Miami RedHawks 2025-26 Transfer Class Profile: Vladislav Lukashevich 

In late April, Vladislav Lukashevich transferred from the Big Ten Champion Michigan State Spartans to the Miami RedHawks, reuniting with Head Coach Anthony Noreen, who coached him during the 2023–24 season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Born on May 23, 2003, in Magadan, Russia, Lukashevich developed his game through the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl system, one of the top junior pipelines in Russian hockey. He began with Lokomotiv-2004 Yaroslavl’s U16 and U17 teams before making the leap to the MHL and NMHL with Loko and Loko-Junior Yaroslavl.

During his time in the Russian junior ranks, the defenseman showcased strong puck-moving instincts, poise under pressure, and a growing two-way game. His steady progression earned him a spot on Russia’s U17 national team, where he competed internationally in events like the World Hockey Challenge. That development caught the eyes of many NHL scouts.

He was later drafted in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. Now 22 years old, he’ll likely become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) soon, with his draft rights set to expire. He hasn’t quite proven himself at the NCAA level yet, but he’ll get another shot this season under a familiar staff in David Nies and Noreen.

In 2023, he made the jump to North America, joining the Tri-City Storm. During that season, Lukashevich had his best season to that point, finishing as the league’s third highest-scoring defenseman with an impressive 11 goals and 32 assists in 54 games, landing on the All-USHL Second Team.

Limited Ice Time at Michigan State

Following his breakout USHL performance, Lukashevich joined Michigan State for the 2024–25 season.

He appeared in 29 games, recording one goal and six assists. His lone goal came in a big game, however, under the lights at Wrigley Field in Chicago during the Winter Classic against Wisconsin.

While he didn’t get much ice time and often served as the extra defenseman late in the season, Lukashevich gained valuable experience with a team that spent much of the season ranked number one nationally. While his stats might not tell the whole story, his experience at Michigan State was still huge to bring to a place like Miami, who went 3-28-3 last season. Being part of a high-caliber, championship-level roster gives him insight and pace that could prove valuable in Oxford.

What He Brings to Miami

Lukashevich is a lanky 6-foot-1, 187-pound offensive defenseman who brings good upside and an appealing skill set. He’s confident breaking pucks out and reads pressure well in transition. He attacks the net effectively and can shoot through traffic with a clean wrister or a heavy slap shot.

He’s also a really good passer, laying passes onto the tape of his teammates, and has shown solid offensive vision at every level. While he didn’t have a consistent role for the Spartans and was often a depth defenseman late in the season, there’s plenty to like in his game if he can find stability.

He’d be a strong depth option for Miami this season, especially if paired with a veteran like Owen Lalonde, another mobile two-way defenseman of similar size. The two could form a promising pairing for the RedHawks.

With Miami coming off the tough 3-28-3 season, reuniting with a familiar coaching staff in Noreen and Nies could help Lukashevich tap back into the confidence he showed in Tri-City. I don’t think he’s going to be a game-changer right away, but he could surprise me.

