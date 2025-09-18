Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Berube’s Tune, Haymes’ Fit & Giordano’s Job

Training camp is officially underway, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are already serving up storylines worth keeping an eye on. There’s plenty of talk about who will stick, who might get moved, and which young guys could surprise. Craig Berube’s second training camp as Maple Leafs head coach promises to shake things up, and the early signs suggest fans are in for some interesting developments. Between roster battles, potential trades, and staff shake-ups, there’s enough to talk about before the puck even drops on the regular season.

Related: 4 Maple Leafs Storylines After Training Camp Roster Announcement

Beyond the on-ice action, the organization is trying to answer questions about its depth and future. Young players like Luke Haymes are trying to carve out a spot in the NHL, while vets like Nicholas Robertson are walking a fine line between grabbing a lineup spot and being trade bait. Add in staff moves like Mark Giordano coming back into the fold, and you’ve got a mix of storylines that show the Leafs are thinking both short-term and long-term. Let’s dig into the biggest items making waves so far.

Item One: Has Craig Berube Changed His Tune on Nicholas Robertson—or Is a Trade in the Works?

If you’ve been following the news before training camp, you probably caught Berube’s recent change in tone on Robertson. Earlier this month, the Maple Leafs coach sounded cautious at best. He wouldn’t guarantee Robertson a roster spot and seemed to treat him like a “maybe, maybe not” player. That lined up with the idea floating around that Robertson could be a trade piece—talented, but maybe not part of Toronto’s immediate plans.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As camp opens today, Berube sounded almost like a cheerleader for the young winger. He called Robertson a hard worker, a goal scorer, a good skater, and “a valuable player.” That’s a 180-degree shift in messaging in just a few weeks.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Announced

So what’s going on here? Either Berube genuinely thinks Robertson is ready to step up and earn a full-time role, or the organization is boosting his trade stock before making a move. Robertson is on a one-year, $1.825 million deal and becomes a restricted free agent (RFA) next summer. The next few weeks could be make-or-break for him. Keep an eye on how he performs in camp because this one’s far from settled.

Item Two: Luke Haymes Could Be Toronto’s Next Middle-Six Center

The reality is that the Maple Leafs haven’t exactly been flush with high-end prospects in recent years. Trades, playoff pushes, and missing out on high draft picks have left the farm system a little thin. Since drafting Auston Matthews first overall in 2016, Toronto hasn’t been anywhere near the top of the draft board, and the tragic loss of Rodion Amirov in 2020 only made things worse. Matthew Knies is a bright spot, sure, but the team could really use another low-cost, NHL-ready centre to slide into the middle of the lineup.

Luke Haymes, Dartmouth College (Photo credit: Dartmouth Men’s Hockey Twitter/X)

Enter Luke Haymes. Haymes, an NCAA free agent out of Dartmouth, signed a two-year entry-level deal and has wasted no time making himself known. He impressed with the Marlies late last season and turned heads again at the Prospect Showdown, showing he can battle hard, play smart, and get into the dangerous areas without putting his teammates at risk.

Related: Maple Leafs’ New Depth Is the Key to 2025–26

He’s got size, skill, and a two-way game that could make him a legit middle-six option in a few years. With Fraser Minten gone in the Brandon Carlo trade and questions about John Tavares’ longevity, Haymes might be what the Maple Leafs have been missing at 3C. Fans might want to watch for him during training camp.

Item Three: Mark Giordano Returns to the Maple Leafs Organization

Giordano coming back to Toronto isn’t just news—it’s a feel-good moment. The former Norris Trophy-winning defenceman is joining the Maple Leafs organization in a staff role with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, though the exact details haven’t been confirmed. The early hint? He was behind the bench during rookie camp with new Marlies head coach Jon Gruden. Could he be stepping into coaching? Seems likely, but we’ll know for sure soon.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Giordano sat out the 2024-25 season as an unsigned free agent after a final injury-marred season. Now, at 41, he’s returning home, ready to share his experience, professionalism, and leadership with a new generation of players. For Maple Leafs fans, it’s a reminder of what this organization is capable of when it values character and mentorship. From my perspective, the Marlies’ young guys just hit the jackpot with Giordano around.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The next few weeks are going to be fascinating. Robertson’s role is the biggest question mark—will he seize a spot, or is he still on the trade radar? Meanwhile, Haymes has a chance to stake his claim as a future middle-six centre, and every shift he takes will be scrutinized. If he continues to impress, he could be a low-cost solution in a spot where the Maple Leafs have struggled to develop consistent talent.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews’ Winger, Line Combos & Deadwood

Off the ice, Giordano’s return adds an interesting wrinkle to the Marlies and the Maple Leafs’ overall development strategy. Young players now have a veteran mentor who’s been through the ups and downs of the NHL, which could make a real difference in shaping the next wave of skaters. Between roster battles, prospect development, and staff additions, this is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing camps in recent memory—lots of changes in the works.