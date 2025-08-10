Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Big Questions, Bubble Players & New Fits

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the 2024–25 season, the questions keep piling up. Who’s going to step up? Can the team finally find that extra edge to get over the playoff hump? For fans who follow the latest Blue & White buzz, there’s a lot of talk about what newcomers will try to carve out for themselves within the team.

And honestly, it feels like the Maple Leafs are at one of those pivotal moments where the right calls — or wrong ones — could shape their future. In the background, what seems to make these conversations even more gripping is the potential of a changing of the guard in the Atlantic Division. Teams like the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens seem more ready than ever to be successful in the postseason.

This season feels like it could be a battle on multiple fronts. The Maple Leafs need some of their depth forwards to prove they belong, while also figuring out how the new players fit in. Let’s dig into some of these storylines and what they might mean as the season approaches.

Item 1: Will Bobby McMann Make the Opening Night Roster?

Bobby McMann had flashes of promise last season, scoring 20 goals and showing some good skill. But then, as the playoffs hit, he disappeared. Zero points in 13 playoff games is rough for anyone hoping to lock down a spot in the future. Now, with one year left on his contract, McMann has to prove he belongs.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Not everyone’s sold on him. TSN analyst Bryan Hayes was straightforward: “I’m not convinced he’s going to be there opening night… He was awful in the playoffs and should have been out of the lineup.” Critics point out that even though McMann’s a big guy, he doesn’t play as physically as you’d expect. Plus, with cap space tight and younger players pushing for ice time, there’s plenty of competition.

But I don’t want to write him off just yet. That 20-goal stretch last season wasn’t a fluke. McMann has a quick shot and skates well for his size. If he can shake off last year’s playoff woes and come into camp with some fire, he might still carve out a role as a reliable third-line scorer. His future in Toronto hinges largely on how he performs in training camp and the preseason.

Item 2: 3 Maple Leafs New Faces — Where Do They Fit?

We can’t discuss Maple Leafs depth without considering the new additions and wondering where they’ll fit in. Matias Maccelli is probably the name that carries the most potential (and questions). Known for his playmaking, some fans think he could slide right into the top six, maybe even on Auston Matthews’ wing. Others see him boosting the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, adding some much-needed creativity.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then there’s Dakota Joshua. He’s not a scorer first and foremost, but people are talking about what he could bring physically. Picture a hard-hitting third line with Joshua, McMann, and Nicolas Roy — a group designed to wear down opponents and add some toughness. That kind of “heavy” line could be a massive asset in the playoffs, especially with Craig Berube behind the bench. Roy seems steady and could bring a no-nonsense, what-you-see-is-what-you-get approach to the team.

Scott Laughton is another guy getting some talk, primarily for his reliable two-way game. He’s a penalty killer and a guy Berube can trust in defensive situations or late in games. The hope is that these four newcomers each find their niche quickly so the team gels better on all four lines.

Item 3: Is Michael Pezzetta a Toronto Role Player or a Roster Risk?

Not every addition has been met with excitement. Michael Pezzetta’s arrival left some fans scratching their heads. After a tough 2023–24 season with the Montreal Canadiens, where he didn’t score at all and struggled to stay in the lineup, many aren’t sure what he brings to the table.

Pezzetta’s style is gritty and physical, and some see him as a guy who could fit into Berube’s system as a depth agitator — someone who hits, fights, and stands up for teammates when things get heated. But he’s got a lot to prove, especially with competition from Joshua and Laughton. He’ll need a solid training camp to show he can contribute beyond just energy shifts and penalty minutes.

If he can’t, fans worry he’ll be a roster space wasted — something Toronto can’t afford when every player counts. The point is, he’s a cheaper version of the now-departed Ryan Reaves.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The next few months are crucial. The Maple Leafs are juggling a mix of bubble players trying to prove they belong, newcomers hoping to make an impact, and veterans who need to deliver under pressure. For coach Berube, the task is to find a lineup that strikes a balance between skill, grit, and consistency. It’s about getting everyone on the same page — making sure each player knows their role and delivers when it counts.

If the Maple Leafs want to push past their playoff disappointments, they need players who can show up night after night, especially in the postseason. Depth scoring, physicality, and adaptability will be key. The coming training camp and preseason will give us the first real clues about who’s ready to take that next step — and who might be left on the sidelines.

Toronto fans have waited a long time for a breakthrough. This season might be the one where all the pieces start to fall into place. Then, again, it might also be a season that sees them missing the playoffs. It’s that up in the air for this team this season.