Montréal Canadiens 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025-26

The 2024–25 season marked a significant step forward for the Montréal Canadiens. By early December, the club was buried near the bottom of the NHL standings. Yet from mid-December through the 4 Nations Face-Off, Montréal was one of the league’s hottest teams. That surge was enough to push them into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, where they battled the Washington Capitals in a hard-fought opening round.

Reaching the postseason ahead of schedule was significant, but the greater story was the progress of the Canadiens’ young core. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky all produced career years, Lane Hutson captured the Calder Trophy, and veteran Brendan Gallagher enjoyed his best campaign in several seasons. Together, they signaled that the rebuild is on track.

Looking to 2025–26, here are five best-case scenarios that could push Montréal’s climb back to contention.

Best-Case Scenario 1. Ivan Demidov Becomes a Star Immediately

Few players in the Canadiens’ system bring the skill set that Ivan Demidov possesses. After a brief introduction last season, he now enters the year expected to hold a permanent top-six role. Demidov’s blend of creativity, deceptive shooting, and quick decision-making could help transform Montréal’s offence.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The best-case outcome is that Demidov makes an immediate impact comparable to Slafkovsky’s breakthrough a year ago. If he can drive scoring on a second scoring line, defences will no longer be able to focus solely on the Suzuki–Caufield–Slafkovsky line. That depth could be the difference between another narrow playoff berth and a more secure postseason position.

Best-Case Scenario 2. Lane Hutson Avoids the Sophomore Slump

Lane Hutson’s rookie campaign was among the most dynamic ever produced by a first-year defenceman, earning him the Calder Trophy and even Norris Trophy consideration. The challenge now is sustaining that level of play while opponents adjust.

A best-case scenario has Hutson continuing to thrive as a power-play quarterback and transition engine while shoring up his defensive coverage. If he can take steps in his own zone, Montréal gains a true No. 1 defenceman in only his second year. Pairing Hutson with Kaiden Guhle and newcomer Noah Dobson gives the Canadiens the backbone of a formidable blue line for years to come.

Best-Case Scenario 3. Kirby Dach Delivers as a Healthy No. 2 Center

The Canadiens’ forward depth still depends heavily on Kirby Dach. When healthy, his size, vision, and two-way presence make him an ideal complement to Suzuki down the middle. The difficulty is his durability: in three years with Montréal, he has missed more games than he has played.

Montreal Canadiens Kirby Dach (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The ideal scenario is a full 70-plus game season in which Dach cements himself as a reliable second-line centre. That would stabilize Montréal’s lineup, reduce the pressure on Alex Newhook, and give Martin St. Louis the flexibility to match lines more effectively. A healthy Dach would also enhance the power play, where his net-front work can be an essential factor.

Best-Case Scenario 4. Sam Montembeault Confirms His Status as a True No. 1 Goaltender

Goaltending was one of Montréal’s greatest strengths a year ago, mainly due to Sam Montembeault’s excellent underlying numbers. His performance earned him a spot at the 4 Nations Face-Off and consideration for Canada’s Olympic orientation camp.

In a best-case future, Montembeault carries that form through an entire season, silencing any doubts about his ability to produce for a playoff team. With Jakub Dobeš ready to support him and Kaapo Kähkönen available as insurance, the Canadiens’ goaltending depth looks stronger than it has in years. If Montembeault establishes himself as a consistent top-10 NHL netminder, Montréal’s playoff chances rise dramatically.

Best-Case Scenario 5. Martin St. Louis Guides Another Step Forward

St. Louis faced criticism during Montréal’s slow start last season, but his ability to keep the group together and generate a second-half surge was impressive. He coaxed productive seasons from veterans such as Gallagher and Josh Anderson while overseeing the development of young talent.

Martin St. Louis takes part in a press conference and photo opportunity at the Great Hall in the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 09, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The best-case outcome is that St. Louis consolidates last season’s gains, balancing player development with the pressure to win now. If his group maintains the defensive structure that fueled their rise in the second half of last season while adding more offensive punch, the Canadiens could move from fringe playoff team to legitimate challenger.

The Bottom Line: The Canadiens Once Again Exceed Expectations

The Canadiens exceeded expectations in 2024–25 by reaching the playoffs and showing off the growth of their young core. For 2025–26, success will be measured not only in wins and losses but in whether key players and staff can continue to push the team closer to contender status.

If Demidov adapts quickly, Hutson avoids regression, Dach stays healthy, Montembeault confirms his standing as a No. 1, and St. Louis delivers another season of progress, Montréal will be positioned to climb another rung on the ladder. The rebuild may not yet be complete, but under these best-case scenarios, the Canadiens’ future looks increasingly bright.