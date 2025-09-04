Maple Leafs News & Rumours: CBA Impact, Grzelcyk Target & Nylander Noise

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumours, I’m covering three different storylines around the team. First, could the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies’ role under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) be morphing? Second, is there any interest in possible free-agent target Matt Grzelcyk? And, third, what is William Nylander’s perspective on pressure and the grind of playing in Toronto?

It’s a mix that really captures the state of the team. On one hand, the Maple Leafs are trying to figure out how to navigate new league rules while keeping their roster flexible. On another, there’s still the question of whether general manager Brad Treliving has one more move up his sleeve before training camp.

Finally, I decided to look back a week or so to an interview with Nylander. In it, I thought that fans could get a rare glimpse into how one of the team’s stars views the outside “noise” (a phrase I first heard Auston Matthews use a couple of seasons ago) that surrounds this franchise every single season.

Item One: Could the Marlies Become More Important Under the New CBA?

One wrinkle heading into the new season is the NHL’s decision to fast-track part of the new CBA. The playoff salary cap—which forces teams to stay cap-compliant in the postseason—kicks in this year instead of waiting until 2026–27. That closes the door on the LTIR “loophole” teams like the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning leaned on in recent years. Here’s NHL.com’s report on the rule change.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This might change how the Maple Leafs consider depth players like David Kampf or Calle Järnkrok. Trading those contracts has already proven tricky, and now other contenders may hesitate to pick them up at the deadline. Instead of dumping them for a late-round pick, the Maple Leafs might find it smarter to keep them around—even if that means running the waiver risk. Neither is irreplaceable, but both are helpful additions in case of injury.

That’s where the Toronto Marlies come in. Traditionally a spot for prospects, the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate could become more of a “holding tank” for NHL-ready players. If someone like Kampf clears waivers, he’s still in the system, ready to be recalled when injuries hit. It’s a different way of using the farm team, but with the new CBA rules in place, the Marlies could quietly become one of the Maple Leafs’ most valuable tools this season.

Item Two: If the Maple Leafs Are Still Exploring Free Agent Market—Could Matt Grzelcyk Be the Target?

As training camp approaches, Maple Leafs fans are busy projecting line combinations and debating who will step into Mitch Marner’s spot in the lineup. Many assume Toronto’s offseason moves are complete, but Treliving might not be finished just yet.

In a recent interview, agent Darren Ferris revealed that he had spoken with Treliving about one of his unsigned free-agent clients. While it’s reassuring that the Marner saga hasn’t soured Ferris’ relationship with the team, the real intrigue lies in which player might still be on the Maple Leafs’ radar.

Matt Grzelcyk, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Of the three Ferris clients still available—Matt Nieto, Andreas Athanasiou, and Matt Grzelcyk—the defenseman looks like the most logical fit. Grzelcyk is coming off a career year of 40 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing all 82 games for the first time. He brings strong skating and puck-moving skills that could give Toronto’s third pairing an offensive boost, even if his smaller frame raises durability questions.

Item Three: ​​Nylander on Pressure: Appreciating the Grind

William Nylander didn’t shy away from one of the most challenging questions a Maple Leaf can face—what it’s like to play under Toronto’s relentless spotlight. Speaking at the NHL European Player Media Tour, he reminded fans of something that often gets lost in the noise: players want to win just as badly as anyone watching. “We inside the locker room know what we need to do,” he said. “It’s not an easy battle; you’ve got to appreciate the grind it takes when you eventually get to that point.”

What’s striking isn’t that Nylander downplayed the outside criticism—it’s that he refused even to put it in the equation. Where others have wrestled with the expectations, or even chosen to leave (Marner being the latest example), Nylander seems almost insulated. He doesn’t deny the pressure, but he reframes it. For him, the real challenge is the grind itself—the daily work and long playoff road, not the noise from fans or media. That mentality might explain why he has thrived in a market that has broken down other players.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Fans often see the outside narrative—headlines, debates, talk radio—but inside the locker room, it’s something different: a closed circle, a band of brothers trying to survive together in a league built on attrition. Nylander’s comments pull back the curtain a little. They don’t read as whining or defensiveness, but as a glimpse of how players negotiate the “us versus the world” mentality required to survive in Toronto. Appreciating the grind isn’t just about work ethic—it’s about protecting yourself from everything outside the room.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With training camp just weeks away, the Maple Leafs are walking into a season shaped by change. The new CBA rules could push the organization to use the Marlies more strategically, which means roster depth will be managed differently than in the past. That shift alone might determine how well they can survive injuries or midseason slumps.

At the same time, it feels like there’s still a piece missing on the blue line. If Treliving finds the right fit—someone like Grzelcyk, for instance—it could settle the defensive rotation. Blueliners are a different breed, where they can struggle with some teams and thrive with others. So, who’s to say?

But then, there’s always Nylander. How do you not love the guy? He seems unfazed by the noise and might actually be the emotional compass this team needs. Between front-office moves and locker-room leadership, the next few weeks could set the tone for an entire season.