender Appleby and forwards Reese Johnson and Marc Johnstone earlier in the week. With training camp just around the corner, it’s clear the Maple Leafs organization is prioritizing internal competition, roster flexibility, and depth across both pro levels.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

While fans wait for a possible trade or splashier signing, the Maple Leafs continue to focus on building a stable foundation across the organization. Roslovic remains a player to watch, especially if Toronto clears cap space in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Marlies are loading up with versatile, low-risk contracts that may prove valuable during the grind of the AHL season. With development, opportunity, and roster depth in mind, the Maple Leafs are staying active—and staying patient.